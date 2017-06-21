Eccleston ease to six-wicket victory at Doctors Lane

In the Palace Shield Premier Division, Eccleston beat Great Eccleston by six wickets at Doctors Lane.

Great Eccleston batted first and posted a total of 161-8 from their 45 overs.

Thomas Wilkinson was the pick of Eccleston’s bowlers with four wickets for 33 runs.

Michael Robert Atkinson (58 n.o) steered Eccleston over the line with support from opener Sam Bromley’s 35 and Wilkinson’s 44 as they surpassed the total for the loss of just four wickets in 36 overs.

Rufford lost by 83 runs at league leaders Garstang.

Garstang hit 174-6 batting first with Rufford’s Danny Hodge finishing with 4-45.

But despite opener Rob Kenny’s 24 relegation battling Rufford were skittled for 91.

Croston narrowly lost by 28 runs at Longridge.

Longridge hit 212-4 batting first, in reply Lee Childs’ 63 gave Croston hope but they fell short as they were bowled out for 184.

In Division One relegation battling Hoghton did their survival bid no favours with a 177 run defeat at home to Vernon Carus.

Vernon Carus posted 247-7 batting first with Hoghton faltering to 70-9 with number 11 Aaran Eccles unable to bat.

Despite a fine knock of 71 from Antony Moore bottom club White Coppice succumbed to a nine wicket defeat to Longridge seconds.

Withnell Fold lost by two wickets to New Longton as Khalid Valimulla’s five-for proved in vain.