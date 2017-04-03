FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Five star ratings in Chorley

Here’s all the businesses in Chorley given a five star ratings in the scores on the doors hygiene system carried out by Chorley Council inspectors.
These ratings are accurate as of March 20.
1st Class Caterers Trailer 1 Mobile caterer 5
2 Tastie Retailers - other 31 Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 7AB 5
Aarondale Care Centre Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Sunny Brow Coppull Chorley PR7 4PE 5
Abbey Village Primary School School/college/university Abbey Village County Primary School Bolton Road Abbey Village PR6 8BP 5
Adlington County Primary School/college/university Adlington Church Of England School Park Road Adlington PR7 4JA 5
Adlington Cricket Club Pub/bar/nightclub Meadow Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HH 5
Adlington Motor Services Retailers - other Market Street Garage 48 Market Street Adlington PR7 4HF 5
Adlington News Retailers - other 171 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LP 5
Adlington United Reformed & Methodist Church Other catering premises Railway Road Adlington PR6 9QZ 5
Albany Academy School/college/university Albany Science College Bolton Road Chorley PR7 3AY 5
Aldi Foodstore Ltd Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Aldi Foodstore Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 0HU 5
Aldi Stores Ltd Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Lancaster Way Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7LJ 5
All Saints Primary School School/college/university All Saints C Of E School Moor Road Chorley PR7 2LR 5
All You Knead Retailers - other Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 5
Amelie’s Restuarant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Amelie’s Restaurant 311 Preston Road Coppull PR7 5DU 5
Anderton Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Saint Joseph’s Old School Bolton Road Anderton PR6 9LX 5
Anderton St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School School/college/university Rothwell Road Anderton Chorley PR6 9LZ 5
Angela Holmes Other catering premises 5
Applejax Pub/bar/nightclub Applejax Night Club 1 Back Mount Street Chorley PR7 1EA 5
Asda Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 5
Asda Stores Ltd Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets ASDA Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DL 5
Ash Lea Farm Retailers - other Dawbers Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6EN 5
Astley Park School School/college/university Harrington Road Chorley PR7 1JZ 5
Ava Grace Cakes Other catering premises 97 Rawlinson Lane Heath Charnock Chorley PR7 4DE 5
Baked Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 108 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL 5
Balshaw Lane Primary School School/college/university Balshaw Lane County Primary School Bredon Avenue Euxton PR7 6NS 5
Bank Hall Kindergarten Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Bank Hall Drive Bretherton Leyland PR26 9AT 5
Bay Leaf Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 119 - 121 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SQ 5
Bed And Breakfast Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house 11 Troon Close Euxton Chorley PR7 6FS 5
Beeches Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 25 Park Road Coppull Chorley PR7 5AH 5
Big Lamp Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop The Big Lamp Chip Shop And Cafe 14 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LA 5
Birkacre Nurseries Ltd Other catering premises Birkacre Road Chorley PR7 3QL 5
Bistecca Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen BISTECCA 6 Market Street Adlington PR7 4HE 5
Boots the Chemists Limited Retailers - other Boots The Chemist Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 5
Bowen Bakers Ltd Retailers - other 174 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LQ 5
Bridge Inn Pub/bar/nightclub 11 Park Road Adlington Chorley PR7 4HZ 5
Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School School/college/university Bournes Row Brindle Preston PR5 0DR 5
Brindle St Josephs Other catering premises Brindle St Josephs Roman Catholic C Chapel Fold Private Road PR5 0DE 5
Brinscall & Withnell Ath & Rec Pub/bar/nightclub Brinscall And Withnell Sports Club School Lane Brinscall PR6 8PT 5
Brookside Care Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 722 Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods Preston PR5 8JP 5
Bubble N Shake Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 98 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL 5
Buckshaw Fish Bar Takeaway/sandwich shop 7 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7JA 5
Buckshaw Primary School School/college/university Chancery Road Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XP 5
Buckshaw Village Nursery Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Hub Unity Place Buckshaw Village PR7 7HZ 5
Bungalow Filling Station Retailers - other 117 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2NU 5
Bunty’s Food & Wine Retailers - other Buntys Food & Wine 246 - 248 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2NT 5
Burger King Takeaway/sandwich shop Charnock Richard Motorway Services Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5
Burger King (Rivington North) Takeaway/sandwich shop Burger King Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5
Burger King (Rivington South) Other catering premises Burger King Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5
Busy Bees Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Brooke Street Chorley PR7 3BS 5
Busy Bees Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Nursery At Chorley And South Ribble Dutch Barn Close Chorley PR7 1PP 5
Busy Bodies Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises St Marys Old School House Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6JW 5
Bygone Times Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Grove Mill The Green Eccleston PR7 5TZ 5
C&B Singleton Takeaway/sandwich shop Singleton’s Fish And Chip Shop 153 Preston Road Coppull PR7 5DR 5
Cafe Ambio Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Coach House Astley Park Park Road PR7 1NP 5
Cakes By Ruth Retailers - other 38 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SE 5
