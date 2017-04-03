FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Five star ratings in Chorley

Here’s all the businesses in Chorley given a five star ratings in the scores on the doors hygiene system carried out by Chorley Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of March 20.

1st Class Caterers Trailer 1 Mobile caterer 5

2 Tastie Retailers - other 31 Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 7AB 5

Aarondale Care Centre Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Sunny Brow Coppull Chorley PR7 4PE 5

Abbey Village Primary School School/college/university Abbey Village County Primary School Bolton Road Abbey Village PR6 8BP 5

Adlington County Primary School/college/university Adlington Church Of England School Park Road Adlington PR7 4JA 5

Adlington Cricket Club Pub/bar/nightclub Meadow Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HH 5

Adlington Motor Services Retailers - other Market Street Garage 48 Market Street Adlington PR7 4HF 5

Adlington News Retailers - other 171 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LP 5

Adlington United Reformed & Methodist Church Other catering premises Railway Road Adlington PR6 9QZ 5

Albany Academy School/college/university Albany Science College Bolton Road Chorley PR7 3AY 5

Aldi Foodstore Ltd Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Aldi Foodstore Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 0HU 5

Aldi Stores Ltd Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Lancaster Way Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7LJ 5

All Saints Primary School School/college/university All Saints C Of E School Moor Road Chorley PR7 2LR 5

All You Knead Retailers - other Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 5

Amelie’s Restuarant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Amelie’s Restaurant 311 Preston Road Coppull PR7 5DU 5

Anderton Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Saint Joseph’s Old School Bolton Road Anderton PR6 9LX 5

Anderton St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School School/college/university Rothwell Road Anderton Chorley PR6 9LZ 5

Angela Holmes Other catering premises 5

Applejax Pub/bar/nightclub Applejax Night Club 1 Back Mount Street Chorley PR7 1EA 5

Asda Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 5

Asda Stores Ltd Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets ASDA Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DL 5

Ash Lea Farm Retailers - other Dawbers Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6EN 5

Astley Park School School/college/university Harrington Road Chorley PR7 1JZ 5

Ava Grace Cakes Other catering premises 97 Rawlinson Lane Heath Charnock Chorley PR7 4DE 5

Baked Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 108 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL 5

Balshaw Lane Primary School School/college/university Balshaw Lane County Primary School Bredon Avenue Euxton PR7 6NS 5

Bank Hall Kindergarten Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Bank Hall Drive Bretherton Leyland PR26 9AT 5

Bay Leaf Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 119 - 121 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SQ 5

Bed And Breakfast Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house 11 Troon Close Euxton Chorley PR7 6FS 5

Beeches Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 25 Park Road Coppull Chorley PR7 5AH 5

Big Lamp Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop The Big Lamp Chip Shop And Cafe 14 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LA 5

Birkacre Nurseries Ltd Other catering premises Birkacre Road Chorley PR7 3QL 5

Bistecca Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen BISTECCA 6 Market Street Adlington PR7 4HE 5

Boots the Chemists Limited Retailers - other Boots The Chemist Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 5

Bowen Bakers Ltd Retailers - other 174 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LQ 5

Bridge Inn Pub/bar/nightclub 11 Park Road Adlington Chorley PR7 4HZ 5

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School School/college/university Bournes Row Brindle Preston PR5 0DR 5

Brindle St Josephs Other catering premises Brindle St Josephs Roman Catholic C Chapel Fold Private Road PR5 0DE 5

Brinscall & Withnell Ath & Rec Pub/bar/nightclub Brinscall And Withnell Sports Club School Lane Brinscall PR6 8PT 5

Brookside Care Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 722 Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods Preston PR5 8JP 5

Bubble N Shake Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 98 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL 5

Buckshaw Fish Bar Takeaway/sandwich shop 7 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7JA 5

Buckshaw Primary School School/college/university Chancery Road Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XP 5

Buckshaw Village Nursery Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Hub Unity Place Buckshaw Village PR7 7HZ 5

Bungalow Filling Station Retailers - other 117 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2NU 5

Bunty’s Food & Wine Retailers - other Buntys Food & Wine 246 - 248 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2NT 5

Burger King Takeaway/sandwich shop Charnock Richard Motorway Services Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5

Burger King (Rivington North) Takeaway/sandwich shop Burger King Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5

Burger King (Rivington South) Other catering premises Burger King Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5

Busy Bees Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Brooke Street Chorley PR7 3BS 5

Busy Bees Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Nursery At Chorley And South Ribble Dutch Barn Close Chorley PR7 1PP 5

Busy Bodies Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises St Marys Old School House Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6JW 5

Bygone Times Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Grove Mill The Green Eccleston PR7 5TZ 5

C&B Singleton Takeaway/sandwich shop Singleton’s Fish And Chip Shop 153 Preston Road Coppull PR7 5DR 5

Cafe Ambio Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Coach House Astley Park Park Road PR7 1NP 5

Cakes By Ruth Retailers - other 38 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SE 5

Calista Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Euxton Park Golf Centre Euxton Lane Euxton PR7 6DL 5

Camerons Outside At The Masonic Hall Pub/bar/nightclub The Masonic Hall George Street Chorley PR7 2BE 5

Campbells Pub/bar/nightclub Campbells Park Homes Club And Premises Willow Crescent PR25 5PB 5

Canteen Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen International Fire Training Centre Washington Hall West Way PR7 6HJ 5

Cappuccino Cafe Other catering premises The Hub Unity Place Buckshaw Village PR7 7HZ 5

Charged Other catering premises Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 5

