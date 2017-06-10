TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Stuart Chandler has trawled the listings to find the best things to give up some time for this week.

The Voice Kids, ITV, Saturday, 7.45pm

Jo Cox: Death Of An MP

Fresh from his stint on The Voice UK, global music star will.i.am returns to his big red chair alongside pop princess Pixie Lott and McFly frontman Danny Jones on the three-coach panel. The new series is open to talented young soloists between the ages of seven and 14.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Channel 4, Sunday, 9pm

The drama series, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and set in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States, continues. Offred visits Janine’s baby with Serena Joy and remembers the early days of the revolution before Gilead.

Jo Cox: Death Of An MP, BBC Two, Tuesday, 9pm

The Real Full Monty

Set against the backdrop of the EU referendum as the political temperature rises across the country,this is a detailed account of that tragic day and sheds a unique light on the mystery of why Thomas Mair abandoned his quiet life to commit an act of terrorism.

The Real Full Monty, ITV, Thursday, 8.30pm

The Real Full Monty sees a group of male celebrities come together to recreate the famous iconic striptease 20 years on from when the original film was released, all in aid of raising awareness for men’s health. Alexander Armstrong teams up with Ashley Banjo to recruit.

A League of their Own: US Road Trip 2.0, Sky 1 & NOW TV, Monday, 9pm

A League Of Their Own: US Road Trip 2.0

The boys’ epic road trip takes them to the new home of the LA Rams. And while they excitedly predict a manly rematch of last series’ dramatic field-goal kicking contes James, Jack, Jamie and Freddie will be performing with the LA Rams cheerleaders in front of an American football crowd of 91,000.

