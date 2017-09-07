What’s On Listings 7-13 Sep

Have your say

Theatre

Blackburn

Rock and Soul: celebrating Buddy Holly’s influence on musical history. From £12. 7.30pm. The Empire Theatre, Aqueduct Road, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 685500. Sat, Sep 9 only

Chorley

The Rise And Fall of Little Voice: a modern fairytale of love and hope as Little Voice finally finds a voice of her own. From £8. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Opens Mon, Sep 11 until Sat, Sep 16

Darwen

And Finally… Phil Collins: the market leaders and definitive Phil Collins and Genesis tribute show. £19.50. 8pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Sep 8 only

ABBA Dancing Queen: a spectacular tribute to one of the greatest pop bands the world has ever known. From £12. 7.30pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Sep 9 only

Viceroy’s House: starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson. £3. 2pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Tue, Sep 12 only

Lancaster

The Boy And The Beast (12A): Japanese animation following a young orphaned boy who stumbles upon a fantastic world of beasts. £2.50. 1.30pm, plus free craft session from noon. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sat, Sep 9 only

Lancaster Comedy Club: each show boasts three professional comedians and a newer, semi-professional act. From £8. 8pm. The Borough, Dalton Square, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 64170. Every Sunday

Preston

Ushers: performed by Preston Musical Comedy Society. From £8. 7.30pm. Preston Playhouse Theatre, Market Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 252288. Until Sat, Sep 9

Music

Jazz

Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Club - The Ben Cox Quintet: standards and self-penned compositions with influences ranging from Steely Dan to Bill Evans. From £9. 8pm. The Atrium Cafe Bar, Castle Hill, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 442630. Fri, Sep 8 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Dave Gibb: maintaining the art of storytelling through song. £10 OTD. 8.30pm. The Willows Folk Club, Bryning Fern Lane, Kirkham. Tel: 01253 640959. Wed, Sep 13 only

Classical

Ian Bailey: contemporary classics in an acoustic ambient recital. £5. 1pm. Longton Methodist Church, Marsh Lane, Longton. Tel: 01772 612191. Thu, Sep 7 only

Brass Bands

Guardian Concert Band: with a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ themed concert. £7, accompanied under 16s free. 7.30pm. St Paul’s Church, Honister Avenue, Marton, Blackpool. Sun, Sep 10 only

Miscellaneous

Sally Barker in Concert: contemporary songs from one of the premier voices from the UK music scene, the 2014 runner-up on ‘The Voice’. See www.wegottickets.com. From £9. 7pm. Parbold Village Hall, 2 The Green, Parbold. Tel: 01257 463878. Sun, Sep 10 only

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Engine Room Session: Craig Shorrock (CJAY). From 8pm. Holmes Mill, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 401035

Open Mic Night: Preston’s friendliest and best Open Mic Night, hosted by that inimitable indie minstrel, Matt Gallagher. 9pm, first Thu of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Fun Quiz: with cash prizes. Every Thu from 9pm. St Joseph’s Club, Harpers Lane, Chorley

Open Mic Night: all welcome. From 9pm every Thu. Walton Arms, St Aidans Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 698105

Exposure - The Open Mic Sessions: All genres welcome from hip hop to spoken word. Drinks promos. Free entry. Every Thu, 9.15pm. The Imperial, Union Street, Chorley

Dominoes Night: For a pleasant evening in friendly surroundings. Tea and coffee provided. Starts 7.30 pm. Much Hoole Village Hall. Tel: 01772 615708

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Pete & Lynda’s Open Mic Night: Instruments and PA set-up provided. Every Thursday. 8.30 - 11.30pm. Free admission. The Wheatsheaf, Croston Road, Leyland. Tel: 07821 293655.

Weekly Quiz: Great prizes and draws through the night. Thu nights, 9pm prompt. £1 entry per team member. The Black Bull Inn, 83 Pope Lane, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752953.

Quiz Night: General knowledge, music, pictures, true or false and numbers. Plus Play Your Cards Right Jackpot. 9.30pm every Thu. Longton VM Sports and Social Club, School Lane, Longton. Tel: 01772 616874.

Quiz Night: 9pm. Entry fee just £1 which includes a chunky chip buttie at the interval. The Wheatsheaf, 34 Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton. Tel: 01772 691881.

Citrus Club - Pub Quiz: Please txt me 07753 684488 and we’ll arrange to meet! 9pm. Pig & Whistle, Lea, Preston. Tel: 07753 684488.

Cash Bingo: Every Thu, eyes down 8pm. No entry fee. Longridge Sports & Social Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 679153.

Big J’s Quiz: General Knowledge and jackpot round. Free to enter. 8.30pm. The Railway, 35 Wigan Road, Euxton, Chorley. Tel: 01257 270254.

Quiz Night featuring ‘Play Your Cards Right’: Every Thu. Traditional lunches served Thu Fri, Sat and Sun from our 5 star kitchen. Functions Room available. All live sport on BT and SKY. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433975.

Pub Quiz: 9.15pm every week. Pig and Whistle, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston. Tel: 01772 626112.

Friday

Meat Bingo: all welcome. 8pm. Moor Park Sports & Social Club (formerly Fulwood Conservative Club), Blackpool Road, Preston

Comedy Club: in conjunction with Frog & Bucket. From 7.30pm. Holmes Mill, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 401035

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Karaoke: with over 300,000 songs. Get your singing voice ready for the competition - coming soon! Every Friday from 9pm. Moor Park Pub, Plungington, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

80’s Night: Drinks offers, karaoke with over 250,000 songs. Random prizes for singers; bottles of wine, Jaegerbombs and Sunday lunch for 2. Free supper at 10.30pm 8.30pm-12.30am. Moor Park Pub, Preston. Tel: 07984 801096.

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Karoake!: with Karaoke Chris. Every Friday. The Unicorn, North Road, Preston.

Saturday

Live Irish Music: second Saturday of every month. Station Hotel, 11 Butler Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

Live Entertainment: 2nd, 3rd and 4th Sat of the month. Free. Longridge Sports and Social Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 679153

Fives Saturdays: the best in soul, disco, RnB, retropop and house at Lancashire’s classiest cocktail emporium and club. Every Sat, 10pm-4am. 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Live Artist: Different act every Sat. 9.30pm. Swan Inn, 18 Church Terrace, Higher Walton, Preston. Tel: 01772 324733

Live Music: every Saturday from 9pm. Moor Park Pub, 15 Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

Live Artists!: Different act every week. Plus bingo/lucky balls with cash prizes. 7.30pm, every Saturday. Bamber Bridge Catholic Club, Aspden Street (off Brownedge Lane), Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 335513.

Sunday

Wedding Fair: autumnal colours. The Shireburn Arms, Whalley Road, Hurst Green, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 826678

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

Pub Quiz: Cash prizes. £1 per person incl supper. £9pm every Sun. White Bull Country Pub & Kitchen, Alston, Longridge. Tel: 01772 784151

Money Bingo: every Sunday night. Eyes down 7.30pm. Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Ave, Longridge. Tel: 01772 780607

Quiz Night: with old favourite quizmaster Neil. Lots of prizes plus an increasing cash jackpot. Every Sunday. The Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Welly Singalong: Bring your ipod or CD’s and you can DJ and singalong. Fun for all the family. After Sunday Football. The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Ashton. Tel: 01772 726641.

Karaoke Night: 9pm. The Anchor, Hutton, Preston.

Chase the Ace: find the ace of spades, win £1000. 4.45pm. The Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland..

Monday

Pub Quiz: Cash prizes. Followed by Play Your Cards Right. £1 per person. 9pm every Mon. Ancient Oak, Cottam. Tel: 01772 731992

Big Money Bingo: all welcome. Free sandwiches. 8pm. Walton Arms, St Aidans Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 698105

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall

Tuesday

Open Mic: free entry! 9pm, second Tue of each month. The Anchor, Liverpool Road, Hutton. Tel: 07973 847416

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Open Mic Night: Hosted by local musician Andy Smith. PA system and guitars provided. All performing artists welcome. Every Tue, 8.30pm. Swan Inn, 18 Church Terrace, Higher Walton, Preston. Tel: 01772 324733

Live Music Showcase Night: Two to three Live Acts EVERY Tuesday. Anyone can book a slot to perform by emailing stagehouselive@gmail.com. 8pm. The Bull & Royal, Church Street, Preston

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Jackpot Bingo: With Treble Chance Flyers. All stake money returned in prize money resulting in great cash prizes. Everyone over 18 welcome Every Tuesday, 8.30pm. The Wilbraham Club, 64 Geoffrey Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 705677.

