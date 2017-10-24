Body found in woodland

A body has been found in Chorley after police received a call from a member of the public.

The member of the public reported what they thought was a body, just off of New Road, to police at 2:34pm on Tuesday (October 24).

Police and ambulance services subsequently attended the scene and confirmed that the body of a woman was found and recovered from the scene.

Lancashire Police's force incident manager said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The case has now been passed onto the coroners service.

More information to follow.