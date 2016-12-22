What’s On Listings 22-28 Dec 2016

To announce an event or gig, call 01772 838196 or email whatson@lep.co.uk

Theatre

Blackburn

Dick Whittington: brilliant goodies and baddies, singing, dancing, acrobatics, a wedding and a happy ever after! From £8.50. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Until Sat, Dec 31

Darwen

Aladdin: lots of comedy, wonderful foot tapping songs and talented performers. From £7.50. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 01254 706006. Until Sat, Dec 24

Lancaster

Lancaster Comedy Club: each show boasts three professional comedians and a newer, semi-professional act. From £7. 8pm. Drawing Room, The Borough, Dalton Square, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 64170. Every Sunday

Pinocchio: a treat for all the family with a cast of wonderful characters, music, puppets and songs. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Until Sat, Jan 7

The Muppets Christmas Carol (U): Kermit and the gang with Michael Caine in this funny retelling of the traditional tale. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Thu, Dec22 until Fri, Dec 23

It’s A Wonderful Life (U): the story of apprentice angel Clarence who aims to convince suicidal George Bailey how life would have been had he never lived. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Fri, Dec 23 until Sat, Dec 24

Lytham

Jack and The Beanstalk: some fantastic singing and dancing and a large dose of comedy, sparkle, magic and spectacle. From £12. Lowther Pavilion, West Beach, Lytham St. Annes. Tel: 01253 794221. Until Fri, Dec 30

Preston

Robin Hood & Babes in the Wood: family pantomime performed by Preston Musical Comedy Society. 7.30pm. Preston Playhouse Theatre, Market Street, Preston. Tel: 0333 666 3366. Opens Fri, Dec 9 until Thu, Dec 22

Jack & the Beanstalk: with Linda Nolan as the fairy! From £16. Preston Charter Theatre, Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 804444. Until Thu, Jan 5

Music

Jazz

Jazz Night: with the Silver Bell Band playing all your traditional Jazz favourites. Every alternate Thu, 8.30pm. The Ale Emporium, Fylde Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 378290. Thu, Dec 22

Swing Commanders Christmas Show: a mix of 1940’s classics, boogie-woogie, western swing, 50’s jump jazz and more. £12. 7.45pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Thu, Dec 22 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Blues Harvest Holiday Special: diverse song choices from the world of movies, TV and a few guilty pleasures along the way. £7. 8pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Thu, Dec 22 only

Dance Music

Concrète/Them There Christmas Party: a festive mix of electronica, abstract techno, ambient house and weird beats. With DJ support from Carl Brown. £3. 8pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Fri, Dec 23 only

Choral

Christmas Eve Carol Service: 6.30pm. St Michael and All Angels, Ashton on Ribble. Sat, Dec 24 only

Miscellaneous

Open Floor Concerts: Giving young musicians the chance to perform in public. Every other Tuesday, 6pm. Witton CLC, Buncer Lane, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Nightclubs

Friday

Fridays@The Warehouse: Three floors of rock, metal and indie. Every Friday. 10.30pm - 2.30am. £2 b4 11pm; £5 after. The Warehouse, St Johns Place, off Church Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 253216.

It’s Friday Night!: Every Friday. 10pm - 3am. £3 before 12, £6 after. NUS free before midnight. Evoque, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 252882.

Hangout Harry Reloaded: Fun and games at Lancashire’s largest weekly LGBT club night! Come as a visitor leave as a friend. Every Friday. Rumes Bar & Nightclub, Preston. Tel: 07751 711335.

Saturday

Saturdays@The Warehouse: Three floors of new indie, classic indie and modern rock. Every Saturday. 10.30pm - 2.30am. Admission: £2 b4 11pm; £5 after. The Warehouse, St Johns Place, off Church Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 253216.

Pubs / Clubs

Thursday

Christmas gig: popular Preston acoustic band with lots of special guests. Free entry. From 8pm. The Guild Pub, Fylde Road, Preston

Party Night: The Royal Hotel, Main Street, Kirkby Lonsdale. Tel: 01524 271966

Fun Quiz: with cash prizes. Every Thu from 9pm. St Joseph’s Club, Harpers Lane, Chorley

Open Mic Night: all welcome. From 9pm every Thu. Walton Arms, St Aidans Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 698105

Exposure - The Open Mic Sessions: All genres welcome from hip hop to spoken word. Drinks promos. Free entry. Every Thu, 9.15pm. The Imperial, Union Street, Chorley

Dominoes Night: For a pleasant evening in friendly surroundings. Tea and coffee provided. Starts 7.30 pm. Much Hoole Village Hall. Tel: 01772 615708

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Quiz Night: Every Thursday. The Unicorn, North Road, Preston.

Pete & Lynda’s Open Mic Night: Instruments and PA set-up provided. Every Thursday. 8.30 - 11.30pm. Free admission. The Wheatsheaf, Croston Road, Leyland. Tel: 07821 293655.