Pool Night: Every Tuesday. Traditional lunches served Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from our 5 star kitchen. Functions Room available. All live sport on BT and SKY. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433975

Wednesday

Pub Quiz: followed by Play Your Cards Right. Cash prizes. £1 per person. 9pm every Wed. Anderton Arms, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 700104

Bingo Quiz and Play Your Cards Right: every Wed from 8pm.The Queens, Corner of Chapel Brow and Golden Hill Lane, Leyland

Bonkers Ben Big Pub Quiz and Game Show: with cash prizes and the Bonkers Ben Boobie Prize! Free half time food. 8.30pm. Walton Arms, St Aidans Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 698105

Bingo: Great cash prizes and Jackpot. Friendly atmosphere, everyone welcome, licensed bar. 8pm every Wednesday. Much Hoole Village Hall. Tel: 07766 738824

Cash Bingo, Quiz and Play Your Cards Right: Every Wednesday. The Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 453224.

Quiz Night: Cash prizes plus Jackpot round. Free Buffet. 9pm. The Welcome Tavern, Hennel Lane, Walton Park, Preston.

Snooker Night: Every Wed. Traditional lunches served Thu, Fri, Sat and Sun from our 5 star kitchen. Functions Room available. All live sport on BT and SKY. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433975.

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Dance

Daily Dance Classes

Dancing ‘The Next Step’: Latin, Ballroom, Sequence and much more including workshops on Salsa, Argentine Tango, Foxtrot, etc. With professionally qualified teachers. The Preston Marriott, Broughton; The Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane and Longridge. Tel: 01772 783364.

Thursday

Dancing The Next Step: classes, with a difference. Latin and ballroom. Individual tuition at class prices within our classes at Marriotts. Tel: 01772 783364

Reeders Dance Studio: adults ballroom, Latin & sequence class followed by social dancing. 8.30pm. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Lindy Hop and Jive Dance Classes: Beginners 7.30pm, improvers 8.30pm, intermediate 9pm. Social dancing 9.30pm-late. £6. Canberra Club, Salmesbury Aerodrome, Balderstone. Tel: 07902 342448.

Sweet Salsa: join in the fun and learn hot and spicy Cuban style salsa dancing in a fun friendly environment.Beginners level 1/2 from 8pm, Improver/Intermediate Class 9pm followed by free social dancing. Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury. Tel: 07931 721697

Modern Line Dancing with Pamela: Intermediate. Friendly atmosphere. Every Thu 7.30-10.30pm. Walmer Bridge Village Hall, Gill Lane, Walmer Bridge,Preston. Tel: 07831 143251

Sequence Dancing: With Fred and Audrey. Every Thu 7.30 - 10pm. New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, New Longton. Tel: 01257 272276.

Children’s Irish dancing classes: for beginners. 6-7pm. St Walburges Church hall, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 07543 008928.

Adults Irish dancing classes: 8-9pm. St Walburges Church hall, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 07543 008928.

Line Dancing Classes: intermediate. £4. 8-10pm. St. Teresa’s Parish Centre, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 611975

Preston Rosettes Morris Dancing: Girls of all ages welcome. Every Thursday. Email nickid84@hotmail.co.uk for more information. 7.30pm. St Josephs Sports & Arts Centre, Rigby Street, Ribbleton, Preston. Tel: 01772 495120.

Friday

Dance:X: Preston’s newest dance fitness class. £3. 7.15-8.15pm every Fri. St Andrew’s Church Hall, Blackpool Road, Preston. Tel: 07585 226562

Fever Dance Company: Children/adult classes daily. All ages and all levels taught. From VideoPop to Cheerleading or Latin and Ballroom. Also weekend social dances and monthly dinner dances. Visit www.feverdancecompany.com for more information. Fever Dance Studio, Mornington Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 703704.

Dancing The Next Step: With Ron and Iris. All standards from new beginners to advanced in Ballroom, Latin and Latino. Regular workshops. Private lessons available. Various venues, Preston. Tel: 01772 783364.

Dancing The Next Step: Join Ron and Iris (UKA qualified) for regular workshops on Rock’n’Roll and Argentine Tango. Great car parking and a minute from Junction 32, M6. Every Friday. Marriotts, Broughton, Preston. Tel: 01772 783364.

Reeders Dance Studio: Children/adult classes daily. All ages/all levels taught with fully qualified teachers. Competition work, shows, medals or just for fun. Cheerleading, street dance, freestyle/disco, RnR, ballroom, latin, salsa, line, ballet & tap and wedding dances. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 704651.

Modern Sequence Dancing - new dances taught: Latest dances taught. Every Friday and Wednesday. 1.30pm - 4pm. Leyland Senior Citizen’s Club, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 452786.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Fri 1.30-3.30pm. Carr Street Community Centre, Carr Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07780 711827.

Saturday

Reeders Dance Studio: 10am children’s dance, ballroom, Latin and rock n roll, 12.15pm children’s under 5’s classes ballroom, Latin, cheer, rock n roll etc. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Strictly Saturdays: Dance the night away. Every Saturday. 8.15pm - 12am. Fever Dance Studio, Mornington Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 703704.

Sequence Dancing: 7.30-10.15pm, alternate Saturdays. Trinity United Reformed Church Hall, Brownhill Road, Blackburn. Tel: 07592 772642.

Dance Classes: Ballet, lyrical, tap, Greek and modern jazz taught every Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Sat 8.30am-2pm, Mon 4.30-7pm, Tue 5.30-8.30pm. Sylvia Goff’s Centre, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston. Tel: 07734 861415.

Sunday

Scottish Country Dancing: beginners class, new people more than welcome. No partner needed. 2.30-4.30pm. Euxton Parish Church Community Centre, School Lane, Euxton, Chorley. Tel: 01257 278400

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing: Workshops every Sunday from 7-8pm, Social Dancing 8-11pm. £2. Lea Club, 872 Blackpool Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 733442.

Preston Phoenix Sequence dancing: Everyone welcome. 7.45-10.45pm. £2.50. St Teresa’s, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 312263.

Dancing The Next Step: Join Ron and Iris (UKA qualified). Great car parking and a minute from Junction 32, M6. Ballroom, Latin and other styles, 7pm. Sequence, 8pm. Marriotts, Broughton. Tel: 01772 783364.

Monday

Preston Folk Dance Club: A warm welcome to all. Every Mon, Sep-April. 7.30pm. Tickets: £1.50 per session Galloway Hall, Brackenbury Road, Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 01772 745813

Ballroom, Latin & Sequence dancing: classes with qualified teacher. 7-8pm. St Teresas Club, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752522

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Linedancing: Tuition and music by LC. Every Mon, beginners 7.30-8pm, intermediates 8 -10.15pm. Longridge Sports and Social Club, Townley Road, Longridge

Scottish Country Dancing: for beginners. Improve fitness and make new friends. £2 inc refreshments, first lesson free. 7.30-9.30pm. Christ Church Hall, Victoria Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 713018

Modern Line Dancing with Pam ela: Improvers to intermediate. Friendly atmosphere. Every Mon 7.30-10.30pm. Lea Club, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 07831 143251

Will Foran Dance: Improvers ballroom 6.30-7.30pm, absolute beginners ballroom7.30-8.30pm. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley.

Beginners Ballroom and Latin Dance Class: Learn to Dance with style and confidence at PM’s Dance Club. 7.30 – 8.30pm. St Teresa’s Social Club, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752522

Leyland Morris Men: Regular dance tuition. Every Monday. 7.30 - 9.30pm. Guide Hut, off Fox Lane, Leyland, Preston. Tel: 01772 337999.

