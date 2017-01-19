Hitting the right note

Chorley’s Life Long Song came top of the pops at a ceremony for Adactus Breath Investment Grant Awards scooping the top prize in the older people’s category.

Life Long Song, a Chorley based social enterprise, picked up the award for their music workshops delivered in sheltered accommodation venues run by the housing association in Chorley and Wigan.

Company directors Janet Wright and Ali Maze said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Adactus and Chorley Community Housing for their support over the last year. We’re honoured to have won the award for best older people’s project and to be part of such a vibrant community of social entrepreneurs right across our region. It’s very much appreciated that the people we have worked with voted for us”

“Our musical sessions aim to help to improve socialisation and add to the offer of stimulating activities available to older people in the Borough as well as simply being a fun activity to look forward to.”

“In addition to our work in residential and day care settings we have a Chorley town centre project. This is ‘Singing for Wellbeing’ – an active music workshop session at Galloway’s centre.”

There is a warm welcome there and a brew when we start at 1.30 on Tuesday market day.”

“We were very fortunate last year in receiving funding from Chorley Council’s Small Community Fund. This has enabled us to purchase the more expensive drums and tuned instruments which are beautiful to play and easy to access. It’s a chance to develop skills you didn’t know you had and experience the enormous satisfaction of group ensemble.

"It’s like having a ‘dabble’ with paints or craft materials and producing something to be proud of – but it’s in sound. You can’t pin it on the wall but we can record it for you!”

Phone 01257 276178 for further details or pop in on a Tuesday afternoon.

Facebook.com/lifelongsongchorley