Weekly Quiz: Great prizes and draws through the night. Thu nights, 9pm prompt. £1 entry per team member. The Black Bull Inn, 83 Pope Lane, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752953.

Quiz Night: General knowledge, music, pictures, true or false and numbers. Plus Play Your Cards Right Jackpot. 9.30pm every Thu. Longton VM Sports and Social Club, School Lane, Longton. Tel: 01772 616874.

Quiz Night: 9pm. Entry fee just £1 which includes a chunky chip buttie at the interval. The Wheatsheaf, 34 Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton. Tel: 01772 691881.

Citrus Club - Pub Quiz: Please txt me 07753 684488 and we’ll arrange to meet! 9pm. Pig & Whistle, Lea, Preston. Tel: 07753 684488.

Cash Bingo: Every Thu, eyes down 8pm. No entry fee. Longridge Sports & Social Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 679153.

Big J’s Quiz: General Knowledge and jackpot round. Free to enter. 8.30pm. The Railway, 35 Wigan Road, Euxton, Chorley. Tel: 01257 270254.

Quiz Night featuring ‘Play Your Cards Right’: Every Thursday. Traditional lunches served Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from our 5 star kitchen. Functions Room available. All live sport on BT and SKY. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433975.

Pub Quiz: 9.15pm every week. Pig and Whistle, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston. Tel: 01772 626112.

Friday

Karaoke DJ: with over half a million tracks. Get your Christmas started with a bang! Moor Park Pub, Plungington, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

80’s Night: Drinks offers, karaoke with over 250,000 songs. Random prizes for singers; bottles of wine, Jaegerbombs and Sunday lunch for 2. Free supper at 10.30pm 8.30pm-12.30am. Moor Park Pub, Preston. Tel: 07984 801096.

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Karoake!: with Karaoke Chris. Every Friday. The Unicorn, North Road, Preston.

Saturday

Christmas Party Weekend: music from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s plus a massive collection of karaoke, over half a million tracks! Moor Park Pub, Plungington, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

DJ in Beer Hall: 9-11.30pm. Holmes Mill, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 401035

Live Entertainment: 2nd, 3rd and 4th Sat of the month. Free. Longridge Sports and Social Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 679153

Live Artist: Different act every Sat. 9.30pm. Swan Inn, 18 Church Terrace, Higher Walton, Preston. Tel: 01772 324733

Live Music: every Saturday from 9pm. Moor Park Pub, 15 Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

Live Artists!: Different act every week. Plus bingo/lucky balls with cash prizes. 7.30pm, every Saturday. Bamber Bridge Catholic Club, Aspden Street (off Brownedge Lane), Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 335513.

Live Entertainment: Every Saturday. The Unicorn, North Road, Preston.

Monday

Christmas Party Weekend: music from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s plus a massive collection of karaoke, over half a million tracks! Moor Park Pub, Plungington, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

Wednesday

Garstang Unplugged – Singers Nights: Free entry. 8.30pm, every last Wed of month. The Kenlis Arms, Ray Lane, Barnacre, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603307

Korova Poetry: Evening of poetry featuring a Preston based performer, a Preston based student and a regionally recognised guest poet. 7.30pm every last Wed of month. Korova Arts Café & Bar, Charnley Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 250701

Pub Quiz: followed by Play Your Cards Right. Cash prizes. £1 per person. 9pm every Wed. Anderton Arms, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 700104

Bingo Quiz and Play Your Cards Right: every Wed from 8pm.The Queens, Corner of Chapel Brow and Golden Hill Lane, Leyland

Bonkers Ben Big Pub Quiz and Game Show: with cash prizes and the Bonkers Ben Boobie Prize! Free half time food. 8.30pm. Walton Arms, St Aidans Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 698105

Bingo: Great cash prizes and Jackpot. Friendly atmosphere, everyone welcome, licensed bar. 8pm every Wednesday. Much Hoole Village Hall. Tel: 07766 738824

Student Night: Every Wednesday. The Unicorn, North Road, Preston.

Cash Bingo, Quiz and Play Your Cards Right: Every Wednesday. The Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 453224.

Quiz Night: Cash prizes plus Jackpot round. Free Buffet. 9pm. The Welcome Tavern, Hennel Lane, Walton Park, Preston.

Snooker Night: Every Wednesday. Traditional lunches served Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from our 5 star kitchen. Functions Room available. All live sport on BT and SKY. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433975.

Bingo, Quiz and Play Your Cards Right: 8pm. The Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Preston.

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Dance

Daily Dance Classes

Dancing ‘The Next Step’: Latin, Ballroom, Sequence and much more including workshops on Salsa, Argentine Tango, Foxtrot, etc. With professionally qualified teachers. The Preston Marriott, Broughton; The Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane and Longridge. Tel: 01772 783364.