Modern Line Dancing for beginners: Every Monday, 7.30-10pm. Farington Conservative Club, Stanifield Lane, Leyland. Tel: 07780 711827.

Line Dancing Classes: friendly, relaxed class. £4 inc refreshments. 1.30-3pm. St Andrews Church Hall, Longton. Tel: 01772 611975

Line Dancing Classes: come and just dance. £4. 8-10pm. Much Hoole Village Hall, Much Hoole. Tel: 01772 611975.

Sequence dancing, with Frank & Denise: 7.30pm. St Marys Hall, York Road, Langho. Tel: 07592 772642.

Lindy Hop and Jive Dance Classes: Beginners 7.30pm, Improvers 8.30pm, Intermediate 8.30pm. Social dancing 9.30pm - late. £6. Preston Masonic Hall, Saul Street, Preston. Tel: 07902 342448.

Charleston-ercise!: 1920’s style Zumba-dance exercise class. Every Monday, 7-8pm. Tickets: £5 Preston Masonic Hall, Saul Street, Preston. Tel: 07902 342448

Line Dancing: Improver dancing 1-3pm. Lonsdale Club, Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 712231

Beginners Ballroom Dancing for Adults: Learn to dance in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. 6.30-7.30pm. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 262526

Phil’s Salsanorthwest: Join the Latin fever. Learn hot and spicy Salsa and Merengue in a friendly atmosphere. Beginners welcome. 7.15pm. The Lonsdale Club, Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07899 866408

Tuesday

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Modern Ballroom and Sequence Dance: £3 entry. 8-11pm. Lea Social Club, Blackpool Road, Preston. Tel: 07453 741741

Reeders Dance Studio: 5.30pm children’s cheerleading, 6.15pm children’s street dance , 7pm adults ballroom and Latin. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Sweet Salsa: join in the fun and learn hot and spicy Cuban style salsa dancing in a fun friendly environment. Beginners 8pm, improvers 9pm followed by free social dancing. St Michael and St John’s Social Club, Lowergate, Clitheroe. Tel: 07931 721697

Breakout: run by Ludus Dance. Develop technique, talent and creative practice in an inclusive and fun environment that celebrates diversity. 3.30-5pm. Contact: helen.gould@ludusdance.org. Red Marsh School, Thornton Cleveleys

Circle Dancing: music and dance from many countries and cultures, ranging from lively to meditative, in a friendly atmosphere. All welcome. 7-9pm. Galloway Hall, Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 793658

Phil’s Salsanorthwest: Join the Latin fever. Learn hot and spicy Salsa and Merengue in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Beginners welcome. 7.15pm. Ewood Park WM Club, Bolton Road, Blackburn. Tel: 07899 866408.

Leyland Folk Dance Club: No previous experience required. Friendly atmosphere with a tea and biscuits break. Keep fit and have fun at the same time. No partner required. 7.30-10pm. Moss Side Community Centre, Leyland

Childrens Irish dancing classes: for beginners. 6-7pm. St Walburges Church hall, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 07543 008928

Irish Country Dance: Irish-ize your smile! We learn and dance all kinds of Irish but this is flatly not Flatley, just good old fashioned community fun/craic. 7.45-10pm. Tickets: £3, £1 student. First visit is free St Anthony’s Social Centre, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 01772 866193

Dancing The Next Step: Join Ron and Iris (UKA qualified). Great car parking and a minute from Junction 32, M6. 8.30pm. Marriotts, Broughton, Preston. Tel: 01772 783364

Scottish Dancing: Penwortham Scottish Country Dance Class for all levels of ability. 7.30pm. Fulwood Tennis Club, Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 01772 746737.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Tuesday 1-3pm. Royal British Legion, Brownedge Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel: 07780 711827.

Line Dancing: With Western Express Line Dance Club. 7.30-10.30pm. BAE Social Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708.

Line Dancing for Beginners: 7.30pm. £3 per class St James Church Hall, Avondale Drive, Lostock Hall. Tel: 07974 313032.

Newburgh Morris Dancing: Women’s traditional Morris dancing. Every Tuesday. 7.30pm. Hilldale Village Hall, Lancaster Lane, Hilldale, Parbold. Tel: 01695 723100.

Libertybelles Line Dancing: With Dave & Kath. 8 - 11pm. Every Tuesday. School Lane Working Mans Club, St Aidens Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel: 01253 352591.

Wednesday

Ballroom, Latin & Sequence Social dancing: great venue, large car park, friendly club atmosphere and newly refurbished facilities. 7.30-10.30pm. St Teresas Club, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752522

Argentine Tango Classes: for beginners. See www.strictlytango.co.uk. Every Wed. Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland

Reeders Dance Studio: 6pm children’s freestyle, 6.45pm children’s street, 8pm adults salsa. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Sweet Salsa: join in the fun and learn hot and spicy Cuban style salsa dancing in a fun friendly environment. Beginners level 1/2 class 8pm, Improver/Intermediate 9pm followed by free social dancing. Fulwood Tennis Club, Highgate Avenue, Fulwood. Tel: 07931 721697

Modern Line Dancing with Pamela: Improvers to intermediate. Friendly atmosphere. Every Wed 7.30-10.30pm. Lea Club, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 07831 143251

Will Foran Dance: Old time dancing and popular sequence, 6.30-7.30pm. Beginners Latin dance class, no partner required, 7.30-8.30pm. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley.

New Ladies Latin Line Dance Class: for beginners. No previous experience required. £5. 7.30-8.30pm, every Wed. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 262526

Come Dancing with PM’s Dance Club: Social Dance Night with the best in Ballroom, Latin, and Social Sequence. 7.30 - 10.40pm. St Teresa’s Social Club, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752522.

Ballroom & Latin Dance Class: All proceeds to charity. 7.30 - 9.30pm. Admission: £1 (inc. tea & biscuits). St Wilfrid’s Parish Centre, Chapel Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 259085.

Line Dancing With Ann and Carole: Every Wednesday. Beginners 7.30 - 8.30pm; intermediate 8.30 - 10.30pm. Lonsdale Club, Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 712231.

Line Dancing With Pamela: Improvers and Upwards. Friendly atmosphere. Every Wednesday 7.30-10.30pm. Lea Club, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 681733.

Dance Salsa: Beginners through to advanced. All are welcome for a fun night! 7.30pm. Tickets: £5 per person for the evening. Fulwood Tennis Club, Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 07976 598691.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Wednesday 7.30-10.30pm. Leyland Conservative Club, Towngate, Leyland. Tel: 07780 711827.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Wed 1.30-3.30pm. Galloway Hall, Fulwood. Tel: 07780 711827.

Ballroom and Latin Adult Dance Class: Relaxed and friendly atmosphere. 6.30-7.30pm. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 262526.

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, jams/chutneys, gluten free, home produced vegetables/plants/flowers, hand crafted items. Ample parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Garstang Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Coffee Morning: homemade cakes, tea and coffee, plus jam made from fruit grown in the library garden. 10am-noon. Ribbleton Library, Ribbleton Hall Avenue, Ribbleton

Saturday

Friends of Adlington Library Coffee Morning: tea and coffee, squash, cakes and biscuits. Come along and support your library! 10.30am-12.15pm, every Saturday. Adlington Library

Makers’ Markets: local traders will be showing off their retro, up-cycled, home-baked and homeware goods. Plus children’s activities. 10am-4pm every Sat. Chapel Gallery, St Helens Road, Ormskirk. Tel: 01695 571328

Sunday

Ribby Hall Antique & Collectibles Fair: with talks from Danny ‘Del Boy’ Sebastian of ‘Bargain Hunt’ fame at 11am and 1.30pm (£2). Plenty of on-site parking and catering. Entry £1.50, children free. 9am-3.30pm. Ribby Hall Holiday Village, Wrea Green. Tel: 01772 493075

St John’s Hospice Jumble SALE: everything £1! Grab a bargain! Plus cake, tea and coffee. 10am-1pm. St Luke’s Primary School, Slyne Road, Lancaster

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

The Curious Incident of the Stag and the Trainline: spot fells, flora and fauna and suddenly come across amazing wildlife art in the wild! £13.90, child £6.95, family £38.50 (online). Until Sun, Sep 24. Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway, Ravenglass, Cumbria. Tel: 01229 717171

Friday

Whalley Lions Gin Festival: charity fundraising event and celebration of gin with over 12 gins. £10. 7-10pm. Oakhill College, Whalley, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 4611661

Saturday

Charity Clay Shoot: a charity clay shoot in aid of Brindle St James Church. For experienced and beginniners. Plus refreshments and raffle. 11am-3pm. Holt Lane, Brindle, PR6 8NE.

