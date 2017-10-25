Tune in to see UK’s ‘favourite resort’ on telly

Blackpool’s balmy, busy summer season is to come under the TV spotlight with a new reality documentary show launching tomorrow night.

Bargain Loving Brits in Blackpool is a six-part series from Channel 5 which producers describe as ‘a warm, celebratory series, packed full of locals running businesses, others who have followed a dream to make Blackpool their home and savvy holiday makers who love to stay in Britain’s favourite resort’.

David Prest, aka Gino Gelato - in Bargain Loving Brits in Blackpool

Among the ‘larger-than-life characters’ in tomorrow’s opening episode will be the original Funny Girl Betty Legs Diamond–- aka Simon Green, who returned to the cabaret club last summer after a stint in Newcastle.

Simon said: “I was a little bit reticent about doing the show, I said I would only do it if it was to paint Blackpool in a much better light than previous TV shows have.

“That said, I’m not keen on the name. Blackpool’s not Saint Tropez but that’s not the point – it’s a unique and fabulous place in its own right and I really do hope it shows us in a favourable way.”

He said cameras tracked the progress of the summer show at Funny Girls although he hasn’t yet seen the finished episodes which will screen on Thursdays at 8pm.

The show is a spin off from Bargain Loving Brits in Benidorm, which production company Blakeway North says attracts more than 1m viewers and has ‘brought holiday makers flocking to the businesses featured in the show’ as well as inspiring a location tour in the Spanish resort.

An executive producer for Blakeway North, which has made the series, added: “We’ve had loads of fun making it this summer in Blackpool, so we’re hoping viewers will feel the same.”

Promotional materials for the series say it will be ‘celebrating the lives of Brits who are looking to live the high life on a cheap as chips budget in Britain’s favourite holiday resort’, and finding out ‘why so many bargain loving Brits choose Blackpool as their number one holiday destination’.

As well as tourists ‘lured by the town’s charms’ producers say Blackpool is a ‘magnet for aspiring entrepreneurs looking for a fresh start’ and features businesses such as rock and ice cream sellers as well as entertainers.