Charlie’s Chips Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 8 Market Place Chorley PR7 1DA 5

Charnock Richard Football Club Pub/bar/nightclub Charter Lane Charnock Richard Chorley PR7 5LZ 5

Charnock Richard Pre-School Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Charter Lane Charnock Richard Chorley PR7 5NA 5

Cheeky Monkey’s Play And Party Centre Other catering premises Cheeky Monkeys Kem Mill Kem Mill Lane PR6 7EA 5

China Box Takeaway/sandwich shop China Box 75 Tunley Holme Bamber Bridge PR5 8ES 5

Choc Amor Retailers - other Chocamor Ltd Studio 8 Cedar Farm Gallery L40 3SY 5

Chocobella Retailers - other 37 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BU 5

Chocolate Magic Manufacturers/packers Mawtec House 12 New Street Mawdesley L40 2QP 5

Chorley Bowling Club Pub/bar/nightclub Windsor Road Chorley PR7 1LN 5

Chorley Cricket Club Pub/bar/nightclub Sandringham Road Chorley PR7 1LG 5

Chorley Day Services Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Chorley Bankside Day Care Centre Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NG 5

Chorley Golf Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Hall O’th Hill Chorley Road Heath Charnock PR6 9HX 5

Chorley Lifestyle Centre Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 20 - 22 Gillibrand Street Chorley PR7 2EJ 5

Chorley Little Theatre Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Little Theatre Dole Lane Chorley PR7 2RL 5

Chorley Lodge Care Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Chorley Lodge Residential Care Home Botany Brow Chorley PR6 0JW 5

Chorley Old Road News Retailers - other 57 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LD 5

Chorlies Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Chorley And South Ribble District G Preston Road Chorley PR7 1PP 5

Christchurch Primary School School/college/university Christ Church Charnock Richard C Of Church Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5NA 5

Ciaran Todd Mobile Caterer Mobile caterer 5

Clayton Brook Primary School School/college/university Great Greens Lane Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8HL 5

Clayton Brook Service Station Retailers - other Esso Clayton Brook Service Station Preston Road PR6 7EJ 5

Clown Around Ltd Other catering premises Clown Around Units 5 - 6 Grove Park Industrial Estate PR7 5TZ 5

Coffee Trader Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Admiral 24 - 26 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 5

Coniston House Other catering premises Coniston Road Chorley PR7 2JA 5

Coppull Conservative Club Pub/bar/nightclub 261 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5DF 5

Coppull Off-licence & Grocer Retailers - other Coppull Off License 339 Spendmore Lane Coppull PR7 5DD 5

Coppull Parish Church School School/college/university Roe Hey Drive Coppull Chorley PR7 4PU 5

Coppull Primary School & Children’s Centre School/college/university Park Road Coppull PR7 5AH 5

Coppull St John’s Primary School School/college/university Preston Road Coppull Chorley PR7 5DU 5

Corner House Cafe Retailers - other 48 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HF 5

Corrigans Retailers - other 2 - 4 Mill Street Coppull Chorley PR7 5AZ 5

Costa Coffee Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit 1 Lancaster Way Buckshaw Village PR7 7LJ 5

Courtyard Cafe (A.T.C) Other catering premises Courtyard Caf茅 (A.T.C) Chorley And South Ribble District G Preston Road 5

Croston Acorns Ltd Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Dob Bridge Cottage Brickcroft Lane Croston PR26 9RF 5

Croston Park Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Croston Park Nursing Home Town Road Croston PR26 9RA 5

Croston Sports Club Pub/bar/nightclub Croston Sports And Social Club Westhead Road Croston PR26 9RR 5

CSC Computer Sciences Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Euxton House Euxton Lane Euxton PR7 6FE 5

D (64) Medical Squadron (Volunteers) Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Lancaster House Devonshire Road Chorley PR7 2DJ 5

Dalesview Partnership Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Back Lane Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7EU 5

David Lloyd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Moss Lane Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 8AB 5

Derian House Childrens Hospice Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Derian House Chancery Road Astley Village PR7 1DH 5

Diets To Go Other catering premises 114 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LB 5

Domino’s Pizza Takeaway/sandwich shop Dominos Pizza Unit 2 Chorley Retail Park PR7 2BN 5

Doodles Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 2 Harrington Road Chorley PR7 1JZ 5

Duke Street Primary School School/college/university Duke Street Chorley PR7 3DU 5

E H Booth & Co Ltd Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Booths Supermarket New Market Street Chorley PR7 1DB 5

Early Birds Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 193 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BY 5

Eccleston Cricket Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Doctors Lane Eccleston Chorley PR7 5QY 5

Eccleston Green Filling Station Retailers - other 218 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5SU 5

Education Centre Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Education Centre Caf茅 Chorley And South Ribble District H Preston Road 5

Elephant and Castle Pub/bar/nightclub Elephant And Castle Bolton Road Adlington PR6 9NH 5

Ellen’s Quality Fish & Chips Mobile caterer 5

Ellerbeck Narrowboats Retailers - other The Boatyard Rawlinson Lane Heath Charnock PR7 4DE 5

Euro Star Retailers - other 90 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SF 5

Euxton C of E Primary School School/college/university Euxton C Of E Primary School Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6JW 5

Euxton Mills Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Wigan Road Euxton Chorley PR7 6JD 5

Euxton Parish Institute Pub/bar/nightclub Euxton Parish War Memorial Club 195 Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6JG 5

Euxton Park Care Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Wigan Road Euxton Chorley PR7 6DY 5