Chorley Unitarian Chapel Heritage Open Day: the Chapel will be open to view and various documents will be on display. Noon-4pm, plus a walking tour of Park Street at 1.30pm. Chorley Unitarian Chapel, Park Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 263019

Dolphinholme Village Show: a real showcase for all that is good about the produce, skills and fun of country life. See www.dolphinholmeshow.co.uk. Free entry. 2.30pm. The Village Hall, Dolphinholme. Tel: 01524 791896

Heritage Open Day: GradeII* listed building open for a self-guided tour. Plus exhibition panels on the work of architects Austin and Paley. Refreshments available. 10am-4pm. St Michael and All Angels, Egerton Road, Ashton on Ribble. Tel: 01772 827835

Lancashire Game Fair and Country Festival: shooting, falconry, fly fishing, archery, hunts, crafts, dog show, tug-of-war, local produce, Morecambe Brass Band and much more! £10, child 10-16 £7, under 10s free. Sat, 9 and Sun, 10 Sep. Woodacre Lodge Farm, Gubberford Lane, Scorton. Tel: 07772 264363

Sunday

Significant Ink - Preston roadshow: writers Danielle Jawando and Chris Neilan, looking at character, dialogue, and the features of a good script using film clips. 1-4pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Libertas: an exhibition and sale of textile art exploring aspects of freedom by Natural Progression Textile Group. Plus demo’s and workshops. Noon-5pm until Sep 10 (closed Fridays). Towneley Hall, Burnley, Lancs BB11 3RQ. Tel: 01282 477130

Brick Dinos: meet the dinosaurs, each one built in miniature using LEGO® and try building your own. Until Sep 17. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Inspired - The Ribble Valley Open Exhibition: artists and students who live or work in the Ribble Valley and surrounding area with their personal interpretation of ‘Myth and Legend’. 11am-4pm, daily until Oct 8. Clitheroe Castle Museum. Tel: 01200 424568

Two Surrealist Masterpieces: Delvaux’s ‘The Call of the Night’ and Magritte’s ‘Threatening Weather’. Until Oct 29. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Chorley’s Old Halls, Past & Present: the Chorley Heritage Centre Group’s latest exhibition. Until end of Oct. Upper Floor, Astley Hall Farmhouse Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley. Tel: 01257 515151

Star Trek - The Exhibition: with newly installed original Star Trek exhibits, iconic favourites, the ‘Transporter Room’ and much more. See www.startrekblackpool.co.uk to book. Under 10’s free. Until Nov 5. The Golden Mile, 45-59 Promenade, Blackpool

A View of Preston from Penwortham Hill c.1820: lose yourself in this unique painting of Preston on the cusp of change. Daily. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

HG Park Fit Club: classes Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook. £4 per session (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Friday

Old School Brewery Open Evening: a top-quality, locally brewed pint. Free. 6-11pm, second Friday of every month. Each open evening is different, some with live music. Old School Brewery, Warton, LA5 9PL

Sunday

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Dukes Music Quiz: With radio presenter Vic McGlynn. Questions about music from the Sixties to the present day including picture rounds and audio rounds. 8pm. Tickets: £1 per person. The Dukes Theatre, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500.

Hobbies

Thursday

Painting Class: every Thu. St Annne’s Parish Rooms. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Goalkeeper Coaching Sessions: improve communication and social skills and make new friends. For boys and girls aged 6-12. £5 per session. 5-6pm, until Sep 8. Victory Park, Chorley FC, Duke Street, Chorley. Tel: 07804 145055

Painting Class: every Fri. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Tuesday

Painting Class: every Tue. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Clubs / Societies

Thursday

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Forum Probus Club: a group for retired or semi-retired men and ladies. 10am-noon, every other Thu, Sep-Apr. Broughton Parish Hall, Broadway, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 863417

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Bridge: small, friendly club. 7pm. Walmer Bridge Village Hall, Gill Lane, Walmer Bridge. Tel: 01772 743643

Preston on Wheels WFA: Wheels for All Adaptable Bikes. Everyone welcome. 10am-2.30pm, every Thu. Moor Park Preston. Tel: 07971 476698

Skylarks Community Choir: join us for some fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. Everyone welcome, even those who think they can’t sing.Email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. Every Thu, 1-2pm. Astley Coach House, Hallgate, Astley Park, Chorley. Tel: 07538 580296

Youth Theatre: for secondary age (11-16). Free taster session. 5-6pm. Moorland School. Tel: 07532 115066

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thursday. 10.30am. £3. The Minster, Church Street, Avenham. Tel: 01772 750152.

Drama Class: exciting, fun and educational programme for ages 1-4. LAMDA qualified teachers all CRB checked. Please book. £4 plus free entry into Cheekys, first lesson free. 11.45am-12.30pm.Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 07940 841528

Sweaty Mama Fitness Classes: effective and fun way to exercise postnatally with your child (age 6wks+). Call to reserve your place or see www.sweatymama.com. £5 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. 10am. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 07436 266644

Youth Theatre: building confidence by practising all aspects of theatre skills. For ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm every Thu in term time. Dance Studios, Moorland School, Ribblesdale Avenue, Clitheroe. Tel: 07532 115066.

Savvy Surfers: a weekly workshop where you can learn how technology works. Every Thu, 10am-1pm.UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Mums & Tots Toddler Group: every Thu, term time only. 9.30-11.30ampm. Barnardos Building, Leyland Road, Lostock Hall. Tel: 01772 467248

Indoor Short Tennis: for adults. Beginners/new players welcome. £3.50 pay and play. Every Thu, 10.30am-noon. Westview Leisure Centre. Tel: 07966 315241

Circuits with a Difference: £5. 6-7pm. Sports Hall, Play Football, Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07816 881858

Community Ensemble: contact info@bdmusichub.org. Every Thu, 4.30-6.30pm. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Soundtracks: Beatboxing, rock and pop, song writing and production. Every Thu, 6-8pm. Blackburn Youth Zone, Jubilee Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Chorley Cougars Basketball Team: 16+ all levels open training session. £4 per player. 7-8.30pm. St Michaels High School, Astley Road, Chorley. See Facebook or Tel: 07931 837328.

Preston Pride Basketball Club: recruiting players for the 2015/16 season. Senior Mens Teams MABL league. 8-10pm. Cardinal Newman Sports Centre. Tel: 07734580974

Chorley Badminton: with Evergreens Badminton Club, Badminton England affiliated. League and social badminton. New faces welcome. No charge on first visit. 7-9.30pm. Albany Academy, Bolton Road, Chorley. Tel: 01772 335680

Chorley Bridge Club: Duplicate Bridge. 7.15pm. Chorley Subscription Bowling Green, Windsor Road, Chorley. www.bridgewebs.com/chorley

Leyland Artists: programme includes professional demo’s, workshops and exhibitions. Number of vacancies for new members. £1.50 for each session includes refreshments. Every Thu, 7-9pm. Residents Lounge, Jubilee Court, West Paddock, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433598

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s park. Tel: 01772 491784

Slimming World class: 7.30pm. £5 in first week plus weekly fee of £4.95 (£4.60 for Seniors) St Mary Magdalene Church Hall, Farringdon Lane, Ribbleton. Tel: 07800 868131.

Preston Barbershop Harmony Singers - The Red Rose Chorus: The Red Rose Chorus want more men to sing four part harmony. Every Thursday. 7.30pm. Leyland Methodist Junior School, Canberra Rd, Leyland. Tel: 07906 768579.

