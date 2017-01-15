BREAKING: Teenager killed in Chorley road crash

An 18-year-old has been killed in a collision in Chorley.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were called around 12.05am following reports of an accident close to the junction of Shepherds Way and Clifford Street.

A Vauxhall Corsa had been travelling north on Shepherds Way towards Chorley town centre when it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris travelling eastbound on Clifford Street.

The Corsa overturned at the roundabout and the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Chorley, suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died.

Both passengers in the Corsa were also injured. An 18-year-old male suffered a head and shoulder injury while a 17-year-old boy suffered fractured hands.

The driver of the Yaris, a 52-year-old man, was uninjured and later arrested by police in connection with the incident.

The road was closed for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.

“While we have arrested one man in connection with the collision, we are keen to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

“We believe a number of people were in the area at the time and would encourage them to come forward and talk to police.

“If you saw either vehicle before the collision, or witnessed the incident, please call us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log reference 0002 of January 15.

A 52-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in custody.