Euxton Primrose Hill Rd CP School School/college/university Primrose Hill County Primary School Primrose Hill Road Euxton PR7 6BA 5

Euxton Saint Marys R.C. School School/college/university Euxton St Marys R C Primary School Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6JW 5

Farmfoods Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 5

Flaming Grill Mobile Catering DA52 GNU Mobile caterer Oaklands 291 Southport Road Ulnes Walton PR26 8LQ 5

Flowertots Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Langton Brow Eccleston Chorley PR7 5PB 5

Forecourt North Retailers - other Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5

Fosterfield Day Care Centre Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0EY 5

Fredericks Ice Cream Parlour Retailers - other Fredericks Ice Cream Park Villa Bolton Road PR7 4AZ 5

Fredericks Ice Cream Van Reg W797 XOG Mobile caterer 5

Fresh and Fruity Retailers - other Fresh And Fruity 2 Cleveland Street Chorley PR7 1BH 5

Frohock Patisserie Retailers - other 55 Main Street Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7AQ 5

Gala Clubs Pub/bar/nightclub Gala Bingo Bingo Hall 1 Market Street PR7 1BD 5

Galloways Bakers Ltd Retailers - other Unit 8 The Carrington Centre New Mill Street PR7 5SZ 5

Gelston Manor Day Nursery School/college/university Gelston Dawson Lane Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7DT 5

Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Folly Wood Drive Chorley PR7 2FW 5

Gillibrand Primary School School/college/university Gillibrand County Primary School Grosvenor Road Chorley PR7 2PJ 5

Girasole Italian Takeaway Ltd Takeaway/sandwich shop 6 Talbot Row Euxton Chorley PR7 6HS 5

Glovers Manufacturers/packers Glovers Bakery 4 Talbot Row Euxton PR7 6HS 5

Glovers Bakers Takeaway/sandwich shop 2 Fazakerley Street Chorley PR7 1BG 5

Go Mex Takeaway/sandwich shop Unit 1 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5

Gobins Family Butchers Ltd Retailers - other Unit 7 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5

Goodies Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 4 - 10 Cannon Street Chorley PR7 1BJ 5

GPS (Northwest) Ltd Retailers - other GPS (Northwest Ltd) Farm Shop Orcheton House Farm PR7 5PA 5

Grandmas Kitchen Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 40 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 5

Great British Burger Co - Trailer 1 Mobile caterer 5

Great British Burger Co - Trailer 2 Mobile caterer 5

Great House Barn Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Salmon’s Great House Barn Rivington Lane BL6 7SB 5

Greenhalghs Craft Bakery Manufacturers/packers Greenhalghs 28 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 5

Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery Takeaway/sandwich shop 2 Babylon Lane Adlington Chorley PR6 9NN 5

Greenways Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 720 Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods Preston PR5 8JP 5

Greggs PLC Takeaway/sandwich shop Greggs Bakery 5 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BN 5

Grill And Grain Pub/bar/nightclub Grill And Grain At The Boatyard Bolton Road Withnell PR5 0SP 5

Grove House Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Highfield Road Adlington PR6 9RH 5

H N Food & Wine Ltd Retailers - other 116 - 118 Park Road Chorley PR7 1QY 5

H.M.Prison Garth Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen HM Prison Garth Moss Lane Ulnes Walton PR26 8NE 5

Halls Bakery Ltd Manufacturers/packers Halls Bakery 305 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DR 5

Halls Bakery Ltd - MU56 XDN Retailers - other Halls Bakery - Mobile Caterers 15 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0QA 5

Halls Mobile Vehicle Mobile caterer Halls Bakery 305 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DR 5

Hamilton Road Fish & Chip Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop 37 Hamilton Road Chorley PR7 2DL 5

Handleys Retailers - other Unit 6 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5

Handleys Bakery - Shop Retailers - other Handley’s Bakery - Shop 210 - 212 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LH 5

Harry’s Fish Bar Takeaway/sandwich shop 44 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2LN 5

Harsha’s Kitchen Other catering premises 5

Havana Brasserie Other catering premises 5 - 7 Fazakerley Street Chorley PR7 1BG 5

Hearts & Minds Childcare Ltd Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Hearts And Minds Childcare Billinge House Euxton Lane PR7 6DL 5

Heskin Hall Farms Quality Butchers Retailers - other Heskin Farm Butchers Farmers Market & Crafts Centre Hesk Wood Lane PR7 5PA 5

Heskin Pemberton Primary School School/college/university Withington Lane Heskin Chorley PR7 5LU 5

Highfield Golf Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Highfield Golf Course Buckholes Lane Wheelton PR6 8JF 5

Highfield Nursery School and Children’s Centre Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Highfield Nursery School And Childr Wright Street Chorley PR6 0SL 5

Highfield Primary School School/college/university Wright Street Chorley PR6 0SL 5

Highgrove House Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Highfield Road North Chorley PR7 1PH 5

Hoghton Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Chorley Road Withnell Chorley PR6 8BL 5

Holly Trees Centre Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1JE 5

Hopulance Gormet Hotdogs Other catering premises The Old Vicarage 84 Gillibrand Walks Chorley PR7 2HF 5

Ice Cream Van - G507 MAH Mobile caterer 5

Ice Cream Van Reg R314 TOK Mobile caterer 5

Ice Cream Van: T239 AOH Mobile caterer 5

Iceland Frozen Foods plc Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Iceland 34 Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 5

Italian Cottage Other catering premises 12 Cheapside Chorley PR7 2EX 5

J & L Vintage Tea Rooms Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 34 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LD 5

