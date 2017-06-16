TV choice: Your guide to what's on TV, streaming and on demand this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Love Your Garden, Wednesday, ITV, 8pm

The nation’s favourite gardener Alan Titchmarsh returns with a brand new series of his hit ITV peak-time gardening programme, Love Your Garden.

In the first of this new series, Alan Titchmarsh and the team head to Plymouth to create a show-stopping contemporary garden for an outstanding ex-Marine, Mark Ormrod, 36, and his young family.

Despite tragically losing both his legs and an arm in Afghanistan in an IED incident, Mark made a remarkable recovery and has become an inspiration to injured veterans everywhere.

Transforming the Ormrods plot is a huge challenge but Alan, Katie, Frances and David (pictured) manage to create a truly spectacular contemporary garden.

BBC iPlayer: Doctor Who

The Doctor, Bill and Nardole arrive on Mars, and find themselves in an impossible conflict between Ice Warriors… and Victorian soldiers.

As the Martian hive awakens around them, the Doctor faces a unique dilemma – this time the humans, not the Ice Warriors are the invaders.

BBC Three: Murdered for being different

True story. In a small town in Lancashire, 20 year-old Sophie Lancaster (Abigail Lawrie) was kicked to death in a park by a gang of kids she didn’t know. Her boyfriend Robert Maltby (Nico Mirallegro) was severely beaten into a coma.

Sky Box Sets: The Night Of

The Night Of revolves around a shocking murder case in New York City.

Over eight enthralling episodes, the series follows the police investigation and legal proceedings, all the while examining the criminal justice system and the purgatory of Rikers Island, where the accused awaits his trial.

Amazon Video: Long Strange Trip

The inspiring, complicated, unlikely tale of the Grateful Dead, a tribe of contrarians who made art out of open-ended chaos, and inadvertently achieved success on their own terms.

Formally inventive with never before seen footage and interviews - an unprecedented look at the life of the Dead.

New on Netflix: Orphan Black

Season five. The cult saga of Sarah Manning, a woman who assumes the identity of one of her fellow clones after witnessing her suicide.

The show helped turn actress Tatiana Maslany into an award-winning star, and gave her the chance to flex her acting muscles in five roles.

Sky Cinema: Café Society (2016, Sky 12)

Woody Allen’s charming tribute to golden-age Hollywood stars Jesse Eisenberg as Bobby Dorfman, a Bronx youngster tired of working for his jeweller dad (Ken Stott).

Before long he decides the time is right to swap the east coast for the west and hits up his one industry connection - a hot-shot super-agent (Steve Carell) who also happens to be his uncle.

Landing a starter gig in the mailroom proves easy enough, winning the affection of his uncle’s beautiful secretary Vonnie (a superb, scene-stealing Kristen Stewart) a little

trickier.

Oscar®-winning cinematographer Vittorio Storaro (Apocalypse Now) performs his usual wonders with the 1930s setting.