Thursday

Dancing The Next Step: classes, with a difference. Latin and ballroom. Individual tuition at class prices within our classes at Marriotts. Tel: 01772 783364

Reeders Dance Studio: adults ballroom, Latin & sequence class followed by social dancing. 8.30pm. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Lindy Hop and Jive Dance Classes: Beginners 7.30pm, improvers 8.30pm, intermediate 9pm. Social dancing 9.30pm-late. £6. Canberra Club, Salmesbury Aerodrome, Balderstone. Tel: 07902 342448.

Sweet Salsa: join in the fun and learn hot and spicy Cuban style salsa dancing in a fun friendly environment.Beginners level 1/2 from 8pm, Improver/Intermediate Class 9pm followed by free social dancing. Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury. Tel: 07931 721697

Just Jive: learn to dance modern jive. Good fun, good exercise, meet new friends. Beginners 8pm, intermediate 9.30pm. Every Thu until 10.30pm. St Anthony’s Social Centre, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood. Tel: 07576 707708

Modern Line Dancing with Pamela: Intermediate. Friendly atmosphere. Every Thu 7.30-10.30pm. Walmer Bridge Village Hall, Gill Lane, Walmer Bridge,Preston. Tel: 07831 143251

Sequence Dancing: With Fred and Audrey. Every Thu 7.30 - 10pm. New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, New Longton. Tel: 01257 272276.

Children’s Irish dancing classes: for beginners. 6-7pm. St Walburges Church hall, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 07543 008928.

Adults Irish dancing classes: 8-9pm. St Walburges Church hall, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 07543 008928.

Line Dancing Classes: Intermediate class. 8-10pm. St. Teresa’s Parish Centre, Queensway, Penwortham, Preston. Tel: 01772 611975.

Line Dancing: All levels welcome. With teacher L.C. Come along, have some fun and learn some line dances old and new. Raffle and bar. Large car park. 7.30-10.30pm. £4. BAC/EE Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 07804 277191

Preston Rosettes Morris Dancing: Girls of all ages welcome. Every Thursday. Email nickid84@hotmail.co.uk for more information. 7.30pm. St Josephs Sports & Arts Centre, Rigby Street, Ribbleton, Preston. Tel: 01772 495120.

Friday

Dance:X: Preston’s newest dance fitness class. £3. 7.15-8.15pm every Fri. St Andrew’s Church Hall, Blackpool Road, Preston. Tel: 07585 226562

Fever Dance Company: Children/adult classes daily. All ages and all levels taught. From VideoPop to Cheerleading or Latin and Ballroom. Also weekend social dances and monthly dinner dances. Visit www.feverdancecompany.com for more information. Fever Dance Studio, Mornington Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 703704.

Sequence Dancing with Alan & Maureen: Every Friday except Good Friday. 7.30-10pm. Whittle & Clayton Parish Club, Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 265335.

Dancing The Next Step: With Ron and Iris. All standards from new beginners to advanced in Ballroom, Latin and Latino. Regular workshops. Private lessons available. Various venues, Preston. Tel: 01772 783364.

Dancing The Next Step: Join Ron and Iris (UKA qualified) for regular workshops on Rock’n’Roll and Argentine Tango. Great car parking and a minute from Junction 32, M6. Every Friday. Marriotts, Broughton, Preston. Tel: 01772 783364.

Reeders Dance Studio: Children/adult classes daily. All ages/all levels taught with fully qualified teachers. Competition work, shows, medals or just for fun. Cheerleading, street dance, freestyle/disco, RnR, ballroom, latin, salsa, line, ballet & tap and wedding dances. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 704651.

Modern Sequence Dancing - new dances taught: Latest dances taught. Every Friday and Wednesday. 1.30pm - 4pm. Leyland Senior Citizen’s Club, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 452786.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Fri 1.30-3.30pm. Carr Street Community Centre, Carr Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07780 711827.

Saturday

Reeders Dance Studio: 10am children’s dance, ballroom, Latin and rock n roll, 12.15pm children’s under 5’s classes ballroom, Latin, cheer, rock n roll etc. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Strictly Saturdays: Dance the night away. Every Saturday. 8.15pm - 12am. Fever Dance Studio, Mornington Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 703704.

Sequence Dancing: 7.30-10.15pm, alternate Saturdays. Trinity United Reformed Church Hall, Brownhill Road, Blackburn. Tel: 07592 772642.

Dance Classes: Ballet, lyrical, tap, Greek and modern jazz taught every Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Sat 8.30am-2pm, Mon 4.30-7pm, Tue 5.30-8.30pm. Sylvia Goff’s Centre, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston. Tel: 07734 861415.

Wednesday

Sequence dancing, with Frank & Denise: 7.30pm every Wed except first of the month. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green, Nr. Longridge. Tel: 07592 772642.