Calista Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Euxton Park Golf Centre Euxton Lane Euxton PR7 6DL 5
Camerons Outside At The Masonic Hall Pub/bar/nightclub The Masonic Hall George Street Chorley PR7 2BE 5
Campbells Pub/bar/nightclub Campbells Park Homes Club And Premises Willow Crescent PR25 5PB 5
Canteen Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen International Fire Training Centre Washington Hall West Way PR7 6HJ 5
Cappuccino Cafe Other catering premises The Hub Unity Place Buckshaw Village PR7 7HZ 5
Charged Other catering premises Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 5
Charlie’s Chips Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 8 Market Place Chorley PR7 1DA 5
Charnock Richard Football Club Pub/bar/nightclub Charter Lane Charnock Richard Chorley PR7 5LZ 5
Charnock Richard Pre-School Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Charter Lane Charnock Richard Chorley PR7 5NA 5
Cheeky Monkey’s Play And Party Centre Other catering premises Cheeky Monkeys Kem Mill Kem Mill Lane PR6 7EA 5
China Box Takeaway/sandwich shop China Box 75 Tunley Holme Bamber Bridge PR5 8ES 5
Choc Amor Retailers - other Chocamor Ltd Studio 8 Cedar Farm Gallery L40 3SY 5
Chocobella Retailers - other 37 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BU 5
Chocolate Magic Manufacturers/packers Mawtec House 12 New Street Mawdesley L40 2QP 5
Chorley Bowling Club Pub/bar/nightclub Windsor Road Chorley PR7 1LN 5
Chorley Cricket Club Pub/bar/nightclub Sandringham Road Chorley PR7 1LG 5
Chorley Day Services Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Chorley Bankside Day Care Centre Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NG 5
Chorley Golf Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Hall O’th Hill Chorley Road Heath Charnock PR6 9HX 5
Chorley Lifestyle Centre Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 20 - 22 Gillibrand Street Chorley PR7 2EJ 5
Chorley Little Theatre Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Little Theatre Dole Lane Chorley PR7 2RL 5
Chorley Lodge Care Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Chorley Lodge Residential Care Home Botany Brow Chorley PR6 0JW 5
Chorley Old Road News Retailers - other 57 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LD 5
Chorlies Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Chorley And South Ribble District G Preston Road Chorley PR7 1PP 5
Christchurch Primary School School/college/university Christ Church Charnock Richard C Of Church Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5NA 5
Ciaran Todd Mobile Caterer Mobile caterer 5
Clayton Brook Primary School School/college/university Great Greens Lane Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8HL 5
Clayton Brook Service Station Retailers - other Esso Clayton Brook Service Station Preston Road PR6 7EJ 5
Clown Around Ltd Other catering premises Clown Around Units 5 - 6 Grove Park Industrial Estate PR7 5TZ 5
Coffee Trader Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Admiral 24 - 26 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 5
Coniston House Other catering premises Coniston Road Chorley PR7 2JA 5
Coppull Conservative Club Pub/bar/nightclub 261 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5DF 5
Coppull Off-licence & Grocer Retailers - other Coppull Off License 339 Spendmore Lane Coppull PR7 5DD 5
Coppull Parish Church School School/college/university Roe Hey Drive Coppull Chorley PR7 4PU 5
Coppull Primary School & Children’s Centre School/college/university Park Road Coppull PR7 5AH 5
Coppull St John’s Primary School School/college/university Preston Road Coppull Chorley PR7 5DU 5
Corner House Cafe Retailers - other 48 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HF 5
Corrigans Retailers - other 2 - 4 Mill Street Coppull Chorley PR7 5AZ 5
Costa Coffee Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit 1 Lancaster Way Buckshaw Village PR7 7LJ 5
Courtyard Cafe (A.T.C) Other catering premises Courtyard Caf茅 (A.T.C) Chorley And South Ribble District G Preston Road 5
Croston Acorns Ltd Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Dob Bridge Cottage Brickcroft Lane Croston PR26 9RF 5
Croston Park Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Croston Park Nursing Home Town Road Croston PR26 9RA 5
Croston Sports Club Pub/bar/nightclub Croston Sports And Social Club Westhead Road Croston PR26 9RR 5
CSC Computer Sciences Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Euxton House Euxton Lane Euxton PR7 6FE 5
D (64) Medical Squadron (Volunteers) Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Lancaster House Devonshire Road Chorley PR7 2DJ 5
Dalesview Partnership Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Back Lane Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7EU 5
David Lloyd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Moss Lane Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 8AB 5
Derian House Childrens Hospice Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Derian House Chancery Road Astley Village PR7 1DH 5
Diets To Go Other catering premises 114 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LB 5
Domino’s Pizza Takeaway/sandwich shop Dominos Pizza Unit 2 Chorley Retail Park PR7 2BN 5
Doodles Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 2 Harrington Road Chorley PR7 1JZ 5
Duke Street Primary School School/college/university Duke Street Chorley PR7 3DU 5
E H Booth & Co Ltd Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Booths Supermarket New Market Street Chorley PR7 1DB 5
Early Birds Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 193 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BY 5
Eccleston Cricket Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Doctors Lane Eccleston Chorley PR7 5QY 5
Eccleston Green Filling Station Retailers - other 218 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5SU 5
Education Centre Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Education Centre Caf茅 Chorley And South Ribble District H Preston Road 5
Elephant and Castle Pub/bar/nightclub Elephant And Castle Bolton Road Adlington PR6 9NH 5
Ellen’s Quality Fish & Chips Mobile caterer 5
Ellerbeck Narrowboats Retailers - other The Boatyard Rawlinson Lane Heath Charnock PR7 4DE 5
Euro Star Retailers - other 90 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SF 5
Euxton C of E Primary School School/college/university Euxton C Of E Primary School Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6JW 5
