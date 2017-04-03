FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Two star ratings in Chorley

Here’s all the businesses in Chorley given a two star rating in the scores on the doors hygiene system carried out by Chorley Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of March 20.

Benny’s Chicken & Pizza Takeaway/sandwich shop Benny’s Chicken And Pizza 9 St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1HP 2

Costa Coffee Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 9 Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 2

Days Inn Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 2

Highfield Restaurant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Highfield Restaurant Southport Road Ulnes Walton PR26 9JB 2

Marsh House Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Ulnes Walton Lane Ulnes Walton Leyland PR26 8LT 2

McColls Convenience Store Retailers - other McColls And Astley Park Post Office 3 Hallgate Astley Village PR7 1XA 2

Ruby’s @ 104 Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Ruby’s At 104 104 Chorley Road Adlington PR6 9LG 2

Sunflower Takeaway/sandwich shop 10 Bury Lane Withnell Chorley PR6 8RX 2

Uppercrust Bakery Manufacturers/packers 215 - 217 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0AG 2