Argentine Tango Classes: for beginners. See www.strictlytango.co.uk. Every Wed. Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland

Chris & Steve’s Wednesday Tea Dance: come and join us for a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. Every Wed, 2-4pm. St Andrews, Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Reeders Dance Studio: 6pm children’s freestyle, 6.45pm children’s street, 8pm adults salsa. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Sweet Salsa: join in the fun and learn hot and spicy Cuban style salsa dancing in a fun friendly environment. Beginners level 1/2 class 8pm, Improver/Intermediate 9pm followed by free social dancing. Fulwood Tennis Club, Highgate Avenue, Fulwood. Tel: 07931 721697

Modern Line Dancing with Pamela: Improvers to intermediate. Friendly atmosphere. Every Wed 7.30-10.30pm. Lea Club, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 07831 143251

Will Foran Dance: Old time dancing and popular sequence, 6.30-7.30pm. Beginners Latin dance class, no partner required, 7.30-8.30pm. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley.

New Ladies Latin Line Dance Class: for beginners. No previous experience required. £5. 7.30-8.30pm, every Wed. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 262526

Come Dancing with PM’s Dance Club: Social Dance Night with the best in Ballroom, Latin, and Social Sequence. 7.30 - 10.40pm. St Teresa’s Social Club, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752522.

Ballroom & Latin Dance Class: All proceeds to charity. 7.30 - 9.30pm. Admission: £1 (inc. tea & biscuits). St Wilfrid’s Parish Centre, Chapel Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 259085.

Line Dancing With Ann and Carole: Every Wednesday. Beginners 7.30 - 8.30pm; intermediate 8.30 - 10.30pm. Lonsdale Club, Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 712231.

Line Dancing With Pamela: Improvers and Upwards. Friendly atmosphere. Every Wednesday 7.30-10.30pm. Lea Club, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 681733.

Dance Salsa: Beginners through to advanced. All are welcome for a fun night! 7.30pm. Tickets: £5 per person for the evening. Fulwood Tennis Club, Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 07976 598691.

Rock’n learn classes: For babies & toddlers, held by the award winning Harriet Gore. Every Wed, 9.45am, 10.35am, 11.30am. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 234287.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Wednesday 7.30-10.30pm. Leyland Conservative Club, Towngate, Leyland. Tel: 07780 711827.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Wed 1.30-3.30pm. Galloway Hall, Fulwood. Tel: 07780 711827.

Ballroom and Latin Adult Dance Class: Relaxed and friendly atmosphere. 6.30-7.30pm. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 262526.

Sales/Markets

Saturday

Makers’ Markets: local traders will be showing off their retro, up-cycled, home-baked and homeware goods. Plus children’s activities. 10am-4pm evry Sat. Chapel Gallery, St Helens Road, Ormskirk. Tel: 01695 571328

Special Events

Daily

Santa’s Magical Grotto: children will be presented with an early Christmas gift – especially if they’ve been good. £7.50 per child. 10am-5pm each weekend from Nov 26 until Dec 11, then daily from Dec 16 until Dec 23. Liverpool Town Hall, High Street, Liverpool. Tel: 0844 800 0410

Winter Wonderland Manchester: over 50 family rides and attractions all under one roof. Plus Father Christmas and Pip Ahoy! From £14. Sat, Dec 10 until Sun, Jan 1, 2017. EventCity (Next to Intu Trafford Centre), Phoenix Way, Off Barton Dock Road, Urmston, Manchester

Christmas Eve

St Walburges’s Catholic Church: Confessions, 9.30pm; Christmas Carols, 10pm; High Mass, 10.30pm, . Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 739367

Christmas Day

St Walburges’s Catholic Church: Low Mass with hymns. 10.30am Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 739367

Tuesday

St Walburges’s Catholic Church: Feast of St John the Evangelist. BleSsing of wine in honour of St John. After 10.30am Mass. Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 739367

Wednesday

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: Free admission and parking Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Chorley in Lancashire Exhibition: a new history exhibition by Chorley Heritage Centre Support Group. Until January 2017. The upper gallery, Astley Farmhouse

Harris Open Exhibition 2016: a fresh and vibrant annual exhibition that gives the people of Preston a chance to shine! Until Jan 7, 2017. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Objects of Desire: pick up a unique Christmas gift from a selection of some of the best contemporary craft in the UK. Until Sat, Jan 21. Chapel Gallery, St Helens Rd, Ormskirk. Tel: 01695 571328

Winter Tales: see Alice return from her Wonderland, Jack scramble down his beanstalk and Shakespearean fairies emerge from their forests. Plus free family friendly activities. Until Sat, Jan 21. Chapel Gallery, St Helens Rd, Ormskirk. Tel: 01695 571328

Preston, Our City, Your City: the daily lives, loves, challenges, and passions of the people of Preston captured on disposable cameras during May 2016. Until Feb 19, 2017. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

A View of Preston from Penwortham Hill c.1820: lose yourself in this unique painting of Preston on the cusp of change. Daily. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Hobbies

Thursday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Thu, Jan 12, 2017

Beekeeping for Beginners: new evening course. Ten theory sessions plus practical sessions in our club apiary. Makes an unusual Christmas present! See Preston Beekeepers web page . Tel: 01772 726212

Clubs/Societies

Thursday

Indoor Wheels for All: adaptable bikes for disabled persons. All welcome. Every Thu, 2-4pm. West View Leisure Centre, Preston

Youth Theatre: building confidence by practising all aspects of theatre skills. For ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm every Thu in term time. Dance Studios, Moorland School, Ribblesdale Avenue, Clitheroe. Tel: 07532 115066.

