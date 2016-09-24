What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

The Fall Series Three, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Picking up at the moment where the heart-stopping series finale left off in series two, Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan return to BBC Two in their iconic roles as the battle between Detective Superintendent Gibson and Paul Spector reaches its terrifying conclusion in Allan Cubitt’s intense psychological thriller, The Fall.

At the climax of the last series, audiences were left reeling as Spector, critically injured in a devastating ambush, lay bleeding in the arms of Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson. Moments before, the intense and single-minded investigator thought she had her man; now, shocked and desperate, she’s losing him. Bringing a killer to book is going to take much more now than simply catching him. In the emotionally charged aftermath of the shooting, Gibson’s personal journey to exact justice for the victims’ families must begin with the blood-soaked fight to keep Spector alive.

As The Fall reaches its inexorable conclusion, it’s clear that the rules of this deadly game of cat and mouse are set to shift once again.

In episode one of the new series Gibson has arrested Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) - but will he survive the gunshot wounds sustained in police custody? Will he ever face justice?

Spector is rushed to Belfast General Hospital where Dr Joe O’Donnell (Richard Coyle), Nurse Kiera Sheridan (Aisling Bea) and the staff engage in the blood-soaked fight to keep him alive.

News of Spector’s arrest and life-threatening injuries reach Katie and she plots to help him. With the powers-that-be questioning Gibson’s handling of the case, her determination to get a conviction is tested to the full.

Damned, Channel 4, Tuesday,10pm

Scabrous, bitter-but-not-at-all-sweet six-part comedy series created by Jo Brand and Morwenna Banks, starring Jo Brand, Alan Davies, Kevin Eldon, Georgie Glen, Himesh Patel, and Isy Suttie. Every day, the team of dedicated social workers in Children’s Services at Elm Heath council are faced with government cuts, huge levels of stress-related sick leave, useless temporary staff and an ever increasing client list.

And if it isn’t the clients, it’s the ex-clients. And if not them, it’s their private lives that are giving them grief. Welcome to the world of the Damned. In the first episode, Nitin (Patel) the ex-copper with no personal allegiances or friends - is tasked with grassing on the rest of the team. We had a quick chat with star Alan Davies

You play Al in Channel 4’s new sitcom Damned. Explain a little about him?

Al is an experienced senior social worker who is described as burnt out at one point, he’s quite fatigued by his constant attempts to do well in his job being thwarted by the workload, budget cuts, and any amount of day to day difficulties. But he’s a good person.

It’s co-written by Jo Brand, who’s a good friend of yours. She wrote the role for you – how did she pitch it to you?

Well, it’s a while ago now, I don’t really remember how it came about. We did the first one a couple of years ago, and we waited a long time for the chance to make these six eps.

Did Jo Brand call your character Al because she can’t get used to calling you anything else?

Possibly! It was Alastair not Alan, so that’s the only thing that really is different. It makes it easier!

Sky Box Sets: Supergirl: Season 1

Season two of the action-packed drama lands on Sky 1 in October and Sky Box Sets presents every episode so far as our eponymous hero, played by Melissa Benoist, takesto the skies to protect the world from extra-terrestrial threats and high-tech villains.

BBC 3: Being Black, Going Crazy?

Why you are 17 times more likely to be diagnosed with a serious mental health condition if you are a black man in Britain, and six times more likely than a white man to be an inpatient in a mental health unit? Being Black, Going Crazy? is presented by blogger and radio presenter Keith Dube, who speaks to mental health experts.

BBC iPlayer: Oasis In Their Own Words

Featuring footage and interviews from throughout their career, Oasis In Their Own Words charts the band’s meteoric rise from Manchester lads to the biggest band of their generation.

Amazon Prime: Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Join the adventure as award-winning chef, restaurateur and best-selling author Emeril Lagasse embarks on a food-fueled global adventure with the world’s most celebrated chefs. From Cuba to South Korea, each episode pairs Emeril with a different culinary star.