Which pub tops charts?

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.
We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.
We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today’s paper back to us, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Vote for one of these...
1. Sir Tom Finney, Central Drive, Preston
2. Brown Hare, Milbrook Way Preston
3. Stanley Arms, Lancaster Road, Preston
4. Olde Black Bull, Friargate, Preston,
5. Dog & Partridge, Friargate, Preston,
6. Lamb And Packet, Friargate, Preston
7. Black Horse, Friargate, Preston
8. Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston
9. New Britannia, Heatley Street, Preston
10. Ale Emporium, Fylde Road Preston,
11. The Guild, Fylde Road, Preston
12. Yates, Church Street, Preston
13. Bull & Royal, Church Street, Preston
14. Wellington, Glovers Court, Preston,
15. Fishers, Fishergate, Preston
16. Hesketh Arms, New Hall Lane, Preston
17. Variety, Adelphi Street, Preston
18. Adelphi, Fylde Street, Preston
19. Princess Alice, Cambridge Walk, Preston
20. New Welcome, Cambridge Walk, Preston
21. The Station, Butler Street, Preston
22. The Continental South, Meadow Lane, Preston
23. Black Bull Inn, Pope Lane, Preston
24. Pear Tree, Leyland Road, Preston
25. The Fleece Inn, Liverpool Road, Preston
26. The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Preston
27. Lane Ends, Blackpool Road, Preston
28. Pig And Whistle, Blackpool Road, Preston
29. Wheatsheaf, Water Lane, Preston
30. Ribble Pilot, Mariners Way Preston
31. Baffitos Waterfront, Navigation Way, Preston
32. Brook Tavern, Brook Street, Preston
33. Plungington Hotel, Lytham Road, Preston
34. Guild Merchant, Tag Lane, Preston
35. The Plough, Preston Road, Preston
36. Norman Jepson, East Link, Preston
37. Sumners, Watling Street Road, Preston
38. Withy Trees, Lytham Road, Preston
39. Sherwood, Sherwood Way Preston
40. Anderton Arms, Longsands Lane, Preston
41. Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston,
42. Seven Stars, Leyland Lane Leyland
43. Broadfield Arms, Leyland Lane Leyland
44. Barristers, Towngate, Leyland,
45. Leyland Lion, Hough Lane, Leyland
46. The Gables, Hough Lane, Leyland
47. Eagle And Child, Church Lane, Leyland
48. Withy Arms, Worden Lane, Leyland
49. Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland
50. Market Ale House, Hough Lane, Leyland
51. Railway At Leyland, Preston Road, Leyland
52. Rose Of Farington, Stanfield Lane, Leyland
53. Woodsman, Lancaster, Lane, Leyland
54. Midge Hall, Midge Hall Lane, Leyland
55. Dunkirk Hall, Dunkirk Lane, Leyland
56. New Holly, Lancaster Road, Preston
57. Horns Inn, The Avenue, Preston
58. Punch Bowl Inn, Church Street, Preston
59. Eagle & Child, High Street, Preston, PR3 1EA
60. Kings Arms, High Street, Preston
61. Wheatsheaf, Park Hill Road, Preston
62. Crown, High Street, Preston
63. Kenlis Arms, Kenlis Road, Preston
64. Th’Owd Tithe Barn, Church Street, Preston
65. Farmers Arms, Church Street, Preston
66. Royal Oak, Market Street Preston
67. Stags Head, Whittingham Lane, Preston
68. Grapes Inn, Church Lane, Preston
69. Ye Horn’s Inn, Horns Lane, Preston
70. Green Man, Silk Mill Lane, Preston
71. Alston Arms, Inglewhite Road, Preston
72. Tillotsons Arms, Talbot Street, Preston
73. Dog & Partridge, Hesketh Lane, Preston
74. Corporation Arms, Lower Road, Preston
75. Old Oak, Preston Road, Preston
76. White Bull, Preston Road, Preston
77. Durham Ox, Berry Lane, Preston
78. Towneley Arms, Berry Lane, Preston
79. Bull & Royal, Derby Road, Preston
80. Forrest Arms, Derby Road, Preston
81. Phantom Winger, Garstang Road, Preston
82. Plough At Eaves, Eaves Lane, Preston
83. Running Pump, Catforth Road, Preston
84. Wheatsheaf, Woodplumton Road, Preston
85. Ancient Oak, Merrytrees Lane, Preston
86. Smiths Arms, Lea Lane Preston
87. Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Preston
