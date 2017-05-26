Adlington friends seek more volunteers

The Friends of Adlington Library have a busy summer calendar of events as they continue with fundraising plans for the takeover of the village library.

The determined bunch of volunteers will be pulling on their gardening gloves for a weeding and planting afternoon and will host a two volunteering days on Friday June 9 at 2pm and on June 10 at 10am.

FoAL Secretary Caroline Hesketh said further helpers would be vital ahead of the changeover of the village facility from County Council control to the community group, planned for next April.

Caroline said they were looking for people who ‘can give as much or as little time as can be managed.’

Next month, villagers are all being invited to a summer barbecue in the meadow at The Bay Horse pub which will be held on July 15.

The event starting at 6pm cost £8 for adults £4 for children or £20 for a family ticket.

Tickets are available at the Library coffee morning or The Bay Horse.