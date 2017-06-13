Preston law student avoids early eviction on TV’s Big Brother

A law student who set up a detective agency to catch out cheating partners has survived an early eviction from Big Brother.

Rebecca Jane, 32, a law student at the University of Central Lancashire, runs the Lady Detective Agency which she set up in 2009 after discovering her ex-husband cheated on her.

Rebecca, who is studying a masters in law, is taking part in the hit TV show with an employee from her agency Kieran Lee, who has also featured on MTVs Ex On The Beach.

Jane Anthony, head of the law school at the University of Central Lancashire, said: “Rebecca is studying with us on our undergraduate Masters in Law Honours programme.

“She is a lively student who is clearly very innovative and enterprising. We wish her the very best of luck, she certainly has all the characteristics to do well in the Big Brother house.”

Before entering the famous house, Rebecca, who says she made her first £1m by the age of 21, said she believes she can win the show and her strategy will be to work with Kieran to divide the house.

The mum-of-two, caused controversy after revealing she wouldn’t hire a woman that didn’t wear make-up to work. But she was left in tears when Big Brother took her makeup off her.

She was also one of the housemates to face the first eviction, but survived the boot when the public voted for 51-year-old Mandy Longworth to leave.

Jane set up her detective agency after she contacted some male private investigators to snoop on her ex but says they were unsympathetic. Noticing a gap in the market she set up the Lady Detective Agency.

As well as investigating cheating partners, the agency tackles catfishing. Catfish are individuals who steal other people’s online identities, either for malicious purposes or to pursue deceptive online romances.