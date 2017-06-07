A week is a long time in cricket!

A week might be a long time in politics according to the old quote, but it seems it’s also a long time in cricket.

Just seven days prior to Chorley taking the field at a bright and breezy St Annes on Saturday, they had stood proudly at the top of the Northern Premier League table.

But the previous Saturday’s defeat at Leyland was followed by a Bank Holiday Monday home reverse against Morecambe.

And when they trudged off the Vernon Road ground on Saturday having suffered a third defeat in a week, they had slipped to fifth spot.

And sadly they can have few complaints after a six wicket defeat against a combative but modest St Annes side.

It’s risking sounding like a broken record, but Chorley’s old failings, ie a fragility to the batting line up, returned to haunt them once more.

To be fair, the wicket offered a bit of help to the bowlers, but with a lightning fast outfield there were runs to be had.

Unfortunately, the visitors never really got going, and were hardly helped by another failure by pro Gayan Maneeshan, whose glorious ton against Kendal a month ago now seeming a distant memory.

With seven wickets down before they had broken into three figures, the writing was on the wall, and though a typical gritty knock by skipper Andy Holdsworth lifted the visitors towards respectability, a final total of 145 all out looked inadequate.

And so it proved.

St Annes pro Matthew Breetzke showed his opposite number the way, crafting an impeccable half-century which laid the foundations for an ultimately comfortable win.

To their credit, Chorley kept plugging away.

But with plenty of overs to spare, the home side could afford to wait for the bad ball and ease towards their victory target, which they duly did shortly after the pavilion clock had passed the hour of six.

The visitors were left to reflect on a third consecutive league defeat, which has jolted the confidence and optimism around the club after that scorching start to the campaign.

It’s to be hoped that the side’s early season form will return in the coming Windsor Park double header.

Chorley host Netherfield in a Northern League game this Saturday, followed by Sunday’s visit of Lancashire League big guns Burnley for a Lancashire Knockout showdown.