Euxton Mills Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Wigan Road Euxton Chorley PR7 6JD 5
Euxton Parish Institute Pub/bar/nightclub Euxton Parish War Memorial Club 195 Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6JG 5
Euxton Park Care Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Wigan Road Euxton Chorley PR7 6DY 5
Euxton Primrose Hill Rd CP School School/college/university Primrose Hill County Primary School Primrose Hill Road Euxton PR7 6BA 5
Euxton Saint Marys R.C. School School/college/university Euxton St Marys R C Primary School Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6JW 5
Farmfoods Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 5
Flaming Grill Mobile Catering DA52 GNU Mobile caterer Oaklands 291 Southport Road Ulnes Walton PR26 8LQ 5
Flowertots Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Langton Brow Eccleston Chorley PR7 5PB 5
Forecourt North Retailers - other Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5
Fosterfield Day Care Centre Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0EY 5
Fredericks Ice Cream Parlour Retailers - other Fredericks Ice Cream Park Villa Bolton Road PR7 4AZ 5
Fredericks Ice Cream Van Reg W797 XOG Mobile caterer 5
Fresh and Fruity Retailers - other Fresh And Fruity 2 Cleveland Street Chorley PR7 1BH 5
Frohock Patisserie Retailers - other 55 Main Street Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7AQ 5
Gala Clubs Pub/bar/nightclub Gala Bingo Bingo Hall 1 Market Street PR7 1BD 5
Galloways Bakers Ltd Retailers - other Unit 8 The Carrington Centre New Mill Street PR7 5SZ 5
Gelston Manor Day Nursery School/college/university Gelston Dawson Lane Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7DT 5
Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Folly Wood Drive Chorley PR7 2FW 5
Gillibrand Primary School School/college/university Gillibrand County Primary School Grosvenor Road Chorley PR7 2PJ 5
Girasole Italian Takeaway Ltd Takeaway/sandwich shop 6 Talbot Row Euxton Chorley PR7 6HS 5
Glovers Manufacturers/packers Glovers Bakery 4 Talbot Row Euxton PR7 6HS 5
Glovers Bakers Takeaway/sandwich shop 2 Fazakerley Street Chorley PR7 1BG 5
Go Mex Takeaway/sandwich shop Unit 1 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5
Gobins Family Butchers Ltd Retailers - other Unit 7 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5
Goodies Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 4 - 10 Cannon Street Chorley PR7 1BJ 5
GPS (Northwest) Ltd Retailers - other GPS (Northwest Ltd) Farm Shop Orcheton House Farm PR7 5PA 5
Grandmas Kitchen Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 40 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 5
Great British Burger Co - Trailer 1 Mobile caterer 5
Great British Burger Co - Trailer 2 Mobile caterer 5
Great House Barn Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Salmon’s Great House Barn Rivington Lane BL6 7SB 5
Greenhalghs Craft Bakery Manufacturers/packers Greenhalghs 28 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 5
Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery Takeaway/sandwich shop 2 Babylon Lane Adlington Chorley PR6 9NN 5
Greenways Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 720 Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods Preston PR5 8JP 5
Greggs PLC Takeaway/sandwich shop Greggs Bakery 5 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BN 5
Grill And Grain Pub/bar/nightclub Grill And Grain At The Boatyard Bolton Road Withnell PR5 0SP 5
Grove House Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Highfield Road Adlington PR6 9RH 5
H N Food & Wine Ltd Retailers - other 116 - 118 Park Road Chorley PR7 1QY 5
H.M.Prison Garth Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen HM Prison Garth Moss Lane Ulnes Walton PR26 8NE 5
Halls Bakery Ltd Manufacturers/packers Halls Bakery 305 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DR 5
Halls Bakery Ltd - MU56 XDN Retailers - other Halls Bakery - Mobile Caterers 15 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0QA 5
Halls Mobile Vehicle Mobile caterer Halls Bakery 305 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DR 5
Hamilton Road Fish & Chip Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop 37 Hamilton Road Chorley PR7 2DL 5
Handleys Retailers - other Unit 6 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5
Handleys Bakery - Shop Retailers - other Handley’s Bakery - Shop 210 - 212 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LH 5
Harry’s Fish Bar Takeaway/sandwich shop 44 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2LN 5
Harsha’s Kitchen Other catering premises 5
Havana Brasserie Other catering premises 5 - 7 Fazakerley Street Chorley PR7 1BG 5
Hearts & Minds Childcare Ltd Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Hearts And Minds Childcare Billinge House Euxton Lane PR7 6DL 5
Heskin Hall Farms Quality Butchers Retailers - other Heskin Farm Butchers Farmers Market & Crafts Centre Hesk Wood Lane PR7 5PA 5
Heskin Pemberton Primary School School/college/university Withington Lane Heskin Chorley PR7 5LU 5
Highfield Golf Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Highfield Golf Course Buckholes Lane Wheelton PR6 8JF 5
Highfield Nursery School and Children’s Centre Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Highfield Nursery School And Childr Wright Street Chorley PR6 0SL 5
Highfield Primary School School/college/university Wright Street Chorley PR6 0SL 5
Highgrove House Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Highfield Road North Chorley PR7 1PH 5
Hoghton Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Chorley Road Withnell Chorley PR6 8BL 5
Holly Trees Centre Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1JE 5
Hopulance Gormet Hotdogs Other catering premises The Old Vicarage 84 Gillibrand Walks Chorley PR7 2HF 5
Ice Cream Van - G507 MAH Mobile caterer 5
Ice Cream Van Reg R314 TOK Mobile caterer 5
Ice Cream Van: T239 AOH Mobile caterer 5
Iceland Frozen Foods plc Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Iceland 34 Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 5
Italian Cottage Other catering premises 12 Cheapside Chorley PR7 2EX 5
J & L Vintage Tea Rooms Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 34 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LD 5
J McRobbs High Class Family Butchers And Delicatessen LTD Retailers - other J McRobb’s High Class Family Butche 236 - 238 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 5