J McRobbs High Class Family Butchers And Delicatessen LTD Retailers - other J McRobb’s High Class Family Butche 236 - 238 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 5

Jail House Crop Retailers - other Hm Prison Wymott Moss Lane Ulnes Walton PR26 8LW 5

Jamies Wild Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit 22 Chorley Business And Technology Cen East Terrace PR7 6TE 5

Jaws Fish and Chips Takeaway/sandwich shop Jaws Fish & Chip Shop 76 Tunley Holme Bamber Bridge PR5 8ES 5

Jolsa Indian Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 2 Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 5

JR Catering Mobile caterer 5

J-SEAS Takeaway/sandwich shop J-seas Finest F & C 29 Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 7AB 5

Jubilee Service Station Retailers - other 65 Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7PG 5

Juci Wellbeing Manufacturers/packers Unit 26 Chorley Business And Technology Cen East Terrace PR7 6TE 5

K Green Manufacturers/packers K And J Green Butchers 73 - 75 Withington Lane Heskin PR7 5LU 5

Kath Cordingley Other catering premises 5

Katy’s Kitchen Takeaway/sandwich shop Belly Busters 188 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0AU 5

Ken’s Takeaway/sandwich shop 282 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2NG 5

Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit 5 Chorley Retail Park George Street PR7 2BN 5

Kin’s Chinese Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 11 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HE 5

Lam’s Chinese Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 78 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LG 5

Lancashire Fayre Takeaway/sandwich shop 31 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SY 5

Lancaster Lane Community School School/college/university Lancaster Lane County Primary Schoo Hunters Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR25 5TT 5

Last Orders Pub/bar/nightclub The Last Orders 113 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SQ 5

Latch Bar Pub/bar/nightclub 55 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BU 5

Learning Steps Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises The Old School House Play Centre 56 Parker Street Chorley PR7 1ES 5

Lee’s Take Away Takeaway/sandwich shop Lee’s Takeaway 33 Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 7AB 5

Le-Feast Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Le- Feast Chorley Railway Station Chapel Street PR7 1BS 5

Lilliput Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Lilliput Nursery School 33 Town Lane Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7DJ 5

Little Acorns Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 34 Sheep Hill Lane Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7JH 5

Little Explorers Other catering premises Aviation House, Chorley Business An East Terrace Euxton PR7 6TE 5

Little G’s Pre-School Other catering premises Unit 8 Chorley West Business Park Ackhurst Road PR7 1NL 5

Little Hong Kong Limited Other catering premises Little Hong Kong Ltd Briers Brow Wheelton PR6 8HD 5

Little Lantern Takeaway/sandwich shop 87 Collingwood Road Chorley PR7 2QE 5

Little Owl Vintage Cafe Mobile caterer 5

Living Waters Church (Connect) Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Living Waters Church 33 - 45 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3AB 5

Lottie’s Coffee And Tea Cavern Retailers - other Lotties Coffee And Tea Cavern Canal Mill Botany Bay PR6 9AF 5

Loy Kee Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 60 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 5

Lucianos At The Millstone Other catering premises Luciano’s At The Millstone Bolton Road Anderton PR6 9HJ 5

M & A Goga Newsagent Retailers - other 117 Brooke Street Chorley PR6 0NG 5

M & J Grimshaw Retailers - other 412 Blackburn Road Higher Wheelton Chorley PR6 8HX 5

Magpies Nest- Chorley Football Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Magpies Nest, Chorley Football Club Victory Park Duke Street PR7 3DU 5

Malt House Farm Pub/bar/nightclub Moss Lane Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 8AB 5

Manor Road Primary School School/college/university Manor Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7JR 5

Marley Court Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Bolton Road Heath Charnock Chorley PR7 4AZ 5

Masons Market Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit 10 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5

Massa’s Ice Cream Parlour Retailers - other 3 Cunliffe Street Chorley PR7 2BA 5

Mawdesley C of E School School/college/university Mawdesley St Peters C Of E Primary Hurst Green Mawdesley L40 2QT 5

Mawdesley Pantry Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 72 New Street Mawdesley Ormskirk L40 2QW 5

Mawdesley Post Office Retailers - other 55 New Street Mawdesley Ormskirk L40 2QN 5

Mayfield School School/college/university Gloucester Road Chorley PR7 3HN 5

Mays Takeaway/sandwich shop 18 Runshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6AU 5

McColls Retailers - other 77 Tunley Holme Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8ES 5

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen McDonalds Clifford Street Chorley PR7 1AQ 5

Meadow Bank Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Meadow Lane Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8LN 5

Meats of the World Mobile caterer 5

Mellors Catering At Bishop Rawstorne School School/college/university Bishop Rawstorne C Of E Language Co Out Lane Croston PR26 9HJ 5

Mellors Catering At Eccleston Primary School School/college/university Eccleston Primary School Doctors Lane Eccleston PR7 5RA 5

Mellors Catering At Holy Cross RC High School School/college/university Holy Cross Catholic High School Myles Standish Way Chorley PR7 3LS 5

Mellors Catering At St John’s C Of E \& Methodist Primary Sch School/college/university St Johns C Of E & Methodist Primary School Lane Brinscall PR6 8PT 5

Mellors Catering At Trinity & St Michaels School School/college/university Trinity And St Michael’s Church Of Out Lane Croston PR26 9HJ 5

Missionary Training Centre Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Temple Way Chorley PR6 7EQ 5

Morrisons Supermarket Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Brooke Street Chorley PR7 2FU 5

