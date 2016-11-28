Breaking: Reports of blaze at Booths in Chorley

Reports are coming in of a major blaze at the Booths supermarket in the centre of Chorley.

Fire crews from around Lancashire raced to the store in Union Street shortly after 8pm tonight.

It is not known how serious the blaze is, but police say they have been called in to close off roads in the area to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze.

In addition to a number of fire engines, a special aerial ladder platform was despatched from Preston to help with the operation. The ALP allows crews to fight a blaze from high up.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “We can’t say at this stage how serious the fire is, but the fact that the ALP has been called in suggests it could be quite serious.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “We got a call about 8.30pm to assist fire crews with road closures so they could get clear access to the site. We have put a road closure in place and traffic is being redirected.”

The whole of Union Street was shut down in both directions.

At this stage it is not known if there have been any casualties.

Chris Black Veil Kidd wrote on Facebook: “So. Booths in Chorley is on fire!! Roads blocked off.”

More to follow