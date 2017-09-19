Comedian James Meehan to return to Chorley for library gig about insomnia

An award-winning comedian is putting Chorley in the frame when he brings his latest show to his hometown.

Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe James Meehan, who has appeared on BBC2, Comedy Central, and on Radio 4, will perform his show at the town’s library.

Looking forward to his upcoming performance on November 8 James, who grew up in Chorley, said: “The venue looks really good, I just thought it was really cool setting for comedy.

“In my heart I’m a bit arty farty. I want to do comedy for people who listen and laugh.

“I suffer from insomnia so my show, As If I Hadn’t Slept, is about me trying to figure out how to have a good night’s sleep.

“There will be a gin bar and money goes to the library.”

The 31 year old, who has built up his comedy career over nine years, got the gig through a good friend who is part of the group, Friends of Chorley Library.

The friends group has run a number of open mic nights to raise money for the library in the last year.

James hopes that the library, which has room for 250 people, will make the perfect venue to film the show as well.

“Rather than doing it at a comedy club the library will look good on a recording,” he said. “It will be a keepsake of As If I Hadn’t Slept which I took to the Fringe this year.”

James, who went to Leyland St Mary’s Catholic High School, has also booked a line up of two of his friends who are also comics. Stand up comedians Michael Dolan and Rachel Fairburn will be supporting him on the night.

Among his career accolades, James won the Panel Prize at the Edinburgh Fringe for a show he wrote called children’s show Funz and Gamez in 2014.

The University of Salford graduate said winning the award was a major career highlight as well as appearing on BBC 2 television programme Inside No. 9, which was written by Reece Shearsmith and Steve of The League of Gentlemen fame.

“Getting to meet them was incredible,” said James, who can currently be heard on BBC Radio Wales in comedy programme Death Becomes Jim.

As well as being influenced by The League of Gentlemen James has also been greatly inspired by Scottish-born stand-up comedian Alun Cochrane.

“He’s fantastic, he has got this way where he can chat about the most mundane boring things and make them hilarious,” said James.

Reaching out to aspiring comedians James, sharing a few words of advice and encouragement, James said: “Get out there and gig.

“The thing with comedians is we can’t practice in our rooms - watch and perform as much as you can.

“That’s the only way you’re going to find your voice.

“Remember all comedians were rubbish when they started, everyone’s going to do bad gigs when they start out.

“It’s about learning, you need to practice to get good.

“I started it with a full time job and for the first five years I was doing stand up I was working 80 hours a week.

“I’m quite lucky now, I pretty much get to do comedy as my full time job.

“I was just in love with it, comedy is my passion. I love writing and performing.”

To book the show in Union Street search James Meehan - As If I Hadn’t Slept (FILMING) on Facebook. Tickets cost £5.90.