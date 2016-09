Police with dogs and helicopters were out in Croston this morning searching for fleeing suspects.

The chase began in Merseyside, and ended with eight Merseyside cars following a vehicle into Lancashire.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in the Croston area, with help from Lancashire Roads Police.

Police said that a number of arrests have been made, but they are continuing to search the Croston area.

Dog units and the police helicopter have been called in to help with the search.