Chorley man Andrew died in hospital after attack

A man has died after being found seriously injured at a motel.

Andrew Whitter, 54, from Chorley, died in hospital where he had been taken after being found critically injured at a motel in Blackburn.

After three days in hospital he sadly died on Thursday. A 26-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating the possibility that Mr Whitter may have been assaulted and robbed in the days before he was taken to hospital.”

A 23-year-old man from Blackburn arrested on Wednesday is in custody on suspicion of robbery and murder.

DCI Jill Johnston from East CID said: “We are continuing our investigations into what happened to Andrew Whitter and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 0197 of July 12.