Shades of grey as The Level comes to ITV

Detective Sergeant Nancy Devlin is a good cop with a dark secret - a loyalty to haulier and drugs trafficker Frank Le Saux, to whom she has been close since childhood.

When a clandestine meeting ends in murder and Nancy is caught in the cross fire, her link to Frank suddenly risks being exposed. Nursing a bullet wound and desperate to cover her tracks, Nancy finds herself having to tread a very dangerous line when she’s seconded to the murder investigation in Brighton, her home town.

Here, Nancy can’t escape her past, in the shape of ex-cop father Gil Devlin and childhood best friend, Hayley, Frank’s daughter. Like Nancy, Hayley is newly returned to Brighton and already asking her mother, Cherie Le Saux difficult questions about the family business. Potential allies in adversity, Nancy and Hayley try to rekindle their friendship but Nancy’s guilty secret casts a long shadow.

Nancy must track down the killer while all the time concealing her own role from her new colleagues – among them the enigmatic DS Gunner Martin and eagle-eyed boss DCI Michelle

Newman – as well as an old friend from London, DS Kevin O’Dowd. O’Dowd has always carried a torch for Nancy, but she can’t afford to let him get too close.

Nancy’s mission is suddenly made more dangerous when crime scene forensics reveal an unidentified missing witness. Now both the police and the killer are on the hunt. Can she hide in plain sight?

We caught up with star Karla Crome for a quick Q&A:

Q: What appealed to you about The Level?

“I’m really into the detective drama genre so I thought it was definitely something I would watch. The director Andy Goddard didn’t want any of the cast to know who the killer was. So I didn’t know until half way through filming. I didn’t want to know. But I guessed right. I enjoyed being a detective. I suppose I was good at solving this one because I was so closely involved with it and I was asking myself really specific questions. Obviously the member of the cast playing the culprit knew they’d done it! So I was interviewing people after the camera stopped rolling to try and work it out!”



Q: Who is Nancy?

“Nancy is a high-flying, ambitious detective sergeant who works for the National Crime Division, a fictional police unit in London. She has worked her way up pretty quickly. Then she becomes involved in a case which takes her back to her home town of Brighton and forces her to face some family demons she was dealing with when she was growing up. There is this work-life conflict that she has going on which means all areas of her life are colliding in a way she doesn’t want them to.”

Q: Why is Frank a very important figure in her life?

“Frank touches people’s lives positively and negatively. Nancy had a troubled upbringing and Frank was a surrogate father to her when her own parents didn’t quite cut it in the way any child would want them to. She missed out on what she felt was a safe, nurturing upbringing. Frank offered that father figure. Someone she could trust and who looked out for her in a way her own parents didn’t.”