Jail House Crop Retailers - other Hm Prison Wymott Moss Lane Ulnes Walton PR26 8LW 5
Jamies Wild Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit 22 Chorley Business And Technology Cen East Terrace PR7 6TE 5
Jaws Fish and Chips Takeaway/sandwich shop Jaws Fish & Chip Shop 76 Tunley Holme Bamber Bridge PR5 8ES 5
Jolsa Indian Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 2 Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 5
JR Catering Mobile caterer 5
J-SEAS Takeaway/sandwich shop J-seas Finest F & C 29 Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 7AB 5
Jubilee Service Station Retailers - other 65 Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7PG 5
Juci Wellbeing Manufacturers/packers Unit 26 Chorley Business And Technology Cen East Terrace PR7 6TE 5
K Green Manufacturers/packers K And J Green Butchers 73 - 75 Withington Lane Heskin PR7 5LU 5
Kath Cordingley Other catering premises 5
Katy’s Kitchen Takeaway/sandwich shop Belly Busters 188 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0AU 5
Ken’s Takeaway/sandwich shop 282 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2NG 5
Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit 5 Chorley Retail Park George Street PR7 2BN 5
Kin’s Chinese Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 11 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HE 5
Lam’s Chinese Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 78 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LG 5
Lancashire Fayre Takeaway/sandwich shop 31 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SY 5
Lancaster Lane Community School School/college/university Lancaster Lane County Primary Schoo Hunters Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR25 5TT 5
Last Orders Pub/bar/nightclub The Last Orders 113 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SQ 5
Latch Bar Pub/bar/nightclub 55 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BU 5
Learning Steps Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises The Old School House Play Centre 56 Parker Street Chorley PR7 1ES 5
Lee’s Take Away Takeaway/sandwich shop Lee’s Takeaway 33 Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 7AB 5
Le-Feast Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Le- Feast Chorley Railway Station Chapel Street PR7 1BS 5
Lilliput Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Lilliput Nursery School 33 Town Lane Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7DJ 5
Little Acorns Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 34 Sheep Hill Lane Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7JH 5
Little Explorers Other catering premises Aviation House, Chorley Business An East Terrace Euxton PR7 6TE 5
Little G’s Pre-School Other catering premises Unit 8 Chorley West Business Park Ackhurst Road PR7 1NL 5
Little Hong Kong Limited Other catering premises Little Hong Kong Ltd Briers Brow Wheelton PR6 8HD 5
Little Lantern Takeaway/sandwich shop 87 Collingwood Road Chorley PR7 2QE 5
Little Owl Vintage Cafe Mobile caterer 5
Living Waters Church (Connect) Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Living Waters Church 33 - 45 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3AB 5
Lottie’s Coffee And Tea Cavern Retailers - other Lotties Coffee And Tea Cavern Canal Mill Botany Bay PR6 9AF 5
Loy Kee Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 60 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 5
Lucianos At The Millstone Other catering premises Luciano’s At The Millstone Bolton Road Anderton PR6 9HJ 5
M & A Goga Newsagent Retailers - other 117 Brooke Street Chorley PR6 0NG 5
M & J Grimshaw Retailers - other 412 Blackburn Road Higher Wheelton Chorley PR6 8HX 5
Magpies Nest- Chorley Football Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Magpies Nest, Chorley Football Club Victory Park Duke Street PR7 3DU 5
Malt House Farm Pub/bar/nightclub Moss Lane Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 8AB 5
Manor Road Primary School School/college/university Manor Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7JR 5
Marley Court Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Bolton Road Heath Charnock Chorley PR7 4AZ 5
Masons Market Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit 10 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5
Massa’s Ice Cream Parlour Retailers - other 3 Cunliffe Street Chorley PR7 2BA 5
Mawdesley C of E School School/college/university Mawdesley St Peters C Of E Primary Hurst Green Mawdesley L40 2QT 5
Mawdesley Pantry Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 72 New Street Mawdesley Ormskirk L40 2QW 5
Mawdesley Post Office Retailers - other 55 New Street Mawdesley Ormskirk L40 2QN 5
Mayfield School School/college/university Gloucester Road Chorley PR7 3HN 5
Mays Takeaway/sandwich shop 18 Runshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6AU 5
McColls Retailers - other 77 Tunley Holme Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8ES 5
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen McDonalds Clifford Street Chorley PR7 1AQ 5
Meadow Bank Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Meadow Lane Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8LN 5
Meats of the World Mobile caterer 5
Mellors Catering At Bishop Rawstorne School School/college/university Bishop Rawstorne C Of E Language Co Out Lane Croston PR26 9HJ 5
Mellors Catering At Eccleston Primary School School/college/university Eccleston Primary School Doctors Lane Eccleston PR7 5RA 5
Mellors Catering At Holy Cross RC High School School/college/university Holy Cross Catholic High School Myles Standish Way Chorley PR7 3LS 5
Mellors Catering At St John’s C Of E \& Methodist Primary Sch School/college/university St Johns C Of E & Methodist Primary School Lane Brinscall PR6 8PT 5
Mellors Catering At Trinity & St Michaels School School/college/university Trinity And St Michael’s Church Of Out Lane Croston PR26 9HJ 5
Missionary Training Centre Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Temple Way Chorley PR6 7EQ 5
Morrisons Supermarket Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Brooke Street Chorley PR7 2FU 5
Mother Hubbard’s Famous Fish & Chips Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Rivington Motorway Service Area Anderton Lane Anderton BL6 5UZ 5
Motor Fuel Service Station Retailers - other Preston Road Service Station Preston Road Chorley PR7 1PZ 5
Mr C’s Mobile caterer Carpark A S C Timber Supplies Ltd 77 Steeley Lane 5
