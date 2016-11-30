Crowds blown away by show

Chorley’s historic Astley Hall was transformed with brilliant LED spotlights at a special performance from Spark! a magical live music and movement performance group.

The high-impact drumming band had adults and children alike wide-eyed and mesmerised with its dynamic choreography and playful characters on Saturday, November 26.

Chorley Council Astley Hall Illuminated with Spark the LED drummers

Photographers took the opportunity to snap some stunning images of the dramatic show which also saw the hall’s interior decorated with 200 candles.

Trees outside the hall and features in and around the Walled Garden were also illuminated.

To keep visitors warm Cafe Ambio served hot food and drinks. Hot chocolate and mulled wine was on offer for those getting into the festive spirit and a brass band played Christmas carols near a Christmas Tree in the Walled Garden.

Many who went along to the theatrical event organised by Chorley Council thanked the authority on Facebook for such a stunning evening.

Karen Brown said: “What a great night! The hall looked lovely and the entertainment was fantastic!

“Thank you Chorley Council for providing this for free, although had I spotted a donation box, we would have happily contributed.”

