Adlington Library could be run by Lancashire County Council again

Adlington Library could be operated Lancashire County Council again if new plans go ahead.

Proposals about the future of the library are to be considered by the authority’s cabinet when it meets on Thursday, September 14.

The library had been declared surplus to requirements last year. However following campaigning from community group, Friends of Adlington Libary, it has remained open with financial support from Chorley Council.

A report to the cabinet meeting outlines that the council had been considering proposals to transfer ownership of the library to Friends of Adlington Library under the provisions of the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) policy. However, the friends group, which had submitted a detailed application for CAT have now indicated that it would prefer the county council to operate a library service rather than continue with an asset transfer. It is now proposed for Adlington to join those libraries due to reopen between November 2017 and April 2018.

County councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “There has been uncertainty over the future of Adlington Library and I’m pleased that we will now consider adding it to those to be run by the county council in future.”