Mr Michael J Motley Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house Parr Hall Farm Parr Lane Eccleston PR7 5SL 5
Mr Pat Kavanagh Manufacturers/packers Pat Kavanagh Unit 2 28 Pendle Road PR25 5TU 5
My Favourite Sweet Shop Retailers - other 66 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SE 5
Naseeb Euxton Ltd Takeaway/sandwich shop 24 Runshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6AU 5
Nature Trail Nursery Ltd Other catering premises Nature Trail Nursery School Lane Brinscall PR6 8QP 5
Nellie & Marls Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 130 Preston Road Coppull Chorley PR7 5ED 5
Nibbles- Buckshaw Mobile caterer Ordnance Road Buckshaw Village 5
Nineteen Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Duxbury Park Golf Course Duxbury Hall Road Chorley PR7 4AT 5
NISA- Local Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 166A Wood Lane Heskin Chorley PR7 5NP 5
Normas Retailers - other Unit 23 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5
NSS News Retailers - other NSS House Wigan Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR25 5SD 5
Oak Royal Golf & Country Club Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house Bury Lane Withnell Chorley PR6 8SW 5
Oakbridge Retirement Villages Ltd Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Buckshaw Retirement Village Oakbridge Drive Buckshaw Village PR7 7EH 5
Oakdene Filling Station Retailers - other 185 Southport Road Ulnes Walton Leyland PR26 8LP 5
Olive Catering At TVS Supply Chain Other catering premises TVS Supply Chain Canteen Logistics House PR6 7AJ 5
Oliver House Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 5
On A Roll Takeaway/sandwich shop 5 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QE 5
One Stop Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 139 Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JQ 5
One Stop Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets One-stop 221 The Green Eccleston PR7 5SX 5
One Stop Shop (Londis) Retailers - other Londis 2 Brindle Street Chorley PR7 3HR 5
P Whittaker Retailers - other P Whittaker Meat Unit 8 Market Ground PR7 1DA 5
Pall Mall News Retailers - other 156 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LD 5
Papa Luigis Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 169 Wigan Road Euxton Chorley PR7 6JH 5
Pawsons Golden Plaice Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 26 High Street Chorley PR7 1DW 5
Pearsons Pub/bar/nightclub 72 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SE 5
Phoenix Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 4 Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 5
Pipers Private Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 11 Southport Road Chorley PR7 1LB 5
Pizza House Takeaway/sandwich shop 85 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3AG 5
Pizza Hut Delivery Takeaway/sandwich shop 98 - 102 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SQ 5
Pizza Pronto Takeaway/sandwich shop Unit 25 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5
Pizzeria Dal Mamolo Takeaway/sandwich shop 198 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BZ 5
Playdor Nursery School Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises The Bungalow 4 Chorley Hall Road Chorley PR7 1RJ 5
Playmates Other catering premises Unit F26 - F28 Coppull Enterprise Centre Mill Lane PR7 5BW 5
Prince of Wales Pub/bar/nightclub Prince Of Wales 9 - 11 Cowling Brow Chorley PR6 0QE 5
Queen Vic Fish & Chips Takeaway/sandwich shop 139A Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JQ 5
Railway @ Euxton Pub/bar/nightclub Wigan Road Euxton Chorley PR7 6LA 5
Railway Road Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 99 Railway Road Chorley PR6 0HN 5
Rainbow Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Rainbow Day Nursery Golborne Limite 6B Station Road Croston PR26 9RJ 5
Ramsay Health Care UK Operations Ltd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Euxton Hall Hospital Wigan Road Euxton PR7 6DY 5
Red Chillies Catering Company At The Fairpoint Group Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Fairpoint Group Fairclough House Church Street 5
Red Lion Other catering premises 68 New Street Mawdesley Ormskirk L40 2QP 5
Retreat Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Retreat Restaurants Ltd 19 Church Street Adlington PR7 4EX 5
RH & M Atherton Retailers - other R H & M Atherton 305 Spendmore Lane Coppull PR7 5DD 5
Rivington And Blackrod High School School/college/university Rivington Lane Rivington Bolton BL6 7RU 5
Rivington Hall Barn Pub/bar/nightclub Rivington Hall Barn And Part Riving Rivington Lane Rivington BL6 7SB 5
Rivington North Services Shop Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Service Shop Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5
Rivington Park Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 206 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET 5
Robinsons Farm Ices Retailers - other 5
Robinsons Farm Ices- J5 TWE Mobile caterer 5
Robinsons Ice Cream Van Reg B755 RKS Mobile caterer 5
Robinsons Ice Cream Van Reg T158 AOK Mobile caterer 8 School Street, Farrington Preston PR25 4QB 5
Rock & River Outdoor Pursuits Other catering premises Rock And River Outdoor Pursuit Cliffs Barn Wood Lane L40 2RL 5
Romeo’s Sandwich Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop 80 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LE 5
Rose Cake Studio Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Unit F5 Coppull Enterprise Centre Mill Lane PR7 5BW 5
Rosie Posies Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 9 Farrington Street Chorley PR7 1DY 5
Royal British Legion Pub/bar/nightclub Royal British Legion Club Springfield Road North Coppull PR7 5EG 5
Runshaw College Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 112 - 114 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL 5
Runshaw College Business Centre School/college/university Euxton Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6AQ 5
S W Confectioners Retailers - other 16 Gillibrand Street Chorley PR7 2EJ 5
Sacred Heart RC Primary School School/college/university Brooke Street Chorley PR6 0LB 5
Sagar Premier Restaurant Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Sagar Premier Indian Restaurant Clayton Brook Road Bamber Bridge PR5 8HZ 5
Sainsbury’s Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Unit 10 The Carrington Centre New Mill Street PR7 5SZ 5
