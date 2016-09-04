Missing man seen in Croston

Lancashire residents are being asked for help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Owen McNicolas.

The 36-year-old went missing from his home in Moor Drive, Crosby, and was last seen on Friday at around 4pm.

Owen regularly uses the rail network and was sighted in the Croston area of Lancashire.

He is is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall and of slim build. He has short dark brown hair, worn in a spiked style, stubble and a tan.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy coloured t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and illuminous yellow trainers.

Officers would urge Owen or anyone who has seen him since yesterday afternoon to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.