Mother Hubbard’s Famous Fish & Chips Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Rivington Motorway Service Area Anderton Lane Anderton BL6 5UZ 5

Motor Fuel Service Station Retailers - other Preston Road Service Station Preston Road Chorley PR7 1PZ 5

Mr C’s Mobile caterer Carpark A S C Timber Supplies Ltd 77 Steeley Lane 5

Mr Michael J Motley Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house Parr Hall Farm Parr Lane Eccleston PR7 5SL 5

Mr Pat Kavanagh Manufacturers/packers Pat Kavanagh Unit 2 28 Pendle Road PR25 5TU 5

My Favourite Sweet Shop Retailers - other 66 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SE 5

Naseeb Euxton Ltd Takeaway/sandwich shop 24 Runshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6AU 5

Nature Trail Nursery Ltd Other catering premises Nature Trail Nursery School Lane Brinscall PR6 8QP 5

Nellie & Marls Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 130 Preston Road Coppull Chorley PR7 5ED 5

Nibbles- Buckshaw Mobile caterer Ordnance Road Buckshaw Village 5

Nineteen Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Duxbury Park Golf Course Duxbury Hall Road Chorley PR7 4AT 5

NISA- Local Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 166A Wood Lane Heskin Chorley PR7 5NP 5

Normas Retailers - other Unit 23 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5

NSS News Retailers - other NSS House Wigan Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR25 5SD 5

Oak Royal Golf & Country Club Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house Bury Lane Withnell Chorley PR6 8SW 5

Oakbridge Retirement Villages Ltd Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Buckshaw Retirement Village Oakbridge Drive Buckshaw Village PR7 7EH 5

Oakdene Filling Station Retailers - other 185 Southport Road Ulnes Walton Leyland PR26 8LP 5

Olive Catering At TVS Supply Chain Other catering premises TVS Supply Chain Canteen Logistics House PR6 7AJ 5

Oliver House Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 5

On A Roll Takeaway/sandwich shop 5 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QE 5

One Stop Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 139 Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JQ 5

One Stop Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets One-stop 221 The Green Eccleston PR7 5SX 5

One Stop Shop (Londis) Retailers - other Londis 2 Brindle Street Chorley PR7 3HR 5

P Whittaker Retailers - other P Whittaker Meat Unit 8 Market Ground PR7 1DA 5

Pall Mall News Retailers - other 156 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LD 5

Papa Luigis Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 169 Wigan Road Euxton Chorley PR7 6JH 5

Pawsons Golden Plaice Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 26 High Street Chorley PR7 1DW 5

Pearsons Pub/bar/nightclub 72 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SE 5

Phoenix Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 4 Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 5

Pipers Private Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 11 Southport Road Chorley PR7 1LB 5

Pizza House Takeaway/sandwich shop 85 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3AG 5

Pizza Hut Delivery Takeaway/sandwich shop 98 - 102 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SQ 5

Pizza Pronto Takeaway/sandwich shop Unit 25 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5

Pizzeria Dal Mamolo Takeaway/sandwich shop 198 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BZ 5

Playdor Nursery School Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises The Bungalow 4 Chorley Hall Road Chorley PR7 1RJ 5

Playmates Other catering premises Unit F26 - F28 Coppull Enterprise Centre Mill Lane PR7 5BW 5

Prince of Wales Pub/bar/nightclub Prince Of Wales 9 - 11 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QE 5

Queen Vic Fish & Chips Takeaway/sandwich shop 139A Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JQ 5

Railway @ Euxton Pub/bar/nightclub Wigan Road Euxton Chorley PR7 6LA 5

Railway Road Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 99 Railway Road Chorley PR6 0HN 5

Rainbow Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Rainbow Day Nursery Golborne Limite 6B Station Road Croston PR26 9RJ 5

Ramsay Health Care UK Operations Ltd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Euxton Hall Hospital Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6DY 5

Red Chillies Catering Company At The Fairpoint Group Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Fairpoint Group Fairclough House Church Street 5

Red Lion Other catering premises 68 New Street Mawdesley Ormskirk L40 2QP 5

Retreat Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Retreat Restaurants Ltd 19 Church Street Adlington PR7 4EX 5

RH & M Atherton Retailers - other R H & M Atherton 305 Spendmore Lane Coppull PR7 5DD 5

Rivington And Blackrod High School School/college/university Rivington Lane Rivington Bolton BL6 7RU 5

Rivington Hall Barn Pub/bar/nightclub Rivington Hall Barn And Part Riving Rivington Lane Rivington BL6 7SB 5

Rivington North Services Shop Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Service Shop Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5

Rivington Park Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 206 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 5

Robinsons Farm Ices Retailers - other 5

Robinsons Farm Ices- J5 TWE Mobile caterer 5

Robinsons Ice Cream Van Reg B755 RKS Mobile caterer 5

Robinsons Ice Cream Van Reg T158 AOK Mobile caterer 8 School Street, Farrington Preston PR25 4QB 5

Rock & River Outdoor Pursuits Other catering premises Rock And River Outdoor Pursuit Cliffs Barn Wood Lane L40 2RL 5

Romeo’s Sandwich Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop 80 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LE 5

Rose Cake Studio Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit F5 Coppull Enterprise Centre Mill Lane PR7 5BW 5

Rosie Posies Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 9 Farrington Street Chorley PR7 1DY 5

Royal British Legion Pub/bar/nightclub Royal British Legion Club Springfield Road North Coppull PR7 5EG 5

Runshaw College Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 112 - 114 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL 5