Saint Bedes R.C. School School/college/university St Bedes RC Primary School Preston Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR6 7EB 5
Saint Chads Parish Centre Pub/bar/nightclub St Chads Parish Centre 235 Town Lane Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 8AJ 5
Saint Georges Church Institute Other catering premises St Georges Church Institute Trinity Road Chorley PR7 2DW 5
Saint Josephs Parish Centre Pub/bar/nightclub St Josephs Parish Centre Harpers Lane Chorley PR6 0HR 5
Saint Josephs R.C. School School/college/university St Josephs Roman Catholic Primary S Bournes Row Brindle PR5 0DQ 5
Saint Laurences Church Other catering premises Parish Church Of St Laurence Union Street Chorley PR7 1AB 5
Saint Pauls C of E School School/college/university St Pauls C Of E School Railway Road Adlington PR6 9QZ 5
Saint Paul’s Church Institute Other catering premises St Pauls Church Club Railway Road Adlington PR6 9QZ 5
Saint Peters Parish Club Pub/bar/nightclub St Peters Parish Club Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DX 5
Sams Bar Pub/bar/nightclub 12 Railway Street Chorley PR7 2TZ 5
Sam’s Too Pub/bar/nightclub Sams Too 294 Moor Road Chorley PR7 2NG 5
Sea Cadet Corps H.Q. Other catering premises Sea Cadet Corps Heapey Road Chorley PR6 9BQ 5
Shaftesbury High School School/college/university Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NQ 5
Shanti Lounge Takeaway/sandwich shop 11 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7JA 5
Shapla Indian Takeaway Takeaway/sandwich shop 178 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LQ 5
Shaw Hill Golf Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Shaw Hill Hotel And Country Club Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7PP 5
Shell Preston Road Retailers - other Texaco Petrol Station Preston Road Chorley PR7 1PZ 5
Shepherds Hall Ale House Pub/bar/nightclub 67 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BS 5
Short But Sweet Other catering premises 5
Sir Henry Tate Pub/bar/nightclub New Market Street Chorley PR7 1DB 5
Skippers Takeaway/sandwich shop 8 Talbot Row Euxton Chorley PR7 6HS 5
Slacks Farm Butchers Retailers - other Slacks Farm Butchers Ltd 11 Market Walk Chorley PR7 1DE 5
Smokies Southern BBQ Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 13 St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1HP 5
Southlands High School School/college/university Clover Road Chorley PR7 2NJ 5
Spar Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 303 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DR 5
Spar Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Spar Stores Spendmore Lane Coppull PR7 4NZ 5
Spar (Rivington South) Other catering premises Spar Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5
Spar Stores Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Spar & Post Office 12 Runshaw Lane Euxton PR7 6AU 5
Spout House Farm Shop Other catering premises Spout House Farm Blackburn Road Higher Wheelton PR6 8HS 5
Spring Meadow Community Centre Other catering premises Spring Meadow Clayton-Le-Woods Leyland PR25 5LX 5
Springfield Pub/bar/nightclub 226 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BZ 5
Springfield Nursing Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 191 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BY 5
SS. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Primary School School/college/university SS Peter & Paul’s Catholic Primary Ridley Lane Mawdesley L40 3PP 5
St Chad’s RC Primary School School/college/university Blackburn Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7DJ 5
St Georges Primary School School/college/university St George’s C Of E Primary School Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JU 5
St Gregory’s RC Primary School/college/university St Gregorys RC Primary School Eaves Green Road Chorley PR7 3QG 5
St James’ Primary School School/college/university St James C Of E Primary School Devonport Way Chorley PR6 0TE 5
St James’ Primary School School/college/university St James Church Of England Primary Water Street Brindle PR6 8NH 5
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School School/college/university Bury Lane Withnell Chorley PR6 8SD 5
St Joseph’s Junior School School/college/university St Josephs RC School Cedar Road Chorley PR6 0JF 5
St Laurence Primary School School/college/university St Laurence C Of E Primary School Highfield Road South Chorley PR7 1RB 5
St Mary’s C of E Primary School School/college/university St Mary’s C Of E Primary School The Green Eccleston PR7 5TE 5
St Mary’s Primary School School/college/university Hornchurch Drive Chorley PR7 2RJ 5
St Michael’s C of E High School School/college/university St Michaels C Of E High School Astley Road Chorley PR7 1RS 5
St Oswalds RC Primary School School/college/university St Oswalds Roman Catholic Primary S Spendmore Lane Coppull PR7 5DH 5
St Peters C Of E Primary School School/college/university Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DX 5
St Peters Out Of School Club Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0DX 5
Starbucks (Rivington North) Other catering premises Starbucks Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5
Starbucks (Rivington South) Other catering premises Starbucks Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5
Starbucks South Takeaway/sandwich shop Starbucks Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane PR7 5LR 5
Steeley Lane News Agent Retailers - other Steeley News & Mini Market 52 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 5
Stephanie’s Pit Stop Mobile caterer 5
Stocks Hall Mawdesley Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Hall Lane Mawdesley Ormskirk L40 2QZ 5
Style Catering Other catering premises 5
Subway Takeaway/sandwich shop 11 Fazakerley Street Chorley PR7 1BG 5
Subway Takeaway/sandwich shop 5 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7JA 5
Subway (Rivington North) Other catering premises Subway Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5
Subway (Rivington South) Other catering premises Subway Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou M61 Junction 6 To Junction 8 BL6 5UZ 5
Supanews Retailers - other 9 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BN 5
Susie B’s Retailers - other Billinge Hall Barn Southport Road Eccleston PR7 6ET 5
Tapas Esteban Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 8 Cleveland Street Chorley PR7 1BH 5