Spin and Metafit: Spin - Riding a bike has never been so much fun! Metafit - It’s tough, thats why it works! Spin: 7.45-8.30pm, Metafit: 8.30-9pm. Spin £4, Metafit £3 or £6 for both. Brownedge St Mary’s High School, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel: 07813 405031.

Pilates Class: To improve posture,strengthen core and increase well-being. All ages/abilities welcome (including pre/post natal ladies). 10.30-11.30am. £5 per session. Bateman Hall, Sagar Street, Eccleston. Tel: 07757 417664.

Bowls Seminars: To help all bowlers to gain a better knowledge of the Laws of the Game. All welcome. 7.30pm. £6 at the start, with a further £3 in March if you wish to sit the exam. Ashton Bowling Club, Egerton Road, Ashton, Preston.

Farington Art Group: All standard of artists, any medium welcome. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Church Lane, Off Croston Road, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 01772 339799.

New Eckankar Study Class: Past lives, dreams and soul travel. Ancient wisdom for today with the Easyway Discourses by Harold Klemp. See www.eckankar.org. Call for information. venue TBC. Tel: 07548 172113.

Be Inspired!: Arts, crafts and hobbies for people suffering from depression or mental health needs. 10am-4pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07980 292330.

Friday

Leyland Gardening Society: Graham Sigsworth with ‘Tillandsia - The Mystery of Air Plants’. All welcome. Members £1 non-members £2 inc refreshments. 7.30pm. Halls for All, St. Ambrose, Moss Lane, Leyland

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Catterall Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Free Practical Philosophy Courses: Run termly. £10 admin charge. See www.practicalphilosophy.co.uk. Penwortham Girls High School, Cop Lane, Penwortham. Tel: 0800 803 0799

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Preston on Wheels WFA: 10.30am, every Fri. Avenham park, Frenchwood Rec Ground, back of Christ the Kings School. Tel: 07971 476698

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Road, off Lune Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Karate: develop your confidence, fitness, flexibiltiy and co-ordination. For ages 5+. Beginners to advanced, no need to book, all welcome. £5.90 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. 4.30-5.30pm.Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 234287

Irish Dance Class: taught by a professional qualified Irish dance teacher. £5 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. 5.30-6.30pm.Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 234287

Led Ride Cycling: every Friday, 10.30am. From Avenham Park Frenchwood Rec Ground, back of Christ the Kings School. Tel: 07748 207549

Upcycled Fridays: taking old and tiresome furniture and making it good as new! All items will be sold on with 100% of the proceeds going to local charities. Every Fri, 10am-4pm. UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church, Chapel Street, Preston

Chorley Pensioners Association: A campaign group. Meets on third Fri of month. With speaker, raffle, tea and coffee. All welcome. Admission £1. From 2pm, doors open 1.30pm. St Georges church Hall, Chorley

Small Light Orchestra: requires string players and a trumpet player. Practice Fridays, 7.30-9pm. Chorley Methodist Church (Trinity). Tel: 01257 264493

Barton Tennis Club: learn to play in small friendly groups . Junior and adult groups. Friday’s from 4.30pm. Tel: 07966 315241

Preston Table Tennis Club: sessions for non-members. Bats provided. £5. Every Fri, 7-9.30pm. St Augustine’s Centre (use back entrance on Herschall Street), St Austin’s Place, Preston. Tel: 01772 745855

Walking Football: for the over 50’s, supported by PNE in the community. 11am - 1pm. Play Football, Ingol. Tel: 01772 693309

Lostock Hall Memorial Band: Players of all abilities are welcome, both young and old. 8-10pm. Youth Band 7-7.45pm. Next to Victoria Hotel, Watkin lane, Lostock Hall. Tel: 07768 856790

Children’s Tennis Coaching: Club membership not required. Professional LTA coach, child-focused. 5.30-6.15pm, age 7 & under; 6.15-7.15pm, age 8-11; 7.15-8.15pm. age 12+. Chorley Tennis Club. Tel: 07709 816951

Preston and District Model Railway Society: See: prestonanddistrictmrs.org.uk for further details. 8-10pm every Friday. Unit 12, Aquaduct Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston.

Squash Night: Beginners and improvers welcome. 6pm. £4. Preston College. Tel: 01772 626112.

Yoga with Linda: 10-11.30am. Tickets: First class free. Salvation Army, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s park. Tel: 01772 491784

Whist: Every Friday and Saturday evening. 7.30 - 10pm. Leyland Senior Citizen’s Club, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston.

Chorley Shukokai Karate Club: Every Friday. 6.30 - 7.30pm. Heskin Village Hall, Wood Lane, Heskin, near, Chorley. Tel: 07854 270569.

Trampolining Club: Call Stephen for more information. 5-7pm. Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 07870 196 714.

Junior Tennis Coaching: Mini red, mini orange, u15 and over 15’s. 4-8pm. Leyland tennis Club, Fox Lane.

Junior Tennis Coaching: Just come down to the club! Mini tennis from 5.30pm, older juniors from 6.30pm. Fulwood Tennis Club, off Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston.

Wind Down Meditation: Ideal for people to pop in during their lunch break for a well-deserved wind down after a long week. 1 - 1.30pm. Vajravarahi Buddhist Centre, 38 West Cliff, Preston. Tel: 01772 259094.

Yoga Classes: With British Wheel of Yoga teacher Frances Heaton. All welcome. 2-3.30pm. £6.50per session or £22 for four week block Over 60’s Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 491784.

Children’s Yoga: 0-8years 1-1.40pm, 8-16years 1.45pm-2.30pm. Tickets: £2.500 Bizspace ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Ante-natal Yoga: 4-5pm. £4 Bizspace ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Yoga with Linda: 5.15pm. £4, first class free. Bizspace Ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Saturday

Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch AGM: talk by Karen Hurrell ‘From Embroidery to Art Quilts’. All welcome. Entry fee applies. Email suechisnall@btinternet.com. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, The Green, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714

Craft and Natter Group: whether you are a crafter or not, just come along and join us for a coffee and a natter. Everyone welcome whatever your craft. 2pm-4pm, 2nd and 4th Sat of the month. St John’s Church, Leyland Lane, Leyland

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Next walks, Sep 16, Horton; Sep 30, Coniston. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £9. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Ribble Valley Juniors Cycling Club: suitable for young independent cyclists aged 5-15 and their parents/carers. Suitable clothing, a roadworthy bike and an approved helmet required. 9.45am for 10am start. Walton-le-Dale Primary School

Preston Panthers: a disability multi-sports club for ages 5-25 years. Every Sat, 5-6.30pm (dry sport, £4) and 6.30-7.30 (swimming, £1). Initial taster session is free. Children and their siblings are welcome. West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton. Tel: 01772 719025

Rhythm Alley Drum Circle: community group welcoming anyone to join in with group improvisation on percussion. One Sat a month, email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. Payment by donation. Rm 111, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

Conga Group Preston: Conga lessons for beginners. One Sat per month, various times available. Booking required, email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. £3-£5. Rm 111, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

Home-Start Dads Group: offering support and friendship to Dads and their children aged 0-5. Alternate Saturdays at The Home-Start Centre, on Fleet Street Short Stay Car Park, Chorley. Tel: 01257 241636

Trampoline Fun Classes: up to 10 yrs 10.30-11.30am, ages 11-16 11.30am-12.30pm. Springfield Park Leisure Centre, Coppell. Tel: 01257 471481

Magpies Kickers Club: with Chorley FC Soccer School. For boys and girls aged 5-12. £3 per child per session. 9-11am. Albany Academy, Chorley. Tel: 07804 145055

Junior Tennis: ages 4 and above. Outdoor tennis sessions for any budding Murrays or Williams! Sat mornings. Tulketh Tennis, Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07966 315241

Junior Tennis Coaching: Just come down to the club! Mini tennis form 9.30am, older juniors from 10.30am. Fulwood Tennis Club, off Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston.

Sunday

Citrus Club Walk: a magnificent 7 mile walk (4 hrs) around the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Dunsop Bridge. 10.45am. Langden Brook Car Park, Dunsop Bridge, Clitheroe. Tel: 01772 626112

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Healing: Come and relax in the calm and quiet whilst receiving gentle healing energies. Our healers are trained to a very high standard. 5-6pm. No charge, donations welcomed Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.

