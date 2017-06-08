Bringing the Boreal to Lancashire

A gold medal winning garden from RHS Chelsea Flower Show is being uprooted and donated to Martin Mere.

The Royal Bank of Canada Garden,inspired by the boreal forest and freshwater lakes of Canada, will be relocated to the Wooded Wetlands development which opened at the Burscough reserve last year.

Garden designer Charlotte Harris with her Royal Bank of Canada Garden from the 2017 RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The new attraction was a complete redevelopment of the North American area of the waterfowl gardens and features waterfowl species found in the boreal zone. It is hoped the garden donation will help develop the boreal habitat and draw in visitors from across the UK.

Centre manager Nick Brooks said: “We’re thrilled to receive the opportunity to give visitors a taste of the great Canadian wilderness right here in Lancashire. Martin Mere is about enjoying beautiful nature, and appreciating how these natural landscapes look after us wherever we are. It really is an awe inspiring garden – we’re very grateful to Royal Bank of Canada for continuing their longstanding support of WWT’s wetland conservation through their Blue Water Project”.

Designer Charlotte Harris said: “I was lucky enough to visit the boreal last autumn in preparation for this year’s show, and I am delighted that the Royal Bank of Canada Garden is finding a permanent home in an exhibit that focuses on raising awareness of the importance of this vital ecosystem.”