Chorley businessman sets himself milestone birthday challenge

A Chorley businessman will swap the offices for the open roads to take part in the largest recreational bicycle ride in the world for charity.

Steve Danson, owner of business, Banks Wealth Management, is gearing up for two major cycling fundraisers starting with the Vätternrundan 300 km course in Sweden on June 15.

Steve will also be using pedal power for a 512 mile route up 56,600ft of the French Alps over seven days in September.

Proceeds from the overnight ride around around Lake Vatternrundan will go to boosting funds for two charities close to Steve’s heart Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Blackburn Youth Zone.

Steve’s aim is to raise a total of £2,000, however, after an overwhelmingly positive response in donations, he’s now hoping to surpass his initial target.

He said: ‘This is the first time I’ve undergone such a challenge and I’m expecting it to be very difficult, but the great support I have received from all my sponsors is already making it seem worthwhile.

“I and Banks Wealth have also supported Rosemere Cancer charity a number of times. My mum suffered with breast cancer before that progressed to secondary cancer in her lungs before she passed away a year ago.

“It’s local charities like Rosemere that are so important in providing state of the art medical equipment, and comfort to the families involved. This gives us hope that in the future, fewer people will continue to suffer from this horrible illness.”

He added the Blackburn Youth Zone was a ‘great cause, which has proved that it can integrate communities from all sections of society.’

Steve, who turns 50 this year, has been busy in training for both events, giving up his weekends for a series of training rides to help with the fundraising and raising awareness.

He said: “I have been doing lots more cycling than I have ever done before but feel that I am not doing quite enough.

“I recently did the Fred Whitton Challenge from Keswick which goes up all of the main mountain passes in the Lakes over 111 miles. I found this very difficult when it came to Hardknott Pass with it’s long 30% climb.”

Steve will travel to Sweden on June 15 to stay with his son and girlfriend who live there. He is hoping to complete the Lake Vattern 180 mile course in 15 hours.

To donate visit. http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=StephenDanson1&faId=791441&isTeam=false