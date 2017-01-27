Blackburn gasholder set to be dismantled

National Grid is set to take down a disused gasholder at its site off Wensley Road in Blackburn.

Work will start this month to dismantle the looming steel structure, which has been out of action for several years. Standing tall at 44 metres, the disused gasholder will be taken down piece by piece as part of a nationwide programme to clear redundant sites for future regeneration.

Whilst it can be seen across Blackburn, the gasholder was disconnected from the network in 2009. The structures are no longer needed due to improvements in technology that mean gas can be stored in the national pipeline network.

National Grid expects to complete work at the site in the summer.

Samantha Rendell, Land Regeneration Manager at National Grid, said: “People don’t often realise that gasholders are no longer in use, thanks to advances in technology in recent years. However these redundant, brownfield sites could be transformed and revitalised for future generations.

“We’ll be working with the community surrounding the site as we get to work to take down the structure carefully and considerately. We’d encourage anyone with any questions to get in touch with our team, who will be more than happy to help.”

National Grid will work together with local residents and businesses throughout the work. Representatives from the gasholder team will be available to answer any questions about the work at a drop-in session to be held at: