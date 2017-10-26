Chairman of Lancashire County Council Terry Aldridge walks out of meeting

The chairman of Lancashire County Council Terry Aldridge has just handed over his chains and walked out of full council.

Tweeting from the meeting, which is on-going, Liberal Democrat councillor and Preston West representative John Potter‏ wrote: "I've never seen that before. The chairman of @LancashireCC has walked out."

A spokesperson for the county council said: "The chairman is unable to continue with the rest of the meeting and the deputy chair Anne Cheetham has now taken over."

Mr Aldridge is a member of the Labour party and represents Skelmersdale Central.

More to follow.