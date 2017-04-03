FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Four star ratings in Chorley

Here’s all the businesses in Chorley given a four star ratings in the scores on the doors hygiene system carried out by Chorley Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of March 20.

Alison Arms Pub/bar/nightclub 279 Preston Road Coppull Chorley PR7 5DU 4

Allens Butchers Manufacturers/packers Allen’s Butchers 6 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 4

Aramark Services Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen HM Prison Wymott Moss Lane Ulnes Walton PR26 8LW 4

Asda Stores Limited Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Asda Superstore Clayton Green Centre Centre Drive PR6 7JY 4

Aum Shree Retailers - other 4

B & M Bargains Retailers - other Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 4

Bangla Spice Brasserie Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Wigan Road Clayton-Le-Woods Leyland PR25 5SB 4

Boatel Party Cruises Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Royal Sovereign Botany Bay Moorings Botany Bay 4

Browns Butchers Manufacturers/packers 7 Market Place Chorley PR7 1DA 4

Chorley Masala Takeaway/sandwich shop 236 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LH 4

Chorley Sporting Club Pub/bar/nightclub Chorley Football Supporters Club Duke Street Chorley PR7 3DU 4

Chorley Town Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 36 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 4

Clayton Brook Community Church Other catering premises Great Greens Lane Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8HL 4

Clayton Green Sports Centre Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Clayton Green Centre Clayton Green Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR6 7TL 4

Clayton Le Woods Primary School School/college/university Clayton Le Woods C Of E Primary Sch Back Lane Clayton-Le-Woods PR6 7EU 4

Coffee Stop Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Coffee Stop 2 Market Place Chorley PR7 1DA 4

Cosmopolitan Other catering premises 30 St Georges Street Chorley PR7 2AA 4

Daisy Tandoori Takeaway/sandwich shop 44 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 4

Dantes Other catering premises 470 Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7JB 4

East Ward Conservative Club Pub/bar/nightclub Stump Lane Chorley PR6 0AT 4

Eaves Lane Londis Retailers - other 194 - 196 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0AU 4

Forecourt South Retailers - other Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 4

Fresco Fresco Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 29 - 31 Town Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RA 4

Froom Street Stores Retailers - other 162 - 164 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0AU 4

Full Belly Deli Other catering premises 138 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LD 4

G W Ball & Sons Retailers - other Ball Fruit And Veg Unit 12 - Unit 14 Market Ground PR7 1DA 4

Gabbott’s Farm Retailers - other Gabbots Farm Chicken Unit 9 Market Ground PR7 1DA 4

Good Boyz Takeaway/sandwich shop 48 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DL 4

Gordon Tyrer & Son Retailers - other Unit 19 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 4

H.M.Prison Wymott Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen H.M. Prison Wymott Moss Lane Ulnes Walton PR26 8LW 4

Hartwood Hall Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house Preston Road Chorley PR6 7AX 4

Heskin Hall Restaurant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Restaurant Heskin Hall Wood Lane PR7 5PA 4

Highcliffe Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Highcliffe Residential Home 226 Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7HW 4

Hoghton Post Office Retailers - other The Post Office The Straits Hoghton PR5 0DA 4

Hollybrook House Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 1 Brookdale Heath Charnock Chorley PR6 9LY 4

JJ Chinese Fish & Chips Takeaway/sandwich shop J J Fish And Chips 172 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DX 4

KFC Takeaway/sandwich shop Charnock Richard Motorway Services Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 4

La Rocca Other catering premises La Rocca Italian Takeaway And Resta 77 Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 4

Livesey’s of Chorley Retailers - other Livesey Fish Unit 21 Market Ground PR7 1DA 4

Lord Nelson Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Out Lane Croston Leyland PR26 9HJ 4

Lotus Garden Chinese Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 237 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5TF 4

M A Convenience Store Retailers - other MA Off Licence 166 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LD 4

Marcus Moore Catering Manufacturers/packers 108 Pilling Lane Chorley PR7 3EE 4

Massala Express Takeaway/sandwich shop 28 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0PY 4

McKrisps Takeaway/sandwich shop McKrisps Caterers 48 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 4

Mini Market U Miska Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 27 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RJ 4

Mr Colin Barbenson Mobile caterer 4

Murphy’s Fish & Chips Takeaway/sandwich shop Murphy’s Fish And Chips 7 School Lane Brinscall PR6 8QS 4

Naga Other catering premises Bolton Road Abbey Village Chorley PR6 8DA 4

Nature Trail Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Whittle-Le-Woods And Clayton-Le-Woo 239 Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR6 7PY 4

No 3 Club Pub/bar/nightclub Unit 1 Primrose Bank House Friday Street PR6 0AA 4

Pikestone Court Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Portsmouth Drive Chorley PR6 0TX 4

Poundbakery Other catering premises Pound Bakery 26 Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 4

