FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Three star ratings in Chorley

Here’s all the businesses in Chorley given a three star ratings in the scores on the doors hygiene system carried out by Chorley Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of March 20.

Adlington Spice Takeaway/sandwich shop 34 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HF 3

Ariel Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 72 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LE 3

Astley Balti Takeaway/sandwich shop 2 Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 3

Big Baps Mobile caterer 3

Brook House Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house 662 Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7EH 3

Browns Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 33 Parker Street Chorley PR7 1ES 3

Cafe 1855 Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 3

Cardwell Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LH 3

China Star Takeaway/sandwich shop 14 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QF 3

Classy Sandwich Retailers - other Unit 20 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 3

Coppull Stir Fry Takeaway/sandwich shop 41 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 4NY 3

Coppull Tandoori Takeaway/sandwich shop 194 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BZ 3

Cowling Stores Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 2 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QF 3

D&B Stores Retailers - other 1 - 3 Rock Villa Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LL 3

Five Acres Plant Centre Retailers - other Five Acres Dawbers Lane Euxton PR7 6EE 3

Great Wall Takeaway/sandwich shop Great Wall Chinese Takeaway 23 Cunliffe Street Chorley PR7 2BA 3

Hyatt Indian Cuisine Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Hyatt Indian Cuisine 1 Dole Lane Chorley PR7 2RL 3

J.J. Savigar Manufacturers/packers J.J Savigar 36 School Lane Brinscall PR6 8QR 3

Londis Retailers - other 104 - 106 School Lane Brinscall Chorley PR6 8QP 3

Makinsons Superstore Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Makinsons 112A Devonshire Road Chorley PR7 2DJ 3

Mama Mia Retailers - other 17 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HE 3

Mama Mia Takeaway/sandwich shop 242 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 3

Marios Takeaway/sandwich shop Marios Food House 46 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DL 3

Newsagent Kiosk Retailers - other Newsagent Chorley Interchange Clifford Street PR7 1AQ 3

Nibbles- Chorley North Mobile caterer 3

Nooze N Booze Retailers - other 83 - 85 Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 3

Park Hall Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house Park Hall Road Charnock Richard PR7 5LP 3

Parkville Hotel & Truffles Restaurant Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house 174 Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7HE 3

Premier News Chorley Ltd Retailers - other Premier News 66 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LE 3

R.J & G.A Burgess Retailers - other Ron Burgess 51 Park Road Adlington PR7 4HZ 3

Scran Van @ Chorley Yam Mobile caterer 3

Shathi Indian Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop Shathi Indian Tandoori Takeaway 234 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 3

Shreeji News And Off Licence Retailers - other 68 Park Road Adlington Chorley PR7 4JN 3

Sizzla Grill Takeaway/sandwich shop 26 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 3

Stump Lane Stores Retailers - other Stump Lane Store 33 Stump Lane Chorley PR6 0DE 3

Subway Takeaway/sandwich shop Clayton Brook Service Station Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR6 7EJ 3

Sue Ryder Foundation Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Sue Ryder Care Centre Cuerden Hall Shady Lane PR5 6AZ 3

Tasty Bites Takeaway/sandwich shop 106 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LB 3

The Blue Anchor Pub/bar/nightclub 21 South Road Bretherton Leyland PR26 9AB 3

The Crown Pub/bar/nightclub Station Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RN 3

The Elephant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Dawbers Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6EN 3

The Godfather Takeaway/sandwich shop 110 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL 3

The Hop Pocket Pub/bar/nightclub Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JQ 3

The Nile Takeaway/sandwich shop The Nile Unit 3 Flat Iron Parade PR7 1BY 3

The Parkers Arms Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 120 Park Road Chorley PR7 1QY 3

The Village Bite Takeaway/sandwich shop Village Bite 78 Tunley Holme Bamber Bridge PR5 8ES 3

The Village Store Takeaway/sandwich shop 138 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LR 3

Weldbank Stores & Off Licence Retailers - other Weldbank Store And Off Licence 46 Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NQ 3