Teddy Towers Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 1 Lancaster Lane Clayton-Le-Woods Leyland PR25 5TD 5
Telent Technology Services Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Carr Lane Chorley PR7 3JP 5
Tesco Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Foxhole Road Chorley PR7 1NW 5
Tesco Express Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 176 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LQ 5
Tesco Express Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Tesco 28 Pendle Road Clayton-Le-Woods PR25 5TU 5
Tesco Family Dining Ltd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Tesco Foxhole Road Chorley PR7 1NW 5
Tesco Stores Limited Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Tesco Supermarket Ordnance Road Buckshaw Village PR7 7EZ 5
The Adelphi Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Adelphi Rest Home 33 - 35 Queens Road Chorley PR7 1LA 5
The Alabaster Jar Other catering premises 180 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LH 5
The Ale Station Pub/bar/nightclub The Ale Station Limited 60 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BS 5
The Anderton Centre Other catering premises First Organisation The Anderton Centre New Road PR6 9HG 5
The Baron’s Rest Pub/bar/nightclub Hallgate Astley Village Chorley PR7 1XA 5
The Bay Horse Pub/bar/nightclub Euxton Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6JH 5
The Beaumont Pub/bar/nightclub Woodale Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7TY 5
The Bikini Baker Farmers/growers 5
The Black Horse Pub/bar/nightclub Long Lane Heath Charnock Chorley PR6 9EE 5
The Black Horse Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 252 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 2LH 5
The Boars Head Pub/bar/nightclub Blackburn Old Road Hoghton Preston PR5 0RX 5
The Bowling Green Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Bowling Green Inn Preston Road Charnock Richard PR7 5LA 5
The Brown Cow Pub/bar/nightclub 330 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5TP 5
The Butty Box Takeaway/sandwich shop 77A Water Street Chorley PR7 1EX 5
The Butty Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop 30 Market Street Adlington Chorley PR7 4HE 5
The Cafe at Cedar Farm Other catering premises The Cafe At Cedar Farm Unit 5 - 6 Cedar Farm Gallery L40 3SY 5
The Cafe At Spring Cottage Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Spring Cottage Rivington Lane Rivington BL6 7SB 5
The Cake Pavillion Retailers - other 5
The Cavendish Arms Other catering premises Sandy Lane Brindle Chorley PR6 8NG 5
The Chip Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop 111 Lyons Lane Chorley PR6 0PJ 5
The Coffee Club Ltd Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Coffee Club 57 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SN 5
The Co-operative Food Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 195 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BY 5
The Co-operative Food Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets 2 - 6 Market Place Adlington Chorley PR7 4EZ 5
The Co-operative Food Retailers - other 6 Station Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RJ 5
The Co-operative Food Retailers - other Moor Road Chorley PR7 2LU 5
The Cowshed Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Cowshed 1 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village PR7 7JA 5
The Cricketers Arms Pub/bar/nightclub 94 School Lane Brinscall PR6 8QP 5
The Crown Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 46 - 48 Chapel Street Chorley PR7 1BW 5
The Delicatessen Retailers - other 200 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BZ 5
The Dog Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Chorley Old Road Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7QZ 5
The Dressers Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Briers Brow Wheelton Chorley PR6 8HD 5
The Eagle Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 122 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DX 5
The Fieldfare Pub/bar/nightclub Foxhole Road Chorley PR7 1NF 5
The Filling Station Retailers - other 20 Runshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6AU 5
The Flat Iron Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house 21 Cleveland Street Chorley PR7 1BH 5
The Food Shop Retailers - other Unit 7 Cedar Farm Gallery Back Lane L40 3SY 5
The Gables Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises The Gables Care Home 25 Southport Road Chorley PR7 1LF 5
The George Pub/bar/nightclub 3 St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1HP 5
The Golden Dragon Takeaway/sandwich shop Golden Dragon 13 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3AA 5
The Grape and Grain Retailers - other Grape & Grain 10 Victoria Street Wheelton PR6 8HG 5
The Griddler Mobile caterer 5
The Happy Frier Takeaway/sandwich shop Happy Frier Unit 1 28 Pendle Road PR25 5TU 5
The Hare And Hounds Pub/bar/nightclub Bolton Road Abbey Village Chorley PR6 8DP 5
The Harvester Pub/bar/nightclub Buckshaw Avenue Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7LH 5
The Hollies Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 119 Heapey Road Chorley PR6 9BJ 5
The Imperial Pub/bar/nightclub 59 Union Street Chorley PR7 1AB 5
The Legacy Nursery Other catering premises The Legacy Rainbow House Salt Pit Lane Mawdesley L40 2QX 5
The Little Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 164 Chorley Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9LQ 5
The Lord Nelson Pub/bar/nightclub Radburn Brow Clayton-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7RD 5
The Market Cheese Shop Retailers - other Unit 30 Market Ground Market Place PR7 1DA 5
The Minstrel Pub/bar/nightclub Eaves Green Road Chorley PR7 3PF 5
The Mitre Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 73 Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NN 5
The Old Stables Vintage Tea Shop Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 20 West Street Chorley PR7 2SJ 5
The Original Farmers Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Towngate Eccleston Chorley PR7 5QS 5
The Park Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Springfield Leisure Centre Springfield Road Coppull PR7 5EJ 5
The Plough Pub/bar/nightclub Runshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6HB 5
The Plough Inn Pub/bar/nightclub 139 Pall Mall Chorley PR7 3NE 5
The Potters Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Potters Arms 42 Brooke Street Chorley PR7 3BY 5
