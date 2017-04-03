FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: One star ratings in Chorley

Here’s all the businesses in Chorley given a one star ratings in the scores on the doors hygiene system carried out by Chorley Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of March 20.

All Seasons Leisure Centre, restaurant/cafe/canteen, Water Street, Chorley

Bargain Booze, retailers, Bargain Booze Select Convenience, 74 - 76 Pall Mall, Chorley

Cafe Fresh, (Displaying ‘Ploughmans Lunch Cafe’), restaurant/cafe/canteen, Cafe Fresh, 158 Pall Mall, Chorley

China Garden (Displaying ‘Georges Fish And Chips’), takeaway/sandwich shop, China Garden, 64 Seymour Street, Chorley

Chorley Fried Chicken, takeaway/sandwich shop, 89 Market Street, Chorley

Clayton Green Service Station, retailers, Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley

Collingwood News, retailers, 89 Collingwood Road, Chorley

Costcutter, retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Cost Cutter, 94 - 96 Harpers Lane, Chorley

Five Star Takeaway, takeaway/sandwich shop, Five Star Chinese Takeaway, 180 Chorley Road, Adlington

Gwok Hing Chinese, takeaway, takeaway/sandwich shop, 209 Eaves Lane, Chorley

Hinds Head Hotel, pub/bar/nightclub, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, Chorley

Lisa’s Fish & Chips, takeaway/sandwich shop, 24 Blackstone Road, Chorley

Lock and Quay, pub/bar/nightclub, The Lock And Quay, 1 Botany Bay, Chorley

Mega Munch, takeaway/sandwich shop, 56 Chapel Street, Chorley

Money Tree, takeaway/sandwich shop, 1 Talbot Row, Euxton, Chorley

Nisa Euxton, retailers, 7 Talbot Row, Euxton, Chorley

Romana, takeaway/sandwich shop, 16 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley

Romeo’s Food House, takeaway/sandwich shop, 78 Pall Mall, Chorley

Singh Stores, retailers, 88 Seymour Street, Chorley

Smethurst Restaurant, other catering premises, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, Chorley

Sun Hing, takeaway/sandwich shop, Sun Hing Take Away, 90 - 92 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods

The Cottage Loaf, manufacturers/packers, 226A The Green, Eccleston, Chorley

The Farmers Arms, pub/bar/nightclub, 85 Wood Lane, Heskin, Chorley

The Oriental Express, takeaway/sandwich shop, 48 Park Road, Chorley

Valentinos, takeaway/sandwich shop, 170 Chorley Road, Adlington, Chorley

Vujon Indian Dining Room, restaurant/cafe/canteen, The Neighbourhood Shopping Centre, Eaves Green Road, Chorley

Zalzala Fusion Lounge, restaurant/cafe/canteen, 1 - 3 Market Street, Adlington, Chorley