U12 training: 11.45am-12.45pm. playfootball, Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston. Tel: 07734 580974.

Monday

The Continental Book Club: suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Free. 7.30pm, second Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Preston Scratch Band: community group welcoming anyone to join in playing popular classic on assorted instruments. Email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. Free. 2nd and 4th Mon month, 7pm-9pm. Rm 226, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm and 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Preston on Wheels WFA: Wheels for All Adaptable Bikes. Everyone welcome. 10am-2.30pm, every Mon. Moor Park Preston. Tel: 07971 476698

Home-start Penguin Family Group: play and Support session for children with additional needs and their parents/carers. 10am-noon, term time only. Broadoaks Child Development Centre Balcarres Road Leyland. Tel: 01257 241636

The Valley Singers: invite you to come and join them. We are looking for sopranos, tenors and basses. No need to read music and no audition. Every Mon, 7.30-9.30pm. St. Wilfrid’s Church Hall, 44 Derby Road, Longridge. Tel: 01254 878836

Rock n’ Learn: music and movement classes run by the award winning Harriet Gore. To book, call or email info@rocknlearn.co.uk. £4.50 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. 10.30am and 11.30am.Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01772 796185

Sweaty Mama Fitness Classes: effective and fun way to exercise postnatally with your child (age 6wks+). Call to reserve your place or see www.sweatymama.com. £5 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. 2pm. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 07436 266644

Clapping Song: a new fun music session for under 5’s. Voluntary contribution of £1 per family. Every Mon, 9.30-10.30am during term time. Sandylands Nursery, The Hub, Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Tel: 01524 831997

The Knitting Project: needles at the ready! Join in a free weekly knitting circle. All abilities welcome. Every Mon, 1-3pm. UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Kirkham Singers Community Choir: open to anyone who shows ability, commitment and enjoys singing. New members welcome. See www.kirkhamsingers.co.uk. Every Mon, 7.30pm. St Michaels Church Room, Kirkham

Gathered Voices: if you enjoy singing and would like to meet new friends, come and join us! No auditions and no need to be able to read music. 9.30-11.45am every Mon. United Reformed Church Hall, Liverpool Road, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 933014

Tulketh Tennis: learn to play tennis in fun friendly groups. Juniors 6.15pm, adults 7.15pm. Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07966 315241

Weight-Watchers: lose weight, feel healthier and happier. Free membership, pay the weekly fee of £6.25 or a monthly pass for £14.95. 6pm. Galloway Hall, Fulwood. Tel: 07754 96 98 98

Tabata Circuit: Beginners to advanced. Personal training avaliable. £5. 6-7pm. Play Football, Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07816 881858

Tai Chi Classes: from beginners to advanced practitioners. Very experienced teacher of 30 years. 7-8pm. Lostock Hall. Tel: 07462 487474

Fly Tying Club: fly fishermen hold a fly tying session/class and demo’s. Very friendly and social group, all levels of ability, beginners welcome. every Mon. Tel: 07930 058525.

Mums & Tots Toddler Group: every Mon, term time only. 1-3pm. Barnardos Building, Leyland Road, Lostock Hall. Tel: 01772 467248

Home Start Penguin Group: special support group for parents/carers of children with special needs or disability, and their families. Every Mon, 10am-noon. Broadoaks Child Development Centre, Balcarres Road, Leyland

Noah’s Ark Tots: toddler group. £1 per adult and child, each additional child 50p, inc drink and snack. Every Mon, 10am-noon. Salvation Army Community Hall, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 555425

Community Cafe: with drinks, snacks etc. every Mon, 10am-2pm.Salvation Army Community Hall, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 555425

Home-Start Clayton Family Group: offering support for children 0-5 and their parent /carer. 1-3pm (school term time only). Clayton Brook Village Hall

Trampoline Fun Classes: ages 5-8 4.30-5.30pm, 8-11 5.30-6.30pm, 11-16 6.30-7.30pm. Springfield Park Leisure Centre, Coppull. Tel: 01257 471481

Preston Pride Basketball Club: recruiting players for the 2015/16 season. Senior Mens Teams MABL league. 8-10pm. Cardinal Newman Sports Centre. Tel: 07734580974

Preston Pride Basketball Club: recruiting players for the 2015/16 season. U18 NL team. 6-8pm. Cardinal Newman Sports Centre. Tel: 07734580974

Lostock Hall Memorial Band: Players of all abilities are welcome, both young and old. 8-10pm. Next to Victoria Hotel, Watkin lane, Lostock Hall. Tel: 07768 856790

Chorley Bridge Club: Duplicate Bridge. 7.15pm. Chorley Subscription Bowling Green, Windsor Road, Chorley. www.bridgewebs.com/chorley

Jubilee Art Group: now open to new members. £1.50 each session. Every Mon, 1pm - 3pm. Residents Lounge of Jubilee Court, West Paddock, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433598

Preston and District Model Railway Society: See: prestonanddistrictmrs.org.uk for further details. 7-10pm every Monday. Unit 12, Aquaduct Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston.

Yoga class: All ages and abilities welcome. Qualified and insured with BWY, over 20 yrs experience. 1.30-2.30pm. Longton WI, School Lane, Longton. Tel: 01772 491784

Weight-watchers: You’ve tried the rest, try the best! Come and join us to help you with the lifestyle changes to be healthier, with a Simple Start that works. 5.30pm. St Andrews Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 07810 564975.

Yoga with Fran: 1.30-3pm. The Mill @St Catherine’s. Tel: 01772 491784.

Beginners Pilates Class: Perfect for those new to Pilates who want to increase core strength and alleviate back pain. Pre and post natal ladies welcome. 7.30-8.30pm. Tickets: £5 per session. The Old School, Croston, Preston. Tel: 07757 417664.

Baby and Toddler Group: Lots to do including baby area, crafts and an outdoor play area. Everyone welcome! 1-2.45pm, every Monday during term time. £1.50 entry fee for first child and 25p for every other child. Our Lady and St Edwards Parish Hall, Fulwood, Preston.

Trampolining Club: Please call Stephen for more information. 7-8pm. Tarleton. Tel: 07870 196 714.

New Dawn Healing Centre: Feeling stressed, poor sleep pattern or just out of sorts? Why not come to our friendly healing centre held on Monday nights. Free parking. 6.45-8.15pm. Tickets: Donations only. Homestart Centre, Fleet Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 432681.

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369.

Zumba Gold Class: Specially designed for the active older adult, easy to follow dance fitness class. 1.30-2.30pm. Age Concern Friendship Club, Lourdes Avenue, Lostock Hall, Preston. Tel: 07920 281935.

Indoor Short Tennis: for adults of all ages. Total beginners, rusty rackets and competitive players welcome. Rackets provided. £3.50pp. 10am-noon, every Monday. All Seasons Leisure Centre, Chorley. Tel: 07966 315241

Balderstone Brass Band: Established for over 100 years. Juniors 7pm, Seniors 8pm. Mellor Village Hall, Mellor. Tel: 07747 805851.

Leyland Model Railway Club: 7-10pm every Monday and Wednesday. Hillthorpe Farm, Much Hoole, Leyland. Tel: 01704 562721.

Blackburn Healing Centre: NFSH Accredited Centre, opened 1999. If you suffer with sleep problems, stress, aches and pains, healing can help. Free parking and disabled access. Each Monday, 7-9pm. Closed bank holidays. Friends Meeting House, Paradise Lane, Blackburn. Tel: 01772 469820.

Yoga with Linda: With over 20 years of experience Linda is able to help you experience how wonderful yoga can make you feel. 6.30pm-8pm or 8pm-9.30pm. St Leonard’s Church Hall, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 751014.

Yoga Class: Qualified and insured with the British Wheel of Yoga. 10.30am-noon. Over 60’s Club, Towneley Road, Longridge, Preston. Tel: 01772 491784.

