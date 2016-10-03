Which pub tops charts?

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.

We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today’s paper back to us, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for one of these...

1. Sir Tom Finney, Central Drive, Preston

2. Brown Hare, Milbrook Way Preston

3. Stanley Arms, Lancaster Road, Preston

4. Olde Black Bull, Friargate, Preston,

5. Dog & Partridge, Friargate, Preston,

6. Lamb And Packet, Friargate, Preston

7. Black Horse, Friargate, Preston

8. Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston

9. New Britannia, Heatley Street, Preston

10. Ale Emporium, Fylde Road Preston,

11. The Guild, Fylde Road, Preston

12. Yates, Church Street, Preston

13. Bull & Royal, Church Street, Preston

14. Wellington, Glovers Court, Preston,

15. Fishers, Fishergate, Preston

16. Hesketh Arms, New Hall Lane, Preston

17. Variety, Adelphi Street, Preston

18. Adelphi, Fylde Street, Preston

19. Princess Alice, Cambridge Walk, Preston

20. New Welcome, Cambridge Walk, Preston

21. The Station, Butler Street, Preston

22. The Continental South, Meadow Lane, Preston

23. Black Bull Inn, Pope Lane, Preston

24. Pear Tree, Leyland Road, Preston

25. The Fleece Inn, Liverpool Road, Preston

26. The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Preston

27. Lane Ends, Blackpool Road, Preston

28. Pig And Whistle, Blackpool Road, Preston

29. Wheatsheaf, Water Lane, Preston

30. Ribble Pilot, Mariners Way Preston

31. Baffitos Waterfront, Navigation Way, Preston

32. Brook Tavern, Brook Street, Preston

33. Plungington Hotel, Lytham Road, Preston

34. Guild Merchant, Tag Lane, Preston

35. The Plough, Preston Road, Preston

36. Norman Jepson, East Link, Preston

37. Sumners, Watling Street Road, Preston

38. Withy Trees, Lytham Road, Preston

39. Sherwood, Sherwood Way Preston

40. Anderton Arms, Longsands Lane, Preston

41. Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston,

42. Seven Stars, Leyland Lane Leyland

43. Broadfield Arms, Leyland Lane Leyland

44. Barristers, Towngate, Leyland,

45. Leyland Lion, Hough Lane, Leyland

46. The Gables, Hough Lane, Leyland

47. Eagle And Child, Church Lane, Leyland

48. Withy Arms, Worden Lane, Leyland

49. Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland

50. Market Ale House, Hough Lane, Leyland

51. Railway At Leyland, Preston Road, Leyland

52. Rose Of Farington, Stanfield Lane, Leyland

53. Woodsman, Lancaster, Lane, Leyland

54. Midge Hall, Midge Hall Lane, Leyland

55. Dunkirk Hall, Dunkirk Lane, Leyland

56. New Holly, Lancaster Road, Preston

57. Horns Inn, The Avenue, Preston

58. Punch Bowl Inn, Church Street, Preston

59. Eagle & Child, High Street, Preston, PR3 1EA

60. Kings Arms, High Street, Preston

61. Wheatsheaf, Park Hill Road, Preston

62. Crown, High Street, Preston

63. Kenlis Arms, Kenlis Road, Preston

64. Th’Owd Tithe Barn, Church Street, Preston

65. Farmers Arms, Church Street, Preston

66. Royal Oak, Market Street Preston

67. Stags Head, Whittingham Lane, Preston

68. Grapes Inn, Church Lane, Preston

69. Ye Horn’s Inn, Horns Lane, Preston

70. Green Man, Silk Mill Lane, Preston

71. Alston Arms, Inglewhite Road, Preston

72. Tillotsons Arms, Talbot Street, Preston

73. Dog & Partridge, Hesketh Lane, Preston

74. Corporation Arms, Lower Road, Preston

75. Old Oak, Preston Road, Preston

76. White Bull, Preston Road, Preston

77. Durham Ox, Berry Lane, Preston

78. Towneley Arms, Berry Lane, Preston

79. Bull & Royal, Derby Road, Preston

80. Forrest Arms, Derby Road, Preston

81. Phantom Winger, Garstang Road, Preston

82. Plough At Eaves, Eaves Lane, Preston

83. Running Pump, Catforth Road, Preston

84. Wheatsheaf, Woodplumton Road, Preston

85. Ancient Oak, Merrytrees Lane, Preston

86. Smiths Arms, Lea Lane Preston

87. Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Preston

