Close shave goes to Tracy’s head

A brave Chorley woman suffered a close shave at the hands of her three sisters – but this wasn’t a cruel prank, rather a charity challenge which has raised more than £2,000.

Tracy Gilgun, who works as a support officer for the Family Nurse Partnership, Lancashire Care NHS at Ashton Health Centre in Preston, has shed her locks for the third time in her bid to raise awareness and funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity close to her heart.

The 50-year-old invited the help of sisters Linda Monk, Nicola Masterson and Mandy Clayton to shave her head at Linda’s shop, Freckle Boutique in Heskin Farmers Market, near Chorley, for the challenge in memory of their dad, who died of cancer.

Tracy, who has previously donated hair to the Little Princess Trust, said: “I have donated my hair in the past. I had 13 inches cut off but had my hair in a bob and I donated another eight inches a couple of years a go. I have never had my head shaved so short and I feel like I am losing a best friend and my security blanket, losing my curls, but it is for a very, very good cause”

“I lost my dad to cancer 13 years ago and the pain is so very real. I have lost other family members to cancer, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins. I do not know anyone who hasn’t been touched by cancer.

“I have friends who currently have cancer and are fighting the big battle and I have other friends who are currently in remission.

“So while I am taking part in this fundraising in memory of my dad and very much loved family and friends taken too soon, I also want to celebrate the friends and family who are in remission.”

A number of family and friends turned out to watch her big cut, part of Macmillans’s Brave the Shave challenge, and Tracy has now raised an incredible £2,333.25. Tracy said the support from her family was “truly amazing”. She added: “Nicola’s hands were shaking while she was cutting my hair, then shaving my head, and Mandy was itching to get her hands on the clippers so she could have a go too, so she did the tidying up at the end.

“The whole experience was amazing and humbling. Everyone cheered at the first cut and again when the shave was done.

“I know Mum had to go and hide in the changing rooms and have a little cry as the experience was overwhelming and she is so proud of me.

“There were so many friends and family who were there to support me and we raised lots more money from the shop owners at Heskin Farmers Market too. Everyone very generously donated to the Macmillan Support cause and I very grateful for that.”

l Donate at bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/tracy-gilgun/