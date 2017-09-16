TV Highlights AND TRAILER: Electric Dreams and Bad Move

Electric Dreams - The Hood Maker, Sunday, Channel 4, 9pm

Electric Dreams is a bold new sci-fi anthology series of epic and ambitious stand-alone episodes, each inspired by a Philip K. Dick short story, and set in a different and unique world.

These pointed, thrilling stories are adapted by leading British and American writers and feature an all-star cast, including Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Timothy Spall and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

The first episode, The Hood Maker, is set sometime in the future in a strangely archaic city.

This world is an analogue world, precipitated by the Great Shower; a meteor shower that fried communications, energy conversion and the internet. But this event also created the Teeps: a race of telepathic mutants that are feared and revered in equal measure.

Teeps are treated like second class citizens, subjugated and kept at arm’s length by the Normals.

A war is coming between Normals and the Teeps - and only Agent Ross (Richard Madden) and a Teep called Honor (Holliday Grainger) can prevent it.

Never before have a Teep and Normal worked together in such close proximity. Ross and Honor will have to put their own feelings aside, work together, trust each other and find the Hood Maker before the war rips humanity apart.

Bad Move, Wednesday, 8pm, ITV

Starring Jack Dee as Steve and Kerry Godliman as his wife Nicky, they play a married couple who are both on their second marriages and have decided that moving to the countryside from the city is the answer to all their dreams.

They’ve watched all the TV relocation shows and read the glossy lifestyle magazines, and fell in love with the idea of ‘getting away from the rat race’.

Unfortunately, living a simple existence in beautiful surroundings is not all it’s cracked up to be, and Steve and Nicky soon find living in the countryside might not be for them after all.

Especially when they discover that the house they’ve bought is situated in what locals refer to as ‘In’t Dip’ – a place where internet signals cannot reach, but floodwater most definitely can.

Thanks to unscrupulous estate agents, architects and builders squeezing more money out of the couple, they find themselves in a financial situation that means there is no going back.

The couple must put on a brave face as the last thing they want is for all their friends back in the city to be proven right after they all said it was a ‘bad move’.

Filmed in the picturesque North Yorkshire Moors, Bad Move is a family comedy set in the most stunning countryside location, where their nearest neighbours Matt (Miles Jupp) and Meena (Manjinder Virk) annoyingly make it all look so easy.

Other villagers include Grizzo (Seann Walsh) – a rock star that needs village life to keep him grounded , Ken (Philip Jackson) – Steve’s no-nonsense disapproving father in-law, and Shannon (Sue Vincent) – the local shopkeeper.