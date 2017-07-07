Chesney Hawkes and Kevin Simm headline ‘emotional’ memorial concert for Lancashire terror victims

A host of stars turned out for a memorial concert for two Lancashire victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Chesney Hawkes and Leyland-born The Voice winner Kevin Simm turned out for the One Voice One Love memorial concert held at Tarleton Academy last night.

Boogie Storm (Pic Semma Kennedy)

Funds are being raised to create memorials for Georgina Callendar and Saffie Rose Roussos, who both had links to the village.

Georgina, 18, and eight-year-old Saffie were both killed in the bomb which was set off after the Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in May.

Speaking after the event, One and Only singer Chesney said: “It was a fabulous event. Very emotional. Honoured to have been involved and to raise money for Saffie and Georgina’s families.”

The event also featured the Boogie Storm group of dancing stormtroopers and was supported by South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy.