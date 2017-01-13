Ciaran sings for place in new musical stage show

A teenager from Chorley is shooting for the stars when he appears on BBC1’s Let It Shine on Saturday.

Ciaran O’Brien, 16, of Whittle-le-Woods, auditioned for the new talent show, which will see Take That star Gary Barlow putting together a new boyband to appear in a theatre show.

Ciaran will be trying to impress Gary and fellow judges Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and a guest judge to win a place in the next round of the contest. Singers need to score 15 stars or more out of 20 to go through.

He said: “What an amazing week this week’s episode was. I can’t wait for what’s coming up.”

The show is on at 7pm.