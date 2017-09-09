TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best of the web and streaming services this week. . .

BBC iPlayer: Quacks

Raucous medical comedy set in Victorian London about four pioneers, friends and rivals - fighting to make a mark on the world and save lives. Starring Rory Kinnear, Mathew Baynton, Tom Basden, Lydia Leonard and Rupert Everett. Whole series available on iPlayer.

BBC Three: Sex Map Of Britain: Tough To Be Trans

Mia and Tashion are transgender escorts. But for both, their source of income is also the source of turmoil. They embark on deeply personal journeys, grappling with their own identities and relationships as they consider whether to remove a part of their bodies that makes them money.

Sky Box Sets: Emmy® Nominees Collection

On Sunday September 17, the small screen’s shiniest stars gather for the 2017 Emmy® Awards. If you’re not up to date with all the shows in those little gold envelopes – great news – here are some of the nominees including Westworld, The Night Of and Atlanta .

Amazon Video: The Tick

In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with mental health issues comes to suspect his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover the conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.

Netflix: Bojack Horseman

It’s a cartoon about an anthropomorphic horse who also happens to be a former 1990s sitcom star - that alone may have been enough to put some people off Bojack Horseman, especially if they have an aversion to wackiness. Those who did persevere with the series have been rewarded with one of the most distinctive, oddly melancholic shows of the past few years.

Sky Cinema: Sully (2016, Sky 12)

Clint Eastwood directs this stirring biographical drama about the heroic, life-saving actions of Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger (Tom Hanks), the veteran pilot who in 2009 safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the middle of the Hudson River.

All of the 155 passengers and crew lived to tell the tale, but as the media and public were hailing him as a hero, Sully was hauled in front of a panel of investigators and ordered to explain himself. Why hadn’t he properly followed protocol?

Aaron Eckhart plays co-pilot Jeff Skiles, while strong support comes from Laura Linney and Breaking Bad’s Anna Gunn. Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.