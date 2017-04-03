FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Three star ratings in Chorley

Here’s all the businesses in Chorley given a three star ratings in the scores on the doors hygiene system carried out by Chorley Council inspectors.
These ratings are accurate as of March 20.
Adlington Spice Takeaway/sandwich shop 34 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HF 3
Ariel Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 72 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LE 3
Astley Balti Takeaway/sandwich shop 2 Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 3
Big Baps Mobile caterer 3
Brook House Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house 662 Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7EH 3
Browns Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 33 Parker Street Chorley PR7 1ES 3
Cafe 1855 Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 3
Cardwell Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LH 3
China Star Takeaway/sandwich shop 14 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QF 3
Classy Sandwich Retailers - other Unit 20 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 3
Coppull Stir Fry Takeaway/sandwich shop 41 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 4NY 3
Coppull Tandoori Takeaway/sandwich shop 194 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BZ 3
Cowling Stores Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 2 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QF 3
D&B Stores Retailers - other 1 - 3 Rock Villa Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LL 3
Five Acres Plant Centre Retailers - other Five Acres Dawbers Lane Euxton PR7 6EE 3
Great Wall Takeaway/sandwich shop Great Wall Chinese Takeaway 23 Cunliffe Street Chorley PR7 2BA 3
Hyatt Indian Cuisine Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Hyatt Indian Cuisine 1 Dole Lane Chorley PR7 2RL 3
J.J. Savigar Manufacturers/packers J.J Savigar 36 School Lane Brinscall PR6 8QR 3
Londis Retailers - other 104 - 106 School Lane Brinscall Chorley PR6 8QP 3
Makinsons Superstore Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Makinsons 112A Devonshire Road Chorley PR7 2DJ 3
Mama Mia Retailers - other 17 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HE 3
Mama Mia Takeaway/sandwich shop 242 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 3
Marios Takeaway/sandwich shop Marios Food House 46 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DL 3
Newsagent Kiosk Retailers - other Newsagent Chorley Interchange Clifford Street PR7 1AQ 3
Nibbles- Chorley North Mobile caterer 3
Nooze N Booze Retailers - other 83 - 85 Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 3
Park Hall Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house Park Hall Road Charnock Richard PR7 5LP 3
Parkville Hotel & Truffles Restaurant Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house 174 Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7HE 3
Premier News Chorley Ltd Retailers - other Premier News 66 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LE 3
R.J & G.A Burgess Retailers - other Ron Burgess 51 Park Road Adlington PR7 4HZ 3
Scran Van @ Chorley Yam Mobile caterer 3
Shathi Indian Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop Shathi Indian Tandoori Takeaway 234 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 3
Shreeji News And Off Licence Retailers - other 68 Park Road Adlington Chorley PR7 4JN 3
Sizzla Grill Takeaway/sandwich shop 26 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 3
Stump Lane Stores Retailers - other Stump Lane Store 33 Stump Lane Chorley PR6 0DE 3
Subway Takeaway/sandwich shop Clayton Brook Service Station Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR6 7EJ 3
Sue Ryder Foundation Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Sue Ryder Care Centre Cuerden Hall Shady Lane PR5 6AZ 3
Tasty Bites Takeaway/sandwich shop 106 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LB 3
The Blue Anchor Pub/bar/nightclub 21 South Road Bretherton Leyland PR26 9AB 3
The Crown Pub/bar/nightclub Station Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RN 3
The Elephant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Dawbers Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6EN 3
The Godfather Takeaway/sandwich shop 110 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL 3
The Hop Pocket Pub/bar/nightclub Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JQ 3
The Nile Takeaway/sandwich shop The Nile Unit 3 Flat Iron Parade PR7 1BY 3
The Parkers Arms Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 120 Park Road Chorley PR7 1QY 3
The Village Bite Takeaway/sandwich shop Village Bite 78 Tunley Holme Bamber Bridge PR5 8ES 3
The Village Store Takeaway/sandwich shop 138 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LR 3
Weldbank Stores & Off Licence Retailers - other Weldbank Store And Off Licence 46 Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NQ 3