Poundland Retailers - other 1 - 2 Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 4

Premier Eaves Lane Retailers - other 82 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0SU 4

Puddletown Pirates Other catering premises Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 4

Pulcinellas Takeaway/sandwich shop 7 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QE 4

Real Honest Foods Retailers - other 101 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LP 4

Ristorante Alghero Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Bolton Road Withnell Chorley PR6 8BP 4

Saffron Takeaway/sandwich shop Saffron Takeaway 5 Talbot Row Euxton PR7 6HS 4

Saint Marys Parish Centre Pub/bar/nightclub St Marys Parish Centre Devonshire Road Chorley PR7 2BY 4

Sayers the Bakers Ltd Takeaway/sandwich shop Sayers The Bakers 14 Runshaw Lane Euxton PR7 6AU 4

Sea View Inn Pub/bar/nightclub 2 Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7HH 4

Sizzlers Mobile caterer Carpark South Of Unit 43 North Street Chorley PR7 1QD 4

Spinners Arms Pub/bar/nightclub 23 Church Street Adlington PR7 4EX 4

Stay And Play At Manor Road Ltd Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Youth And Community Centre Manor Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR6 7JR 4

Taylor Maid Manufacturers/packers 184 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BX 4

The Bay Horse Pub/bar/nightclub Babylon Lane Heath Charnock Chorley PR6 9ER 4

The Black Horse Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Westhead Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RQ 4

The Blue House Other catering premises Bluehouse Interior Decorations And 129 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SG 4

The Bob Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Cabin 24 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 4

The Bretherton Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Bretherton Arms 252 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 4

The Colliers Pub/bar/nightclub Colliers Arms 30 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2LN 4

The Co-operative Food Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Bolton Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9NA 4

The Delph Diver Training Centre Other catering premises Halfpenny Lane Heskin Chorley PR7 5PR 4

The Derby Arms Pub/bar/nightclub 211 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0TR 4

The Duke of York Pub/bar/nightclub Duke Of York 124 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DX 4

The Garden Restaurant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Leyland Garden Centre 338 Southport Road Ulnes Walton PR26 8LQ 4

The Golden Lion Pub/bar/nightclub 369 Blackburn Road Higher Wheelton Chorley PR6 8HP 4

The Grange Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 72 Stump Lane Chorley PR6 0AL 4

The Hot-Roast Takeaway/sandwich shop Unit 16 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 4

The Ley Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Back Lane Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7EU 4

The Oak Tree Inn Pub/bar/nightclub 58 School Lane Brinscall Chorley PR6 8QP 4

The Old Bakery Manufacturers/packers 219 South Road Bretherton Leyland PR26 9AJ 4

The Prince of Wales Pub/bar/nightclub The Prince Of Wales New Market Street Chorley PR7 1DB 4

The Red Cat Pub/bar/nightclub 114 Blackburn Road Heapey Chorley PR6 8LL 4

The Red Herring Pub/bar/nightclub Mill Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5AN 4

The Robin Hood Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Robin Hood Inn Blue Stone Lane Mawdesley L40 2RG 4

The Top Lock Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Top Lock Copthurst Lane Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 8LT 4

The Travellers Rest Pub/bar/nightclub Travellers Rest Dawbers Lane Euxton PR7 6EG 4

The Two Birds Tea Room Ltd Other catering premises Two Birds Tea Room Farmers Market & Crafts Centre Hesk Wood Lane PR7 5PA 4

The White Hart Other catering premises Mealhouse Lane Chorley PR7 1DZ 4

The Witches Brew Mobile caterer 4

The Womble Inn Retailers - other Womble Inn Chicken Barbeque 1 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BN 4

Thyme & Plaice Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Thyme And Plaice 37 Wigan Lane Coppull PR7 4BN 4

Tink’s Fairy Cakes Retailers - other 4

Tony’s Off Licence Retailers - other 50 Bolton Road Chorley PR7 3ET 4

Trader Jacks Pub/bar/nightclub Hollinshead Street Chorley PR7 1EP 4

Venice Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 19 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3AA 4

Village Green Tea Room Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Village Green Tea Rooms Sheep House Lane Rivington BL6 7SD 4

White Coppice Cricket Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen White Coppice Heapey Chorley PR6 9DE 4

Wing Sing Takeaway/sandwich shop 240 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 4

Woodland Cafe Other catering premises 19B Bury Lane Withnell Chorley PR6 8RX 4

Yarrow Bridge Pub/bar/nightclub Bolton Road Chorley PR7 4AB 4

Yew Tree Inn Other catering premises Dill Hall Brow Heath Charnock Chorley PR6 9HA 4

Yu Hing Take Away Takeaway/sandwich shop Yu Hing Takeaway 2 Kimberley Street Coppull PR7 5AQ 4