88. Sitting Goose, Lea Lane, Preston
89. Hand And Dagger, Salwick Road, Preston
90. Lea Gate, Blackpool Road, Preston
91. Windmill Tavern, Clifton Lane, Preston
92. Smithy Inn, Liverpool Old Road, Preston
93. Farmers Arms, Wham Lane, Preston
94. Black Bull, Liverpool Road, Preston
95. Red Lion, Liverpool Road, Preston
96. Golden Ball, Liverpool Road Preston
97. Longton Arms, Liverpool Old Road, Preston
98. Rams Head, Liverpool Road, Preston
99. Fox Cub, Liverpool Road, Preston
100. Dolphin, Marsh Lane, Preston
101. The Walmer Bridge Inn, Liverpool Old Road, Preston
102. Anchor, Liverpool Road, Preston
103. Sirloin, Station Road, Preston
104. Black Horse, Gregson Lane, Preston
105. Net’s Bar, Gregson Lane Preston
106. Old Oak, Hoghton Lane Preston
107. Boars Head, Blackburn Old Road, Preston
108. Royal Oak, Riley Green, Preston
109. Boatyard, Bolton Road, Preston
110. Nabs Head, Nabs Head, Lane, Preston
111. New Hall Tavern, Cuerdale Lane, Preston
112. Yew Tree, Victoria Road, Preston
113. Robert Peel, Victoria Road, Preston
114. White Bull, Victoria Road, Preston
115. Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge Street, Preston
116. Anchor, Croston Road, Preston
117. Victoria, Victoria Street, Preston
118. Welcome Tavern, Hennel Lane, Preston
119. Poachers, Lostock Lane, Preston
120. Walton Fox, Craven Drive, Preston,
121. Ye Old Hob Inn, Church Road, Preston
122. Olde Original Withy Trees, Station Road, Preston
123. Peters Bar, School Lane, Preston
124. The Peartree, Station Road, Preston
125. Withy Arms, Station Road, Preston
126. Hospital Inn, Brindle Road, Preston
127. Malt’N’Hops, Friday Street, Chorley
128. Bretherton Arms, Eaves Lane, Chorley
129. Shepherds Arms, Eaves Lane, Chorley
130. Railway, Steeley Lane, Chorley
131. Spinners Arms, Church Street, Chorley
132. Hartwood Hall, Preston Road, Chorley
133. Halfway House, Preston Road, Chorley
134. Ley Inn, Back Lane, Chorley
135. Sea View, Preston Road, Chorley
136. The Bay Horse, Preston Road, Chorley
137. Halfway House, Preston Road, Chorley
138. Roebuck, Water House Green, Chorley
139. Royal Oak, Chorley Old Road, Chorley
140. Dog Inn, Chorley Old Road, Chorley
141. Lord Nelson, Sandy Lane, Chorley
142. Beaumont, Clayton Green Road, Chorley
143. Malthouse Farm, Moss Lane, Chorley
144. Hoghton Arms, Blackburn Road, Chorley
145. Hare & Hounds, Bolton Road, Chorley
146. Red Lion, Blackburn Road, Chorley
147. Golden Lion, Blackburn Road, Chorley
148. Top Lock, Cophurst Lane, Chorley
149. Cavendish Arms, Sandy Lane, Chorley
150. Lock & Quay, Botany Bay, Chorley
151. Spinners Arms, Cowling Brow, Chorley
152. Black Horse, Long Lane, Chorley
153. Bay Horse, Babylon Lane, Chorley
154. Yew Tree, Dill Hall Brow, Chorley
155. Lucianos At The Milstone, Bolton Road, Chorley
156. White Horse, Chorley Road, Chorley
157. Cardwell Arms, Chorley Road, Chorley
158. Elephant & Castle, Bolton Road, Chorley
159. Top Spinners, Railway Road, Chorley
160. Imperial, Union Street, Chorley
161. Crown, Chapel Street, Chorley
162. Prince Of Wales, New Market Street, Chorley
163. Sir Henry Tate, New, Market Street, Chorley
164. White Hart, Mealhouse Lane, Chorley
165. Rose & Crown, St Thomas’s Road, Chorley
166. George, St Thomas’s Road Chorley
167. Fieldfare, Foxhole Road, Chorley
168. Parkers Arms, Park Road, Chorley
169. Pearsons, Market Street, Chorley
170. White Bull, Market Street, Chorley
171. Potters Arms, Brooke Street, Chorley
172. Hop Pocket, Carr Lane, Chorley
173. Plough, Pall Mall, Chorley
174. Red Herring, Mill Lane, Chorley
175. Springfield, Spendmore Lane, Chorley
176. Alisons Arms, Preston Road, Chorley
177. Travellers Rest, Dawbers Lane, Chorley
178. Plough, Runshaw Lane, Chorley
179. Talbot, Balshaw Lane, Chorley
180. Euxton Mills, Wigan Road, Chorley
181. Bay Horse, Wigan Road, Chorley
182. Railway, Wigan Road, Chorley
183. Bobbin Mill, Eaton Avenue, Chorley