Tuesday

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Singing for Wellbeing: an interactive music workshop. All levels of experience and musical ability welcome. Please contact to be sure of holiday dates. £3 inc refreshments. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Preston on Wheels WFA: led ride cycling. 1pm, every Tue. Haslam Park, nr allotment site. Tel: 07971 476698

Skylarks Community Choir: join us for some fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. Everyone welcome, even those who think they can’t sing.Email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. Every Tue, 7-8.30pm. Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, Station Rd, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07538 580296

Little Kickers: approved football training for boys and girls. 18-27 months, 9.45-10.30am; 2-41/2 yrs, 10.45-11.30am. £6 plus free entry to Cheeky’s. For free trail session call 01257 274207. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 234287

Lost and Found Community Choir: all ages and abilities welcome. 7-8.30pm, every Tue in term time. St Anthony’s School Hall, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 719714

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton, qualified and insured with BWY. All welcome. Every Tue 2-3.30pm. United Reformed Church, Symonds Road, off Garstang Road. Tel: 01772 491784s

Luncheon Club: helpers wanted. From noon. Ashton Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 725264

Embrace - Natural Healing: Just drop in. Donation request, inc refreshments. Relax, unwind & de-stress! Every Tue, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Parish Hall, Greek Orthodox Church (the old Methodist church), 403 Leyland Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 456621

Preston People’s Choir: choir singing folk songs, show tunes and classic pop. No audition or music reading. Email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. £3-£6. Every Tue, 7pm-9pm. Rm 226, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

Free Practical Philosophy Courses: visit www.practicalphilosophy.co.uk to enrol. £5 admin fee applies. 7pm. Penwortham Girls High School, Cop Lane, Penwortham. Tel: 0800 803 0799

Resistance Circuit: for all. Personal training avaliable. £5. 6.30-7.30pm. Play Football, Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07816 881858

Tai Chi Classes: from beginners to advanced practitioners. Very experienced teacher of 30 years. 10.30am-noon. United Reform Church, Fulwood. Tel: 07462 487474

Tai Chi Classes: from beginners to advanced practitioners. Very experienced teacher of 30 years. 7-8pm. Ashton Methodist. Tel: 07462 487474

Tai Chi Classes: from beginners to advanced practitioners. Very experienced teacher of 30 years. 8.30-9.30pm. Chakra Centre, Penwortham. Tel: 07462 487474

City of Preston Pipes and Drums: experienced pipers and drummers welcome. Free tuition for new players. Every Tue, 7-9.30pm. Broughton Primary School, Church Lane, Broughton. Tel: 01772 740311

Walking Football: for the over 50’s, supported by PNE in the community. 6.30-7.30pm. Play Football, Ingol. Tel: 01772 693309

Lancaster Chess Club: 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell, Lancaster. Tel 01524 39447

Home-Start Penwortham Family Group: offering support for children 0-5 and their parent/carer (school term time only). 10am-noon. Penwortham Community Centre, Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham

Home-Start Wade Hall Family Group: offering support for children 0-5 and their parent/carer. 1pm -3pm (school term time only). Wade Hall Community Centre, Royal Avenue, Leyland

Community Cafe: with drinks, snacks etc. every Tue, 10am-noon.Salvation Army Community Hall, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 555425

KTB Concert Band: no auditions. Spaces for flutes, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, and piano. However experienced you are, come and meet other musicians and help us make great music. Every Tue, 7-9pm termly. Much Hoole Methodist Church Hall, Moss House Lane, Much Hoole. Tel: 01772 933042

PANDA Bright Sparks Book Club: Every Tue, 11am-noon. Healthy Planet, Fishergate Centre, Preston. Tel: 07592 181086

Preston Pride Basketball Club: recruiting players for the 2015/16 season. U14 NL team. 6-8pm. Cardinal Newman Sports Centre. Tel: 07734580974

Watercolour Painting Class: Every Tuesday afternoon. £7 per session, pay on the day. 2-4pm, please arrive at 1.30 pm for setting up. St George’s Church Hall, Halliwell Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 261729

Children’s Tennis Coaching: Club membership not required. Professional LTA coach, child-focused. 5.30-6.15pm, age 7 & under; 6.15-7.15pm, age 8-11; 7.15-8.15pm. age 12+. Chorley Tennis Club. Tel: 07709 816951

Youth Theatre: for 8-11 years olds, focusing on improving confidence, communication skills and performance ability. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. United Reformed Church, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Leyland Chess Club: a small friendly club that also hosts two competitions a year. Please call to check it’s not a league match night. 7.30pm. The Broadfield Arms, Leyland Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 434060

Chorley Bridge Club: No Fear Improvers Bridge. 1.45pm. Chorley Subscription Bowling Green, Windsor Road, Chorley. www.bridgewebs.com/chorley

Slimming World: Find out how Food Optimising can rock your world! Fun and motivational sessions. 7.30pm. £4.95 per week (plus membership fee of £5 on first week) Frenchwood Social Club, Bence Road, Preston. Tel: 07800 868131.

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Every Tue 5.15-6.45pm. United Reformed Church, Symonds Road. Tel: 01772 491784

Outdoor Tennis: back to tennis for adults. Learn to play again or for the first time. 1.45pm. Tulketh Tennis , Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07966 315241

Beginners Pilates Class: Perfect for those new to Pilates who want to increase core strength and alleviate back pain.Pre and post natal ladies welcome. 7.30-8.30pm. £5 per session. Trinity Buckshaw CE/Methodist Primary, Preston. Tel: 07757 417664.

Trampolining Club: Call Stephen on for more information. 7-8pm. Tarleton, Preston. Tel: 07870 196 714.

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369.

Health walk: No need to book just come along and get some fresh air, meet new people, and share your knowledge of the local area. Refreshments on return. 10-11am. Richmond Park Bowling Pavillion, Junction Lane, Burscough. Tel: 01695 555804.

NFSH Healing Trust: Experience what Healing Energy can do for you! Just come along, relax and enjoy! Refreshments available. All are welcome. Charity number, 1094702. 6.30-8.30pm. Donation only. Quaker Hall, St. Georges Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 784960.

Citrus Club - Badminton: No need to book – just turn up! Guests welcome. 7pm. Preston College, St Vincents Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 626112.

The Dukes Deaf Drama Group: for ages 16+, their support/friends. Drama games, fun and laughter and opportunities to work towards a performance piece. 7.30-9pm, every Tue in term time. DT3, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500

Beginners Bridge Lessons: We are affiliated to the national body and use their accredited Schemes of work. See www.PrestonBridgeClub.co.uk. 7.30-9.30pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179.

Chorley Computer Club: The UK’s longest-running computer club. Always open to welcome new members of all abilities. 7-10pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley.

Spirit Light Centre: Top mediums. Healing & Open Circle each week. Readings, Reiki etc by appointment. 7.30pm. Great Eccleston Village Centre, Great Eccleston, Preston. Tel: 07851 568605.

Yoga: 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 725264.

Chair Exercise: run by Sports Development. 11am-noon. Ashton Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 725264.

