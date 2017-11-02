Show cooks up an honest take on resort

Business owners and performers have welcomed the new TV series Bargain Loving Brits In Blackpool as an honest representation of the resort.

The second episode of the six-part Channel 5 series goes out tonight, promising more ‘real stories of people living the high life by the sea on a low budget’.

Claire Smith appears in Bargain Loving Brits In Blackpool

Tonight, viewers can expect cheap-and-cheerful B&Bs, Caribbean food, and donkey rides – as well as retirement park resident Sandra organising a posthumous birthday party for her late husband.

Among the characters featured in last week’s episode was Simon Green – aka Funny Girls’ Betty Legs Diamond –who said he was pleased with the show’s take on Blackpool, after admitting being nervous about its intentions when he initially heard the title.

“More than being ‘bargain loving’, it was more showing that Blackpool is good value for money,” he said. “It was beautifully photographed, it looked sunny and happy and a nice place to be.

“People have stopped me in the street to say how refreshing it was to see something on TV being nice about Blackpool.”

Next week Claire Smith, owner of Number One St Lukes and Number One South Beach boutique B&Bs, will feature after initially appearing last week.

“I felt sick all day and night until I saw it, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the series now,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of phone calls saying ‘what a lovely show.

“I’m hopeful this will be a really nice series, putting us in a good light on the nation’s TV screens.”

The series continues tonight at 8pm on Channel 5.