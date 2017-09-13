Resort acts called on in talent hunt

TV scouts are once more set to ask the question: Has Blackpool Got Talent?

With Britain’s Got Talent’s 2015 winners Jules and Matisse (pictured below) and this year’s runner-up, child magician Issy Simpson, hailing from the resort, there’s a good chance producers could find another star in the making.

Jules Dwyer and Matisse on Britain's Got Talent in 2015

The first round of open auditions will take place at the Imperial Hotel on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 – giving acts a chance to be selected to go before the celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Both Issy and inspirational dancers MerseyGirls, two of whom trained at Phil Winston’s Theatreworks, will be at the auditions to meet this year’s potential candidates. The show is open to any performer of any age with any talent – and a star quality to impress.

Series producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety, from runner-up Issy Simpson, the youngest magician to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

“Now, we can’t wait to see what talent Blackpool has to offer for the 2018 series.”TV scouts are once more set to ask the question: Has Blackpool Got Talent?

2009 Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity at this year's Illuminations Switch-On night

With Britain’s Got Talent’s 2015 winners Jules and Matisse (pictured below) and this year’s runner-up, child magician Issy Simpson, hailing from the resort, there’s a good chance producers could find another star in the making.

The first round of open auditions will take place at the Imperial Hotel on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 – giving acts a chance to be selected to go before the celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Both Issy and inspirational dancers MerseyGirls, two of whom trained at Phil Winston’s Theatreworks, will be at the auditions to meet this year’s potential candidates. The show is open to any performer of any age with any talent – and a star quality to impress.

Series producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety, from runner-up Issy Simpson, the youngest magician to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

“Now, we can’t wait to see what talent Blackpool has to offer for the 2018 series.”

Sign up at itv.com/talent to guarantee a slot at the auditions, or turn up on the day