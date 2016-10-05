Hit and run driver left cyclist unconscious in road

A search is on for a flatbed van driver after a cyclist was knocked unconscious and injured.

Police said that at around 8.45am on Thursday, September 22, a 42-year-old woman from Buckshaw Village was cycling from Runshaw Lane towards Euxton Lane.

A white Ford Transit flatbed, possibly with a cage to the rear, collided with the cyclist when it turned right from Euxton Lane on to the A49 Wigan Road. The woman was left unconscious and driver of the flatbed drove off.

PC Stuart Hart said: “To think that someone would knock a person off their bike and just leave them there on the road is unbelievable.

“Not only was the cyclist knocked unconscious, she was also left with a broken elbow which required surgery and other cuts and bruises.

“It may be that the driver has panicked, however, we need this person to search their conscience and get in touch with us as soon as possible to give us their account of what happened.”

Call the police on 101.