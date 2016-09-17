What to watch on TV this week

Check out Stuart Chandler's TV choices during the coming week.

National Treasure, Channel 4, Tuesday, 9pm

Robbie Coltrane, Julie Walters, Andrea Riseborough and Tim McInnerny star in Jack Thorne’s four-part drama.

Paul Finchley (Coltrane) is one half of a much-loved comedy double act - a cherished household name with a career that spans several decades.

He’s not quite as successful as he once was, but nevertheless he’s frequently recognised in the street and affectionately called upon by cabbies to repeat his famous catchphrase.

But Paul’s life is shaken to its foundations when he’s arrested after an accusation of rape that dates back to the 1990s.

Paul adamantly denies having even met the woman making the allegation. His loyal wife, Marie (Walters), must decide whether to stand by him, while his troubled daughter, Dee (Riseborough), begins to question her relationship with her father.

Robbie Coltrane said of the role: “The first episode, I think, is very interesting, because there’s no hint in it at all of whether he did it or not.

“And also, whether he did it or not is not what it’s about. It’s about “What would it be like if it happened to you, or anybody else.”

“Obviously he gets much more attention, because he’s a star and so forth, and he gets named in the papers and has his address put in the papers.

“And his whole life just literally falls off a cliff, whether he did it or not. I think they capture that wonderfully.

The one thing that I’m terribly proud of in this show is that everybody who’s in it is terrific. Everybody. Those who play the accusers, those who play the lawyers, and of course Tim

McInnerny, who plays Paul’s comedy partner."

Hunted, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

Channel 4’s hit series returns as 10 British citizens turn fugitive and go on the run in a nationwide game of cat and mouse.

This year, the stakes are high with £100,000 up for grabs for those that remain at large and evade capture for 28 days. But they’re up against a formidable force.

Tracking them down is an elite team of 30 hunters, drawn from some of the world’s best investigators and led by former Scotland Yard detective, Chief Peter Bleksley.

With their professional reputations on the line and equipped with search dogs, drones and helicopters, they are more determined than ever to hunt down the runaways.

The first fugitive - househusband Nick - begins his tentative journey by bicycle, while teammates Anna and Elizabeth, from Yorkshire, head off into the countryside. Fugitives Kirk and

Jeremy are amputee veterans, armed with a unique skillset and a willing army of contacts around the country.

They waste no time in attempting a daring mission under the hunters’ noses.

But will their luck last when the cyber team crack the boys’ passwords exposing their network and a hot lead to their location?

With information on the men coming in thick and fast, and the fugitives’ friends and family revealing vital clues, could these fugitives’ days on the run be numbered?

We asked one of the contestants, Ayo, if he would recommend going on the show. . .

“Definitely. I don’t think it’s a thing for everybody, though. If you’re going to be homesick and think about your family all the time, then it’s not for you.”

What to watch on Netflix If you’ve got half an hour…

Trying to fit some quality viewing into 30 minutes isn’t the easiest thing in the world, but thankfully, Netflix’s current catalogue gives you some great comedy options. First up, there’s

Outnumbered, starring Mock the Week regular Hugh Dennis as neurotic father of three Pete, in a show which wryly pokes fun at the everyday stresses of family life.

For a slightly more cynical approach, there’s also ingenious political satire The Thick of It and classic sit-com Blackadder, which sees Rowan Atkinson navigate history as the ever-selfish, but eternally prosperous, schemer of the title.

And if you want something with a little poignancy in its veins, Ricky Gervais’ emotional nursing home series Derek should suit your needs perfectly.

If you’ve got an hour…

Fifty to 60 minute shows are in abundance now-a-days, but if you want to avoid slipping into an unintentional binge-watching session, there’s plenty of standalone excellence. If you’ve only got an hour to spare, Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends should provide you with a healthy mix of entertaining documentary, and occasionally disturbing insights.

Of course, if drama is your thing, then the periodic medical drama House, starring Hugh Laurie is right there, with its ‘case of the week’ approach.

If you’ve got a couple of hours…

While its film catalogue may be taking a slight backseat to its TV offerings, Netflix nonetheless has plenty of classic and cult movies to sink your teeth into.

If you’ve got all weekend…

‘Bingeable’ shows are Netflix’s bread and butter these days. So much so that it’s difficult to know where to start.

But you would certainly do well to watch Stranger Things, a fantastic ode to ’80s movies which delivers a compelling blend of sci-fi spookiness and heart-warming coming of age drama.

It’s effectively a tremendous 8-hour film.

Marvel’s dark detective flick Jessica Jones, meanwhile, starring Krysten Ritter as ex super-hero turned private eye, is a great alternative, if you’re looking for something less ‘mystery’ and more ‘punch em’ up’.

Crime dramas Better Call Saul and Narcos are both excellent choices if you want to plough through a top-quality show with high grade drama. Both scream ‘just one more episode’ like nothing else.

