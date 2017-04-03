FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: All the hygiene ratings from Chorley businesses

Only one Chorley business was slammed by council inspectors for its hygiene with 95 per cent of places achieving the recommended three stars or more.

Panshi, on Town Road, was given zero stars, meaning urgent improvement is required, for its food hygiene rating and inspectors also condemned 27 businesses which received one star, which means major improvement required.

Some of the businesses with a one star rating include Chorley Fried Chicken on Market Street, Hinds Head Hotel on Preston Road, Money Tree on Talbot Road, Euxton, and The Farmers’ Arms on Wood Lane.

Nine other businesses were given two stars, improvement necessary, but the remaining 646 achieved between three stars, meaning generally satisfactory, and five stars, meaning very good.

Pizzeria Dal Mamolo, on Spendmore Lane, Rivington Park Nursing Home, on Eaves Lane, and The Black Horse Hotel, on Pall Mall, were just some of the many businesses in Chorley to be given the full five stars by council inspectors.

Seven businesses are awaiting inspection while 126 places were exempt from the ratings carried out by Chorley Council. When the Lancashire Post approached the businesses told to improve, none wanted to comment.

The ratings are similar to those in 2016, where 95 per cent of businesses received three or more stars.

Councillor Paul Walmsley, who oversees environmental health issues for council, said: “Food hygiene ratings help drive up standards of hygiene in food outlets across the borough because premises have regular inspections.

“Premises with lower ratings need to improve, it’s in their own interests to do so, so we offer help and advice and work closely with them to support them in improving their standards and if they do so they can apply for a rescore.”

PANEL: What is the scores on the doors systems and how does it work?

The scores on the doors food hygiene system was established in 2011 and, in Preston, council inspectors visit food premises and give a rating out of five.

A spokesman from the Food Standards Agency explained there are three key elements in how an inspector gives a business a rating.

“A food safety officer inspects a business to check that it meets the requirements of food hygiene law,” they said.

“The officer is from the local authority where the business is located.

“At the inspection, the officer will check: How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

“The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

“How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

“Each of these three elements is essential for making sure that food hygiene standards meet requirements and the food served or sold to you is safe to eat.”