Runshaw College Business Centre School/college/university Euxton Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6AQ 5

S W Confectioners Retailers - other 16 Gillibrand Street Chorley PR7 2EJ 5

Sacred Heart RC Primary School School/college/university Brooke Street Chorley PR6 0LB 5

Sagar Premier Restaurant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Sagar Premier Indian Restaurant Clayton Brook Road Bamber Bridge PR5 8HZ 5

Sainsbury’s Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Unit 10 The Carrington Centre New Mill Street PR7 5SZ 5

Saint Bedes R.C. School School/college/university St Bedes RC Primary School Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR6 7EB 5

Saint Chads Parish Centre Pub/bar/nightclub St Chads Parish Centre 235 Town Lane Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 8AJ 5

Saint Georges Church Institute Other catering premises St Georges Church Institute Trinity Road Chorley PR7 2DW 5

Saint Josephs Parish Centre Pub/bar/nightclub St Josephs Parish Centre Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 0HR 5

Saint Josephs R.C. School School/college/university St Josephs Roman Catholic Primary S Bournes Row Brindle PR5 0DQ 5

Saint Laurences Church Other catering premises Parish Church Of St Laurence Union Street Chorley PR7 1AB 5

Saint Pauls C of E School School/college/university St Pauls C Of E School Railway Road Adlington PR6 9QZ 5

Saint Paul’s Church Institute Other catering premises St Pauls Church Club Railway Road Adlington PR6 9QZ 5

Saint Peters Parish Club Pub/bar/nightclub St Peters Parish Club Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DX 5

Sams Bar Pub/bar/nightclub 12 Railway Street Chorley PR7 2TZ 5

Sam’s Too Pub/bar/nightclub Sams Too 294 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2NG 5

Sea Cadet Corps H.Q. Other catering premises Sea Cadet Corps Heapey Road Chorley PR6 9BQ 5

Shaftesbury High School School/college/university Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NQ 5

Shanti Lounge Takeaway/sandwich shop 11 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7JA 5

Shapla Indian Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 178 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LQ 5

Shaw Hill Golf Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Shaw Hill Hotel And Country Club Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7PP 5

Shell Preston Road Retailers - other Texaco Petrol Station Preston Road Chorley PR7 1PZ 5

Shepherds Hall Ale House Pub/bar/nightclub 67 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BS 5

Short But Sweet Other catering premises 5

Sir Henry Tate Pub/bar/nightclub New Market Street Chorley PR7 1DB 5

Skippers Takeaway/sandwich shop 8 Talbot Row Euxton Chorley PR7 6HS 5

Slacks Farm Butchers Retailers - other Slacks Farm Butchers Ltd 11 Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 5

Smokies Southern BBQ Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 13 St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1HP 5

Southlands High School School/college/university Clover Road Chorley PR7 2NJ 5

Spar Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 303 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DR 5

Spar Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Spar Stores Spendmore Lane Coppull PR7 4NZ 5

Spar (Rivington South) Other catering premises Spar Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5

Spar Stores Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Spar & Post Office 12 Runshaw Lane Euxton PR7 6AU 5

Spout House Farm Shop Other catering premises Spout House Farm Blackburn Road Higher Wheelton PR6 8HS 5

Spring Meadow Community Centre Other catering premises Spring Meadow Clayton-Le-Woods Leyland PR25 5LX 5

Springfield Pub/bar/nightclub 226 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BZ 5

Springfield Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 191 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BY 5

SS. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Primary School School/college/university SS Peter & Paul’s Catholic Primary Ridley Lane Mawdesley L40 3PP 5

St Chad’s RC Primary School School/college/university Blackburn Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7DJ 5

St Georges Primary School School/college/university St George’s C Of E Primary School Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JU 5

St Gregory’s RC Primary School/college/university St Gregorys RC Primary School Eaves Green Road Chorley PR7 3QG 5

St James’ Primary School School/college/university St James C Of E Primary School Devonport Way Chorley PR6 0TE 5

St James’ Primary School School/college/university St James Church Of England Primary Water Street Brindle PR6 8NH 5

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School School/college/university Bury Lane Withnell Chorley PR6 8SD 5

St Joseph’s Junior School School/college/university St Josephs RC School Cedar Road Chorley PR6 0JF 5

St Laurence Primary School School/college/university St Laurence C Of E Primary School Highfield Road South Chorley PR7 1RB 5

St Mary’s C of E Primary School School/college/university St Mary’s C Of E Primary School The Green Eccleston PR7 5TE 5

St Mary’s Primary School School/college/university Hornchurch Drive Chorley PR7 2RJ 5

St Michael’s C of E High School School/college/university St Michaels C Of E High School Astley Road Chorley PR7 1RS 5

St Oswalds RC Primary School School/college/university St Oswalds Roman Catholic Primary S Spendmore Lane Coppull PR7 5DH 5

St Peters C Of E Primary School School/college/university Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DX 5

St Peters Out Of School Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DX 5

Starbucks (Rivington North) Other catering premises Starbucks Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5

Starbucks (Rivington South) Other catering premises Starbucks Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5

Starbucks South Takeaway/sandwich shop Starbucks Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane PR7 5LR 5

Steeley Lane News Agent Retailers - other Steeley News & Mini Market 52 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 5

Stephanie’s Pit Stop Mobile caterer 5

Stocks Hall Mawdesley Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Hall Lane Mawdesley Ormskirk L40 2QZ 5

Style Catering Other catering premises 5

Subway Takeaway/sandwich shop 11 Fazakerley Street Chorley PR7 1BG 5

Subway Takeaway/sandwich shop 5 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7JA 5

