Health bosses urge you to seek medical advice early to prevent need for hospital care

Health professionals in Chorley and South Ribble and Greater Preston are encouraging residents to seek medical advice early if they start to feel unwell over the Easter period.

Bosses say pressure on hospital services often increases over bank holiday periods, so residents are being reminded that getting treatment as soon as possible can help prevent the need for hospital care.

A spokesman said: “Pharmacists are highly trained and can provide advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses and injuries.

“There is no need for an appointment, and pharmacists will advise if someone needs further medical attention.

Patients are urged to check the opening hours with their own GP practice, and call NHS 111 if they think they need to see an out of hours GP.

The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people who need medical help but don’t have a life-threatening condition. The trained advisers will offer advice and can also direct callers to another service.