Savvy Surfers: a weekly workshop where you can learn how technology works. Every Thu, 10am-1pm.UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Mums & Tots Toddler Group: every Thu, term time only. 9.30-11.30ampm. Barnardos Building, Leyland Road, Lostock Hall. Tel: 01772 467248

Mamafitness: every Thu, 10am. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 234287.

Indoor Short Tennis: for adults. Beginners/new players welcome. £3.50 pay and play. Every Thu, 10.30am-noon. Westview Leisure Centre. Tel: 07966 315241

Circuits with a Difference: £5. 6-7pm. Sports Hall, Play Football, Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07816 881858

Community Ensemble: contact info@bdmusichub.org. Every Thu, 4.30-6.30pm. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Soundtracks: Beatboxing, rock and pop, song writing and production. Every Thu, 6-8pm. Blackpool Youth Zone, Jubilee Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Chorley Cougars Basketball Team: 16+ all levels open training session. £4 per player. 7-8.30pm. St Michaels High School, Astley Road, Chorley. See Facebook page or Tel: 07931 837328.

Preston Pride Basketball Club: recruiting players for the 2015/16 season. Senior Mens Teams MABL league. 8-10pm. Cardinal Newman Sports Centre. Tel: 07734580974

Chorley Badminton: with Evergreens Badminton Club, Badminton England affiliated. League and social badminton. New faces welcome. No charge on first visit. 7-9.30pm. Albany Academy, Bolton Road, Chorley. Tel: 01772 335680

Skylarks Community Choir Network: Fun, interactive therapeutic singing and music for all. Everyone welcome, even those who think they can’t sing. £3. 10.30-11.30am. Astley Coach House, Astley Park, Chorley

Penwortham Duplicate Bridge Club: we are looking for new members, old or young (not beginners). Mondayand Thursday evenings. See www.bridgewebs/penwortham. Galloways Blind Home, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 748028

Chorley Bridge Club: Duplicate Bridge. 7.15pm. Chorley Subscription Bowling Green, Windsor Road, Chorley. www.bridgewebs.com/chorley

Leyland Artists: programme includes professional demo’s, workshops and exhibitions. Number of vacancies for new members. £1.50 for each session includes refreshments. Every Thu, 7-9pm. Residents Lounge, Jubilee Court, West Paddock, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433598

Penwortham Bridge Club: Duplicate Bridge. 7pm. Galloways, Penwortham. Tel: 07840 253841

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s park. Tel: 01772 491784

Slimming World class: 7.30pm. £5 in first week plus weekly fee of £4.95 (£4.60 for Seniors) St Mary Magdalene Church Hall, Farringdon Lane, Ribbleton. Tel: 07800 868131.

The Petite Acting Academy Classes: For pre-schoolers. Every Thu, 11.45am. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 234287.

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thursday. 10.30am. £3. The Minster, Church Street, Avenham. Tel: 01772 750152.

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.05pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Preston Barbershop Harmony Singers - The Red Rose Chorus: The Red Rose Chorus want more men to sing four part harmony. Every Thursday. 7.30pm. Leyland Methodist Junior School, Canberra Rd, Leyland. Tel: 07906 768579.

Spin and Metafit: Spin - Riding a bike has never been so much fun! Metafit - It’s tough, thats why it works! Spin: 7.45-8.30pm, Metafit: 8.30-9pm. Spin £4, Metafit £3 or £6 for both. Brownedge St Mary’s High School, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel: 07813 405031.

Pilates Class: To improve posture,strengthen core and increase well-being. All ages/abilities welcome (including pre/post natal ladies). 10.30-11.30am. £5 per session. Bateman Hall, Sagar Street, Eccleston. Tel: 07757 417664.

Bridge: Small, friendly club. 7pm. Social Club, Police Headquarters, Hutton, Preston. Tel: 01772 744973.

Bowls Seminars: To help all bowlers to gain a better knowledge of the Laws of the Game. All welcome. 7.30pm. £6 at the start, with a further £3 in March if you wish to sit the exam. Ashton Bowling Club, Egerton Road, Ashton, Preston.

Farington Art Group: All standard of artists, any medium welcome. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Church Lane, Off Croston Road, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 01772 339799.

New Eckankar Study Class: Past lives, dreams and soul travel. Ancient wisdom for today with the Easyway Discourses by Harold Klemp. See www.eckankar.org. Call for information. venue TBC. Tel: 07548 172113.

Be Inspired!: Arts, crafts and hobbies for people suffering from depression or mental health needs. 10am-4pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07980 292330.