Subway (Rivington North) Other catering premises Subway Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5

Subway (Rivington South) Other catering premises Subway Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5

Supanews Retailers - other 9 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BN 5

Susie B’s Retailers - other Billinge Hall Barn Southport Road Eccleston PR7 6ET 5

Tapas Esteban Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 8 Cleveland Street Chorley PR7 1BH 5

Teddy Towers Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 1 Lancaster Lane Clayton-Le-Woods Leyland PR25 5TD 5

Telent Technology Services Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JP 5

Tesco Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Foxhole Road Chorley PR7 1NW 5

Tesco Express Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 176 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LQ 5

Tesco Express Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Tesco 28 Pendle Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR25 5TU 5

Tesco Family Dining Ltd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Tesco Foxhole Road Chorley PR7 1NW 5

Tesco Stores Limited Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Tesco Supermarket Ordnance Road Buckshaw Village PR7 7EZ 5

The Adelphi Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Adelphi Rest Home 33 - 35 Queens Road Chorley PR7 1LA 5

The Alabaster Jar Other catering premises 180 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LH 5

The Ale Station Pub/bar/nightclub The Ale Station Limited 60 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BS 5

The Anderton Centre Other catering premises First Organisation The Anderton Centre New Road PR6 9HG 5

The Baron’s Rest Pub/bar/nightclub Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 5

The Bay Horse Pub/bar/nightclub Euxton Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6JH 5

The Beaumont Pub/bar/nightclub Woodale Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7TY 5

The Bikini Baker Farmers/growers 5

The Black Horse Pub/bar/nightclub Long Lane Heath Charnock Chorley PR6 9EE 5

The Black Horse Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 252 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LH 5

The Boars Head Pub/bar/nightclub Blackburn Old Road Hoghton Preston PR5 0RX 5

The Bowling Green Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Bowling Green Inn Preston Road Charnock Richard PR7 5LA 5

The Brown Cow Pub/bar/nightclub 330 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5TP 5

The Butty Box Takeaway/sandwich shop 77A Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 5

The Butty Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop 30 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HE 5

The Cafe at Cedar Farm Other catering premises The Cafe At Cedar Farm Unit 5 - 6 Cedar Farm Gallery L40 3SY 5

The Cafe At Spring Cottage Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Spring Cottage Rivington Lane Rivington BL6 7SB 5

The Cake Pavillion Retailers - other 5

The Cavendish Arms Other catering premises Sandy Lane Brindle Chorley PR6 8NG 5

The Chip Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop 111 Lyons Lane Chorley PR6 0PJ 5

The Coffee Club Ltd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Coffee Club 57 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SN 5

The Co-operative Food Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 195 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BY 5

The Co-operative Food Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 2 - 6 Market Place Adlington Chorley PR7 4EZ 5

The Co-operative Food Retailers - other 6 Station Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RJ 5

The Co-operative Food Retailers - other Moor Road Chorley PR7 2LU 5

The Cowshed Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Cowshed 1 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village PR7 7JA 5

The Cricketers Arms Pub/bar/nightclub 94 School Lane Brinscall PR6 8QP 5

The Crown Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 46 - 48 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 5

The Delicatessen Retailers - other 200 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BZ 5

The Dog Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Chorley Old Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7QZ 5

The Dressers Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Briers Brow Wheelton Chorley PR6 8HD 5

The Eagle Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 122 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DX 5

The Fieldfare Pub/bar/nightclub Foxhole Road Chorley PR7 1NF 5

The Filling Station Retailers - other 20 Runshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6AU 5

The Flat Iron Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house 21 Cleveland Street Chorley PR7 1BH 5

The Food Shop Retailers - other Unit 7 Cedar Farm Gallery Back Lane L40 3SY 5

The Gables Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises The Gables Care Home 25 Southport Road Chorley PR7 1LF 5

The George Pub/bar/nightclub 3 St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1HP 5

The Golden Dragon Takeaway/sandwich shop Golden Dragon 13 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3AA 5

The Grape and Grain Retailers - other Grape & Grain 10 Victoria Street Wheelton PR6 8HG 5

The Griddler Mobile caterer 5

The Happy Frier Takeaway/sandwich shop Happy Frier Unit 1 28 Pendle Road PR25 5TU 5

The Hare And Hounds Pub/bar/nightclub Bolton Road Abbey Village Chorley PR6 8DP 5

The Harvester Pub/bar/nightclub Buckshaw Avenue Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7LH 5

The Hollies Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 119 Heapey Road Chorley PR6 9BJ 5

The Imperial Pub/bar/nightclub 59 Union Street Chorley PR7 1AB 5

The Legacy Nursery Other catering premises The Legacy Rainbow House Salt Pit Lane Mawdesley L40 2QX 5

The Little Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 164 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LQ 5

The Lord Nelson Pub/bar/nightclub Radburn Brow Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7RD 5

The Market Cheese Shop Retailers - other Unit 30 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5

The Minstrel Pub/bar/nightclub Eaves Green Road Chorley PR7 3PF 5

The Mitre Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 73 Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NN 5

The Old Stables Vintage Tea Shop Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 20 West Street Chorley PR7 2SJ 5

The Original Farmers Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Towngate Eccleston Chorley PR7 5QS 5

The Park Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Springfield Leisure Centre Springfield Road Coppull PR7 5EJ 5

The Plough Pub/bar/nightclub Runshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6HB 5

The Plough Inn Pub/bar/nightclub 139 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 3NE 5

