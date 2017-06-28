Two local gardening groups have been chosen to star in a new BBC Two series.

Chorley in Bloom and Croston in Bloom are among 15 Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom groups being filmed as producers explore the quintessentially British gardening competition for the first time.

Chorley in Bloom is competing in the North West for the top spot in the Small City Category, with hopes of making it to the national finals in 2018. This year work has focused on creating a Community Edible Garden, enhanced planters around the town and litter picking.

Iris Smith, from Chorley in Bloom, said: “Regardless of whether we make the final programme or not, we are very proud of the work we do to bring the community together and make Chorley a happier and more beautiful place.

“Our group of volunteers together with our partners, sponsors and the community, is working tirelessly to make the town looks its best for the big day. We include schools, youth organisations, volunteers with disabilities, young and older members of the community and also craft groups in our projects.”

The Croston in Bloom team will also feature, showing the work of the group around the village in the months up to judging day.

It will feature the Croft Field conservation area, a new project Croston in Bloom have with Bishop Rawstorne, a ‘doorstep challenge’ and the Black Horse pub.

Filming began in early June with Anne Peet and Martin Chaplin showing the filming crew around.

“It was good fun, ” said Anne.

“They are a nice company and it was nice to tell everybody how we recovered from the flooding.”

A spokesman for the Royal Horticultural Society said: “We have been privileged to be able to see the unbelievable work Britain in Bloom groups do to bring people together and transform their communities.

“We know the hurdles they’ve had to overcome and experienced the humour and camaraderie that keeps them going when they face challenges.

“We are thrilled that viewers will also get to see what we have seen year in, year out across the country, people working together to create something positive, beautiful and life-affirming.”

The series will air in 2018.