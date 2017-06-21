Boxer Jeffers remains unbeaten

Chorley boxer Mark Jeffers’ unbeaten record is still intact as he steamed to his fourth professional win after a points victory over Deividas Sajauka.

The 19-year-old middleweight beat Sajauka on points in a bout at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester at the weekend.

Jeffers trains at Coppull-based boxing hub the Jennings Gym with his trainers brothers Michael and Dave Jennings tipping the youngster for a bright future.

But there is no rest for the young boxer with two more big professional fights scheduled next month.

Jeffers is set to fight at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on July 15 and he will be back in action at the Bowlers Exhibitions Centre on July 29 - with both opponents set to be announced in due course.