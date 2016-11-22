Christmas fair at Rainbow House

Santa will be making a special visit to Rainbow House to join in the fun of the annual Christmas Fair.

All are welcome to come along to the Rainbow House hub on Saturday December 3 from 2pm to 5pm in with all proceeds going to the charity.

The former Mayor of South Ribble Mrs Mary Green and her consort Tony Green will be attending the event to present Rainbow House with a cheque for all the money raised for the charity during her office.

Families can look forward to lots of traditional fun with carols, a brass band, mince pies and a tombola.

Santa will be in his magical grotto to welcome the children and there will be reindeer to pet whilst parents can get into the Christmas spirit with a glass of mulled

wine.

A spokesperson for Rainbow House said: “A great way for all the family to spend a December afternoon in the run up to Christmas and help a worthy charity.”

Other activities for children include the ‘creation station’ crafts and activities, face painting, glitter hair and much more.

It will be a great time to do some Christmas shopping with a range of fabulous Christmas goodies and gifts on sale including handbags, skincare and beauty products (Bodyshop, Arbonne & Temple Spa), Phoenix cards, chocolate bouquets, fairy doors, cushions, PaperLane gifts, handmade hair accessories, crochet cards, children’s pyjamas, umbrellas and accessories, Usborne books, bird boxes, glitter glasses, cupcakes,Stella & Dot jewellery, handmade Shabby Chic gifts, Christmas wreathes and plants, keyrings, mugs and scarves.

Organisers are also promising a spectacular Christmas tree lights switch on with a 10ft tree specially donated by The Tree Barn at Blundell Lane, Blackrod

Entry is free but donations are welcome and there will be a £5 charge to visit Santa which includes a gift.