The Potters Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Potters Arms 42 Brooke Street Chorley PR7 3BY 5

The Preston Temple Other catering premises Temple Way Chorley PR6 7EQ 5

The Railway Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 20 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 5

The Rivington Pub/bar/nightclub Rivington Village Club Horrobin Lane Rivington BL6 7SE 5

The Roebuck Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Waterhouse Green Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LA 5

The Rose & Crown Pub/bar/nightclub Rose And Crown 15 St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1HP 5

The Rose & Crown Pub/bar/nightclub The Rose And Crown 220 Southport Road Ulnes Walton PR26 8LP 5

The Royal Oak Pub/bar/nightclub 216 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7NA 5

The Royal Oak Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Riley Green Hoghton Preston PR5 0SL 5

The Secret Spa Retailers - other The Windmill Liverpool Road Bretherton PR26 9AX 5

The Seven Stars Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Seven Stars 86 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0SU 5

The Shepherds Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Shepherds Arms 38 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0PX 5

The Spinners At Cowling Pub/bar/nightclub 77 - 79 Cowling Road Chorley PR6 9EA 5

The Talbot Pub/bar/nightclub Balshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6HX 5

The Top Spinners Pub/bar/nightclub 105 Railway Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9QX 5

The Traditional Kitchen Retailers - other Mrs Joanne Ryan 109 Preston Road Coppull PR7 5DP 5

The Uncharted Spice Company Retailers - other 4 Balmoral Road Chorley PR7 1LQ 5

The Village Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 173 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BY 5

The Village Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 175 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5SX 5

The Village Tea Room At Wheelton Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 202 Blackburn Road Wheelton Chorley PR6 8EY 5

The War Horse Pub/bar/nightclub Buckshaw Avenue Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7JD 5

The Westhead Fish & Chip Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop The Westhead Fish & Chips 66 Westhead Road Croston PR26 9RS 5

The Wheatsheaf Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Town Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RA 5

The White Bear Inn Pub/bar/nightclub White Bear Inn 5A Market Street Adlington PR7 4HE 5

The White Bull Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 135 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SG 5

The White Horse Pub/bar/nightclub 32 Chorley Road Heath Charnock Chorley PR6 9JS 5

The Works Cafe Takeaway/sandwich shop The Works Caf茅 Unit A5 Towngate Works L40 2QU 5

Theatre Hotel Other catering premises 10 Dole Lane Chorley PR7 2RL 5

Thyme On The Yarrow Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 68A Town Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RB 5

Tiggis Express Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Tiggis Xpress 3 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village PR7 7JA 5

Tiny Rockers Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Tesco Supermarket Ordnance Road Buckshaw Village PR7 7EZ 5

Toddy’s Takeaway/sandwich shop 348A Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7HZ 5

Tootsies Ice Cream Retailers - other Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 5

Treeface Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Treeface Cafe, Visitors Centre Yarrow Valley Country Park Birkacre Road PR7 3RN 5

Trinity Church of England Primary School School/college/university Trinity C Of E Methodist Primary Sc Unity Place Buckshaw Village PR7 7HZ 5

Twin Lakes Velo Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Brickcroft Lane Croston Leyland PR26 9AA 5

VDM News Ltd Retailers - other 66 Ash Grove Chorley PR7 3HZ 5

Verdes Ristorante Pizzeria Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 230 - 232 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5SU 5

Visitor Centre Tea Shop Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Barn Berkeley Drive Cuerden PR5 6BY 5

Wah Do House Takeaway/sandwich shop 303 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5DD 5

Waitrose Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5

Waterfall Elior At Parklands High School School/college/university Parklands High School Southport Road Chorley PR7 1LL 5

Waterloo Lodge School School/college/university Waterloo Lodge 173 Preston Road Chorley PR6 7AX 5

Westhead Stores (Londis) Retailers - other 40 Westhead Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RR 5

Westmorland School School/college/university Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NQ 5

Westwood Primary School School/college/university Westwood Road Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8LS 5

Westwood Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 29 - 31 Southport Road Chorley PR7 1LF 5

Wheelton & District Pony Club Other catering premises Red Cat Field Blackburn Road Heapey PR6 8LL 5

White Bear Marina Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen White Bear Cafe White Bear Marina Park Road PR7 4HZ 5

Whittle Village Hall Other catering premises Whittle-le-Woods Village Hall Union Street Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7LN 5

Whittle-le-Woods Primary School/college/university Whittle-le-Woods CE Primary Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7PS 5

WHSmith North Retailers - other Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5

WHSmith South Retailers - other Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5

Wigan AFC Training Ground Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Euxton Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6FA 5

Willow House Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 90 Railway Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9RB 5

Willowbank Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Willow Bank Residential Care Home 42 Lancaster Lane Clayton-Le-Woods PR25 5SP 5

Withnell Fold Primary School School/college/university Withnell Fold County Primary School Withnell Fold Withnell PR6 8BA 5

Withnell Fold Sports Club Pub/bar/nightclub Withnell Fold Sports Ground Withnell Fold Withnell PR6 8BA 5

Woodchats Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Chorley Interchange Clifford Street Chorley PR7 1AQ 5

Woodlands Conference Centre School/college/university Southport Road Chorley PR7 1QR 5

Working Mens Institute Pub/bar/nightclub Eccleston Working Mens Institute The Green Eccleston PR7 5TE 5

WRVS @ Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen WRVS At Cafe Chorley And South Ribble District G Preston Road PR7 1PP 5

Yarrow Valley Nursery Other catering premises Bredon Avenue Euxton Chorley PR7 6NS 5