Friday

Led Ride Cycling: every Friday, 10.30am. From Avenham Park Frenchwood Rec Ground, back of Christ the Kings School. Tel: 07748 207549

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tue and Fri, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell, Lancaster. Tel 01524 39447

Upcycled Fridays: taking old and tiresome furniture and making it good as new! All items will be sold on with 100% of the proceeds going to local charities. Every Fri, 10am-4pm. UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church, Chapel Street, Preston

Chorley Pensioners Association: A campaign group. Meets on third Fri of month. With speaker, raffle, tea and coffee. All welcome. Admission £1. From 2pm, doors open 1.30pm. St Georges church Hall, Chorley

Small Light Orchestra: requires string players and a trumpet player. Practice Fridays, 7.30-9pm. Chorley Methodist Church (Trinity). Tel: 01257 264493

Barton Tennis Club: learn to play in small friendly groups . Junior and adult groups. Friday’s from 4.30pm. Tel: 07966 315241

Preston Table Tennis Club: sessions for non-members. Bats provided. £5. Every Fri, 7-9.30pm. St Augustine’s Centre (use back entrance on Herschall Street), St Austin’s Place, Preston. Tel: 01772 745855

Walking Football: for the over 50’s, supported by PNE in the community. 11am - 1pm. Play Football, Ingol. Tel: 01772 693309

Home-Start Little Penguins Respite Care: offering respite care for children with disability/special educational needs. £2 per session per child. 10am-noon. Please phone Home-Start on 01257 241636

PANDA Carers Coffee Morning: caring for someone can be an isolating experience. We provide someone you can talk to. Come down, unwind and have a chat. Free. Every Fri, 10am-noon. Healthy Planet, Fishergate Centre, Preston. Tel: 07592 181090

PANDA Bright Sparks Book Club: Every Fri, 11am-noon. Healthy Planet, Fishergate Centre, Preston. Tel: 07592 181086

Lostock Hall Memorial Band: Players of all abilities are welcome, both young and old. 8-10pm. Youth Band 7-7.45pm. Next to Victoria Hotel, Watkin lane, Lostock Hall. Tel: 07768 856790

Free Practical Philosophy Courses: Run termly. £5 admin charge. See www.practicalphilosophy.co.uk. Penwortham Girls High School, Cop Lane, Penwortham. Tel: 0800 803 0799

Children’s Tennis Coaching: Club membership not required. Professional LTA coach, child-focused. 5.30-6.15pm, age 7 & under; 6.15-7.15pm, age 8-11; 7.15-8.15pm. age 12+. Chorley Tennis Club. Tel: 07709 816951

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.05pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Preston and District Model Railway Society: See: prestonanddistrictmrs.org.uk for further details. 8-10pm every Friday. Unit 12, Aquaduct Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston.

Squash Night: Beginners and improvers welcome. 6pm. £4. Preston College. Tel: 01772 626112.

Yoga with Linda: 10-11.30am. Tickets: First class free. Salvation Army, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s park. Tel: 01772 491784

Whist: Every Friday and Saturday evening. 7.30 - 10pm. Leyland Senior Citizen’s Club, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston.

Chorley Shukokai Karate Club: Every Friday. 6.30 - 7.30pm. Heskin Village Hall, Wood Lane, Heskin, near, Chorley. Tel: 07854 270569.

Trampolining Club: Call Stephen for more information. 5-7pm. Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 07870 196 714.

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369.

Preston on Wheels: 10.30am. Christ the king High school, Avenham, Preston. Tel: 07971 476698.

Junior Tennis Coaching: Mini red, mini orange, u15 and over 15’s. 4-8pm. Leyland tennis Club, Fox Lane.

Junior Tennis Coaching: Just come down to the club! Mini tennis from 5.30pm, older juniors from 6.30pm. Fulwood Tennis Club, off Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston.

Wind Down Meditation: Ideal for people to pop in during their lunch break for a well-deserved wind down after a long week. 1 - 1.30pm. Vajravarahi Buddhist Centre, 38 West Cliff, Preston. Tel: 01772 259094.

Danyadi Karate/Self Defence: For 5yrs to adult. 4.30-5.30pm. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 234287.

Yoga Classes: With British Wheel of Yoga teacher Frances Heaton. All welcome. 2-3.30pm. £6.50per session or £22 for four week block Over 60’s Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 491784.