88. Sitting Goose, Lea Lane, Preston

89. Hand And Dagger, Salwick Road, Preston

90. Lea Gate, Blackpool Road, Preston

91. Windmill Tavern, Clifton Lane, Preston

92. Smithy Inn, Liverpool Old Road, Preston

93. Farmers Arms, Wham Lane, Preston

94. Black Bull, Liverpool Road, Preston

95. Red Lion, Liverpool Road, Preston

96. Golden Ball, Liverpool Road Preston

97. Longton Arms, Liverpool Old Road, Preston

98. Rams Head, Liverpool Road, Preston

99. Fox Cub, Liverpool Road, Preston

100. Dolphin, Marsh Lane, Preston

101. The Walmer Bridge Inn, Liverpool Old Road, Preston

102. Anchor, Liverpool Road, Preston

103. Sirloin, Station Road, Preston

104. Black Horse, Gregson Lane, Preston

105. Net’s Bar, Gregson Lane Preston

106. Old Oak, Hoghton Lane Preston

107. Boars Head, Blackburn Old Road, Preston

108. Royal Oak, Riley Green, Preston

109. Boatyard, Bolton Road, Preston

110. Nabs Head, Nabs Head, Lane, Preston

111. New Hall Tavern, Cuerdale Lane, Preston

112. Yew Tree, Victoria Road, Preston

113. Robert Peel, Victoria Road, Preston

114. White Bull, Victoria Road, Preston

115. Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge Street, Preston

116. Anchor, Croston Road, Preston

117. Victoria, Victoria Street, Preston

118. Welcome Tavern, Hennel Lane, Preston

119. Poachers, Lostock Lane, Preston

120. Walton Fox, Craven Drive, Preston,

121. Ye Old Hob Inn, Church Road, Preston

122. Olde Original Withy Trees, Station Road, Preston

123. Peters Bar, School Lane, Preston

124. The Peartree, Station Road, Preston

125. Withy Arms, Station Road, Preston

126. Hospital Inn, Brindle Road, Preston

127. Malt’N’Hops, Friday Street, Chorley

128. Bretherton Arms, Eaves Lane, Chorley

129. Shepherds Arms, Eaves Lane, Chorley

130. Railway, Steeley Lane, Chorley

131. Spinners Arms, Church Street, Chorley

132. Hartwood Hall, Preston Road, Chorley

133. Halfway House, Preston Road, Chorley

134. Ley Inn, Back Lane, Chorley

135. Sea View, Preston Road, Chorley

136. The Bay Horse, Preston Road, Chorley

137. Halfway House, Preston Road, Chorley

138. Roebuck, Water House Green, Chorley

139. Royal Oak, Chorley Old Road, Chorley

140. Dog Inn, Chorley Old Road, Chorley

141. Lord Nelson, Sandy Lane, Chorley

142. Beaumont, Clayton Green Road, Chorley

143. Malthouse Farm, Moss Lane, Chorley

144. Hoghton Arms, Blackburn Road, Chorley

145. Hare & Hounds, Bolton Road, Chorley

146. Red Lion, Blackburn Road, Chorley

147. Golden Lion, Blackburn Road, Chorley

148. Top Lock, Cophurst Lane, Chorley

149. Cavendish Arms, Sandy Lane, Chorley

150. Lock & Quay, Botany Bay, Chorley

151. Spinners Arms, Cowling Brow, Chorley

152. Black Horse, Long Lane, Chorley

153. Bay Horse, Babylon Lane, Chorley

154. Yew Tree, Dill Hall Brow, Chorley

155. Lucianos At The Milstone, Bolton Road, Chorley

156. White Horse, Chorley Road, Chorley

157. Cardwell Arms, Chorley Road, Chorley

158. Elephant & Castle, Bolton Road, Chorley

159. Top Spinners, Railway Road, Chorley

160. Imperial, Union Street, Chorley

161. Crown, Chapel Street, Chorley

162. Prince Of Wales, New Market Street, Chorley

163. Sir Henry Tate, New, Market Street, Chorley

164. White Hart, Mealhouse Lane, Chorley

165. Rose & Crown, St Thomas’s Road, Chorley

166. George, St Thomas’s Road Chorley

167. Fieldfare, Foxhole Road, Chorley

168. Parkers Arms, Park Road, Chorley

169. Pearsons, Market Street, Chorley

170. White Bull, Market Street, Chorley

171. Potters Arms, Brooke Street, Chorley

172. Hop Pocket, Carr Lane, Chorley

173. Plough, Pall Mall, Chorley

174. Red Herring, Mill Lane, Chorley

175. Springfield, Spendmore Lane, Chorley

176. Alisons Arms, Preston Road, Chorley

177. Travellers Rest, Dawbers Lane, Chorley

178. Plough, Runshaw Lane, Chorley

179. Talbot, Balshaw Lane, Chorley

180. Euxton Mills, Wigan Road, Chorley

181. Bay Horse, Wigan Road, Chorley

182. Railway, Wigan Road, Chorley

183. Bobbin Mill, Eaton Avenue, Chorley