Wednesday

Chorley Lions: new members always welcome. 8pm, first and third Wed of the month. Euxton War Memorial Club, Wigan Road, Euxton

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Avant Garden Club: meets every second Wed of month to discuss seasonal topics 10.30–11.30am. Beginners welcome. £7 inc refreshments. Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433777

Scripts Aloud: Read different play scripts aloud. No acting skills or previous theatrical experience required. Playscripts are provided. New members always welcome. 7.45pm on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Tickets: free The Beautiful Planet cafe, Friargate, Preston. Tel: scriptsaloud@hotmail.co.uk

Pike Anglers Club: All welcome. 8pm, third Wed of every month, Oct-Mar. Moor Park Pub, Garstang Road, Preston

Chorley Calligraphy Group: Beginners welcome. Third Wed of month, 10am-3pm. Chorley Cricket Club, Sandringham Road, Chorley. Tel: 01257 279788

Red Rose Postcard Club: All welcome. 7.30pm, every third Wed. Our Lady and St Edwards Church Social Centre, Marlborough Drive, Fulwood. Tel: 01254 852258

Chorley and District Over 50’s Friendship Centre: with speakers and activities. 2pm, last Wed of every month. St. Peters Church meeting room, Chorley. Tel: 01257 265721

Damson Poets: open mic and two headline acts in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. All welcome. Free entry. 7.30pm, last Wed of every month. Ham & Jam Coffee Shop, 50 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 827430

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Bridge Lessons: beginners bridge lessons in Penwortham. Learn a new skill and make new friends. Cal 01772 743722 or 07474 565858

PRESTON CHESS CLUB: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. The Ale Emporium, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £7. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 1-4pm. Ashton Walled Garden

Preston on Wheels WFA: beginners or new cyclist. 12.30pm, every Wed. Moor Park. Tel: 07971 476698

Continen-Tales: open mic event for up and coming authors and poets to tell a story. 7.30pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Skylarks Community Choir: join us for some fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. Everyone welcome, even those who think they can’t sing.Email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. Every Wed, 10.30am-noon. Our Lady and St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Brownedge Rd, Lostock Hall. Tel: 07538 580296

Rock n’ Learn: music and movement classes run by the award winning Harriet Gore. To book, call or email info@rocknlearn.co.uk. £4.50 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. Ages 3-5, 9.45am; 18mths-3yrs, 10.35am; 0-18mths, 11.30am.Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01772 796185

Youth Theatre: for primary ages. Theatre techniques and games to improve confidence, communication and performance skills. First session free. Wednesdays during term time, 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 07532 115066

The Melting Pot: welcoming anyone interested in playing or listening to music or who may want to learn production and technical skills. Ages 18+. 2-4pm, every Wed. Stanley’s Community Centre, Sanley Road, Morecambe

Advice Drop-In with CAB: UCLan Law students will work alongside Citizens Advice staff running face to face drop-in sessions. 10am-noon. UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Penwortham Bridge Club: beginners’ lessons starting. Tel: 01772 743722 or 07474 565858

Friendship Group: a fun afternoon with good company, great outings, raffles and lots of cake! £1.50. Every Wed, 1.30-3.30pm. Tanterton Village Centre, Kids Grove, Ingol. Tel: 07771 589712

Preston Chess Club: players of all standards welcome. See www.chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. The Ale Emporium, 53a Fylde Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 740882

New Longton Artists: Speakers, demonstrations & painting evenings. New members welcome. Visit www.newlongtonartists.co.uk. Every Weds 7.30-10pm. New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, New Longton, Preston. Tel: 01772 745520.

Tulketh Tennis: learn to play tennis in fun friendly groups. Junior groups from 4.30pm. Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07966 315241

Tulketh Tennis: U14 players wanted for U14 tennis squad. 6.30pm. Tel: 07966 315241

Worldwise Samba Drummers: community samba band. Email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. £2.50. Every Wed, 6pm-8.15pm. Rm 35, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

The Rawstorne Singers: Super choir welcomes new members who enjoy singing the best of sacred music in four-part harmony. Cathedral engagements a speciality! 7.30-9.30. St Saviours, Church Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 462202

Tai Chi Classes: from beginners to advanced practitioners. Very experienced teacher of 30 years. 7.30-9.30pm. United Reform Church, Fulwood. Tel: 07462 487474

South Ribble String Orchestra: seeking violins grade 5 plus and a double bass. Conductor and leader - Louise Latham. Contact www.southribblestrings.weebly.com. Meets twice a month on a Wed, 7.15pm - 9pm. Walton le Dale High School and Arts College, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge

Steel Pans : Come along and try something new. Beginners welcome. Every Wed, 4.30pm. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Heartbeat: Learn to play bhangra, djembe and samba drumming styles. Every Wed, 6-8pm. Blackburn Youth Zone, Jubilee Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

LYVE Urban Choir: Join an acapella group – mixing melodies, harmonies with vocalisations and beat boxing. Every Wed, 3-30-5pm. Witton Park. Tel: 01254 666444

PopRecycle: A new exciting band recycling pop and rock music. Open to all players and singers. Every Wed. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Community Cafe: with drinks, snacks etc. every Wed, 10am-2pm.Salvation Army Community Hall, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 555425

Home-Start Chorley Family Group: offering free support for children 0-5 yrs and their parent /carer. 1pm-3pm (school term time only). Home-Start Building, Fleet Street Short Stay Car Park, Chorley

Chat and Craft: we welcome all people whatever age, gender or abilities. £1 per week inc. refreshments. Every Wed, 2-4pm. Ashton Methodist Worship and Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton

Community Tennis Coffee Morning: enjoy organised social tennis matches, a brew and cake. All welcome. Members, £2.50, non members £3.50. Every Wed, 10am-noon. Leyland Tennis Club. Contact tennis.gilbert@gmail.com

Yoga class: All welcome. With Frances Heaton. Qualified and insured with BWY, over 20 yrs experience. Alternate Wednesday’s, 10-11.30am. United Reformed Church, Symonds Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 491784

Chorley Bridge Club: Duplicate Bridge. 7.15pm. Chorley Subscription Bowling Green, Windsor Road, Chorley. www.bridgewebs.com/chorley

Preston and District Model Railway Society: See: prestonanddistrictmrs.org.uk for further details. 2-4pm and 8-10pm every Wed. Unit 12, Aqueduct Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston.

Bamber Bridge Bruises: New boxing club for anyone aged 6+. For more information please contact Luke. Every Wednesday. Brownedge St Mary’s High School, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel: 07776 151033.

Wymott Art Group: Social art class, with qualified teaching in painting/ribbon embroidery. No need to book, just turn up. 10am-noon. Tickets: £2 Old School, Ulnes Walton, Leyland, Preston. Tel: 01772 451189.

Luncheon Club: Meet every Wednesday. 12noon. £2.50 for a two-course meal. The Salvation Army Centre, Harrington Street, (off Adelphi Street), Preston. Tel: 01772 555425.

The A59 Club: Social club for single, separated, divorced and widowed friends, aged over 40. Different events weekly. Meet every Weds. Visit www.TheA59Club.btik.com 7.30pm. Admission: 50p. The Bonny Inn, Ribchester Road, Clayton-Le Dale, Blackburn. Tel: 01200 422361.

Chorley Shukokai Karate Club: Every Wed and Sat. Open to ages 5+. 6 - 7pm. Bateman Hall, Sagar Street, Eccleston. Tel: 07854 270569.

Leyland Lacemakers: Keeping the art of bobbin lace making alive. All welcome. 1-4pm. Leyland Baptist Church Hall, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 451517.

Health walk: No need to book just come along and get some fresh air, meet new people, and share your knowledge of the local area. Refreshments on return. 1-2pm. Coronation Park Bowling Pavillion, Ormskirk. Tel: 01695 555804.

Dark Nights Theatre Group: Meet Wednesdays, 7.30pm. St Wilfred’s Church Hall, Chapel Street, Preston. Tel: 07908 016660.

Baby and Toddler Group: 10am-noon. Ashton Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 725264.

Preston Ladies Harmony Singers: New members always welcome. 7.30pm. Leyland Methodist School, Canberra Road, Leyland. Tel: info@chmaterials.com.

Chorley Lodge Artists Society: Painters of all standards welcome - even complete beginners. Speakers, demonstrations, competitions and exhibitions. www.lodgeartistschorley.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30-9.30pm. Brinscall & Withnell Social Club, School Lane, Brinscall, Chorley.

The A Cappella Singers: Est 1995, the Singers are wishing to increase the size of this highly acclaimed group. Prospective members should be able to read music and perform. Rehearsals Wednesdays during school terms with performances usually on Saturday evenings or Sunday afternoons. Wilpshire area, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 249280.

Leyland Model Railway Club: 7-10pm every Monday and Wednesday. Hillthorpe Farm, Much Hoole, Leyland. Tel: 01704 562721.

Coffee Morning: Free coffee, toast, drinks etc. All welcome. 10am-noon. St James Church, Knowsley Street, off Avenham Lane, Preston.

Yoga Class: With British Wheel of Yoga teacher Frances Heaton. 10am-11.30am, each alternate Wednesday. St Ambrose Church Annex, Leyland. Tel: 01772 491784.