Children’s Yoga: 0-8years 1-1.40pm, 8-16years 1.45pm-2.30pm. Tickets: £2.500 Bizspace ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Ante-natal Yoga: 4-5pm. £4 Bizspace ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Yoga with Linda: 5.15pm. £4, first class free. Bizspace Ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Saturday

Craft and Natter Group: whether you are a crafter or not, just come along and join us for a coffee and a natter. Everyone welcome whatever your craft. 2pm-4pm, 2nd and 4th Sat of the month. St John’s Church, Leyland Lane, Leyland

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Preston Panthers: a disability multi-sports club for ages 5-25 years. Every Sat, 5-6.30pm (dry sport, £4) and 6.30-7.30 (swimming, £1). Initial taster session is free. Children and their siblings are welcome. West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton. Tel: 01772 719025

Rhythm Alley Drum Circle: community group welcoming anyone to join in with group improvisation on percussion. One Sat a month, email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. Payment by donation. Rm 111, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

Conga Group Preston: Conga lessons for beginners. One Sat per month, various times available. Booking required, email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. £3-£5. Rm 111, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

Home-Start Dads Group: offering support and friendship to Dads and their children aged 0-5. Alternate Saturdays at The Home-Start Centre, on Fleet Street Short Stay Car Park, Chorley. Tel: 01257 241636

Trampoline Fun Classes: up to 10 yrs 10.30-11.30am, ages 11-16 11.30am-12.30pm. Springfield Park Leisure Centre, Coppell. Tel: 01257 471481

Magpies Kickers Club: with Chorley FC Soccer School. For boys and girls aged 5-12. £3 per child per session. 9-11am. Albany Academy, Chorley. Tel: 07804 145055

Ribble Valley Juniors Cycling Club: Welcomes young riders and parents to our weekly Saturday morning rides. Mainly off road and guided by British Cycling coaches, all you need is a roadworthy bike and an approved helmet. 10am. Full details on our website: www.rvjuniors.co.uk.

Junior Tennis: ages 4 and above. Outdoor tennis sessions for any budding Murrays or Williams! Sat mornings. Tulketh Tennis, Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07966 315241

Family Cycle Ride: Bikes, helmets, child seats and buggies available. Booking essential. 10am every fortnight. Haslam Park Allotment Site, Haslam Park, Preston. Tel: 07971 476698.

Junior Wheels for All Cycling Session: Under 18s, adapted cycles available. Booking essential. 11am-12.30pm every fortnight. Moor Park Football Pavilion, Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07971 476698.

Junior Tennis Coaching: Just come down to the club! Mini tennis form 9.30am, older juniors from 10.30am. Fulwood Tennis Club, off Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston.

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley.

Scripts Aloud: Read different play scripts aloud. No acting skills or previous theatrical experience required. Playscripts are provided. New members always welcome. 7.45pm on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Tickets: free The Beautiful Planet cafe, Friargate, Preston. Tel: scriptsaloud@hotmail.co.uk

Chorley and District Over 50’s Friendship Centre: with speakers and activities. 2pm, last Wed of every month. St. Peters Church meeting room, Chorley. Tel: 01257 265721

Damson Poets: open mic and two headline acts in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. All welcome. Free entry. 7.30pm, last Wed of every month. Ham & Jam Coffee Shop, 50 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 827430

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £7. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room),131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Advice Drop-In with CAB: UCLan Law students will work alongside Citizens Advice staff running face to face drop-in sessions. 10am-noon. UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Penwortham Bridge Club: beginners’ lessons starting. Tel: 01772 743722 or 07474 565858

Friendship Group: a fun afternoon with good company, great outings, raffles and lots of cake! £1.50. Every Wed, 1.30-3.30pm. Tanterton Village Centre, Kids Grove, Ingol. Tel: 07771 589712

Preston Chess Club: players of all standards welcome. See www.chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. The Ale Emporium, 53a Fylde Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 740882

New Longton Artists: Speakers, demonstrations & painting evenings. New members welcome. Visit www.newlongtonartists.co.uk. Every Weds 7.30-10pm. New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, New Longton, Preston. Tel: 01772 745520.

Tulketh Tennis: learn to play tennis in fun friendly groups. Junior groups from 4.30pm. Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07966 315241

Tulketh Tennis: U14 players wanted for U14 tennis squad. 6.30pm. Tel: 07966 315241

Worldwise Samba Drummers: community samba band. Email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. £2.50. Every Wed, 6pm-8.15pm. Rm 35, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

The Rawstorne Singers: Super choir welcomes new members who enjoy singing the best of sacred music in four-part harmony. Cathedral engagements a speciality! 7.30-9.30. St Saviours, Church Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 462202

Tai Chi Classes: from beginners to advanced practitioners. Very experienced teacher of 30 years. 7.30-9.30pm. United Reform Church, Fulwood. Tel: 07462 487474

South Ribble String Orchestra: seeking violins grade 5 plus and a double bass. Conductor and leader - Louise Latham. Contact www.southribblestrings.weebly.com. Meets twice a month on a Wed, 7.15pm - 9pm. Walton le Dale High School and Arts College, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge

Steel Pans : Come along and try something new. Beginners welcome. Every Wed, 4.30pm. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Heartbeat: Learn to play bhangra, djembe and samba drumming styles. Every Wed, 6-8pm. Blackburn Youth Zone, Jubilee Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