The Preston Temple Other catering premises Temple Way Chorley PR6 7EQ 5
The Railway Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 20 Steeley Lane Chorley PR6 0RD 5
The Rivington Pub/bar/nightclub Rivington Village Club Horrobin Lane Rivington BL6 7SE 5
The Roebuck Inn Pub/bar/nightclub Waterhouse Green Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LA 5
The Rose & Crown Pub/bar/nightclub Rose And Crown 15 St Thomas’s Road Chorley PR7 1HP 5
The Rose & Crown Pub/bar/nightclub The Rose And Crown 220 Southport Road Ulnes Walton PR26 8LP 5
The Royal Oak Pub/bar/nightclub 216 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7NA 5
The Royal Oak Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Riley Green Hoghton Preston PR5 0SL 5
The Secret Spa Retailers - other The Windmill Liverpool Road Bretherton PR26 9AX 5
The Seven Stars Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Seven Stars 86 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0SU 5
The Shepherds Arms Pub/bar/nightclub Shepherds Arms 38 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0PX 5
The Spinners At Cowling Pub/bar/nightclub 77 - 79 Cowling Road Chorley PR6 9EA 5
The Talbot Pub/bar/nightclub Balshaw Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6HX 5
The Top Spinners Pub/bar/nightclub 105 Railway Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9QX 5
The Traditional Kitchen Retailers - other Mrs Joanne Ryan 109 Preston Road Coppull PR7 5DP 5
The Uncharted Spice Company Retailers - other 4 Balmoral Road Chorley PR7 1LQ 5
The Village Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 173 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5BY 5
The Village Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop 175 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5SX 5
The Village Tea Room At Wheelton Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 202 Blackburn Road Wheelton Chorley PR6 8EY 5
The War Horse Pub/bar/nightclub Buckshaw Avenue Buckshaw Village Chorley PR7 7JD 5
The Westhead Fish & Chip Shop Takeaway/sandwich shop The Westhead Fish & Chips 66 Westhead Road Croston PR26 9RS 5
The Wheatsheaf Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub Town Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RA 5
The White Bear Inn Pub/bar/nightclub White Bear Inn 5A Market Street Adlington PR7 4HE 5
The White Bull Hotel Pub/bar/nightclub 135 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SG 5
The White Horse Pub/bar/nightclub 32 Chorley Road Heath Charnock Chorley PR6 9JS 5
The Works Cafe Takeaway/sandwich shop The Works Caf茅 Unit A5 Towngate Works L40 2QU 5
Theatre Hotel Other catering premises 10 Dole Lane Chorley PR7 2RL 5
Thyme On The Yarrow Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 68A Town Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RB 5
Tiggis Express Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Tiggis Xpress 3 Barnes Wallis Way Buckshaw Village PR7 7JA 5
Tiny Rockers Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Tesco Supermarket Ordnance Road Buckshaw Village PR7 7EZ 5
Toddy’s Takeaway/sandwich shop 348A Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7HZ 5
Tootsies Ice Cream Retailers - other Canal Mill Botany Bay Chorley PR6 9AF 5
Treeface Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Treeface Cafe, Visitors Centre Yarrow Valley Country Park Birkacre Road PR7 3RN 5
Trinity Church of England Primary School School/college/university Trinity C Of E Methodist Primary Sc Unity Place Buckshaw Village PR7 7HZ 5
Twin Lakes Velo Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Brickcroft Lane Croston Leyland PR26 9AA 5
VDM News Ltd Retailers - other 66 Ash Grove Chorley PR7 3HZ 5
Verdes Ristorante Pizzeria Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen 230 - 232 The Green Eccleston Chorley PR7 5SU 5
Visitor Centre Tea Shop Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen The Barn Berkeley Drive Cuerden PR5 6BY 5
Wah Do House Takeaway/sandwich shop 303 Spendmore Lane Coppull Chorley PR7 5DD 5
Waitrose Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5
Waterfall Elior At Parklands High School School/college/university Parklands High School Southport Road Chorley PR7 1LL 5
Waterloo Lodge School School/college/university Waterloo Lodge 173 Preston Road Chorley PR6 7AX 5
Westhead Stores (Londis) Retailers - other 40 Westhead Road Croston Leyland PR26 9RR 5
Westmorland School School/college/university Weldbank Lane Chorley PR7 3NQ 5
Westwood Primary School School/college/university Westwood Road Bamber Bridge Preston PR5 8LS 5
Westwood Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 29 - 31 Southport Road Chorley PR7 1LF 5
Wheelton & District Pony Club Other catering premises Red Cat Field Blackburn Road Heapey PR6 8LL 5
White Bear Marina Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen White Bear Cafe White Bear Marina Park Road PR7 4HZ 5
Whittle Village Hall Other catering premises Whittle-le-Woods Village Hall Union Street Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7LN 5
Whittle-le-Woods Primary School/college/university Whittle-le-Woods CE Primary Preston Road Whittle-Le-Woods PR6 7PS 5
WHSmith North Retailers - other Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5
WHSmith South Retailers - other Charnock Richard Motorway Service A Mill Lane Charnock Richard PR7 5LR 5
Wigan AFC Training Ground Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Euxton Lane Euxton Chorley PR7 6FA 5
Willow House Day Nursery Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises 90 Railway Road Adlington Chorley PR6 9RB 5
Willowbank Rest Home Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises Willow Bank Residential Care Home 42 Lancaster Lane Clayton-Le-Woods PR25 5SP 5
Withnell Fold Primary School School/college/university Withnell Fold County Primary School Withnell Fold Withnell PR6 8BA 5
Withnell Fold Sports Club Pub/bar/nightclub Withnell Fold Sports Ground Withnell Fold Withnell PR6 8BA 5
Woodchats Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Chorley Interchange Clifford Street Chorley PR7 1AQ 5
Woodlands Conference Centre School/college/university Southport Road Chorley PR7 1QR 5
Working Mens Institute Pub/bar/nightclub Eccleston Working Mens Institute The Green Eccleston PR7 5TE 5
WRVS @ Cafe Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen WRVS At Cafe Chorley And South Ribble District G Preston Road PR7 1PP 5
Yarrow Valley Nursery Other catering premises Bredon Avenue Euxton Chorley PR7 6NS 5