LYVE Urban Choir: Join an acapella group – mixing melodies, harmonies with vocalisations and beat boxing. Every Wed, 3-30-5pm. Witton Park. Tel: 01254 666444

PopRecycle: A new exciting band recycling pop and rock music. Open to all players and singers. Every Wed. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Community Cafe: with drinks, snacks etc. every Wed, 10am-2pm.Salvation Army Community Hall, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 555425

Home-Start Chorley Family Group: offering free support for children 0-5 yrs and their parent /carer. 1pm-3pm (school term time only). Home-Start Building, Fleet Street Short Stay Car Park, Chorley

Chat and Craft: we welcome all people whatever age, gender or abilities. £1 per week inc. refreshments. Every Wed, 2-4pm. Ashton Methodist Worship and Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton

Skylarks Community Choir Network: Fun, interactive therapeutic singing and music for all. Everyone welcome, even those who think they can’t sing. £3. 11am-noon. Our Lady and St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Lostock Hall

PANDA Carers Coffee Morning: caring for someone can be an isolating experience. We provide someone you can talk to. Come down, unwind and have a chat. Free. Every Wed, 10am-noon. Healthy Planet, Fishergate Centre, Preston. Tel: 07592 181090

Community Tennis Coffee Morning: enjoy organised social tennis matches, a brew and cake. All welcome. Members, £2.50, non members £3.50. Every Wed, 10am-noon. Leyland Tennis Club. Contact tennis.gilbert@gmail.com

Yoga class: All welcome. With Frances Heaton. Qualified and insured with BWY, over 20 yrs experience. Alternate Wednesday’s, 10-11.30am. United Reformed Church, Symonds Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 491784

Chorley Bridge Club: Duplicate Bridge. 7.15pm. Chorley Subscription Bowling Green, Windsor Road, Chorley. www.bridgewebs.com/chorley

Preston and District Model Railway Society: See: prestonanddistrictmrs.org.uk for further details. 2-4pm and 8-10pm every Wed. Unit 12, Aqueduct Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston.

Bamber Bridge Bruises: New boxing club for anyone aged 6+. For more information please contact Luke. Every Wednesday. Brownedge St Mary’s High School, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel: 07776 151033.

Wymott Art Group: Social art class, with qualified teaching in painting/ribbon embroidery. No need to book, just turn up. 10am-noon. Tickets: £2 Old School, Ulnes Walton, Leyland, Preston. Tel: 01772 451189.

Luncheon Club: Meet every Wednesday. 12noon. £2.50 for a two-course meal. The Salvation Army Centre, Harrington Street, (off Adelphi Street), Preston. Tel: 01772 555425.

The A59 Club: Social club for single, separated, divorced and widowed friends, aged over 40. Different events weekly. Meet every Weds. Visit www.TheA59Club.btik.com 7.30pm. Admission: 50p. The Bonny Inn, Ribchester Road, Clayton-Le Dale, Blackburn. Tel: 01200 422361.

Chorley Shukokai Karate Club: Every Wed and Sat. Open to ages 5+. 6 - 7pm. Bateman Hall, Sagar Street, Eccleston. Tel: 07854 270569.

Leyland Lacemakers: Keeping the art of bobbin lace making alive. All welcome. 1-4pm. Leyland Baptist Church Hall, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 451517.

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Health walk: No need to book just come along and get some fresh air, meet new people, and share your knowledge of the local area. Refreshments on return. 1-2pm. Coronation Park Bowling Pavillion, Ormskirk. Tel: 01695 555804.

Dark Nights Theatre Group: Meet Wednesdays, 7.30pm. St Wilfred’s Church Hall, Chapel Street, Preston. Tel: 07908 016660.

Baby and Toddler Group: 10am-noon. Ashton Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 725264.

Preston Ladies Harmony Singers: New members always welcome. 7.30pm. Leyland Methodist School, Canberra Road, Leyland. Tel: info@chmaterials.com.

Chorley Lodge Artists Society: Painters of all standards welcome - even complete beginners. Speakers, demonstrations, competitions and exhibitions. www.lodgeartistschorley.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30-9.30pm. Brinscall & Withnell Social Club, School Lane, Brinscall, Chorley.

The A Cappella Singers: Est 1995, the Singers are wishing to increase the size of this highly acclaimed group. Prospective members should be able to read music and perform. Rehearsals Wednesdays during school terms with performances usually on Saturday evenings or Sunday afternoons. Wilpshire area, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 249280.

Leyland Model Railway Club: 7-10pm every Monday and Wednesday. Hillthorpe Farm, Much Hoole, Leyland. Tel: 01704 562721.

Coffee Morning: Free coffee, toast, drinks etc. All welcome. 10am-noon. St James Church, Knowsley Street, off Avenham Lane, Preston.

Yoga Class: With British Wheel of Yoga teacher Frances Heaton. 10am-11.30am, each alternate Wednesday. St Ambrose Church Annex, Leyland. Tel: 01772 491784.