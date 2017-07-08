OPINION - VIEWSCREEN: The end has been prepared for. . .

So here we are, 12 weeks later and the last full series of Peter Capaldi’s 12th Doctor has finished – and what a ride its been!

Not since the series returned to screens in 2005 has there been such a consistently good run of episodes (in my opinion). And what a way to finish!

The Doctor, The Master in two guises, Cybermen and extreme, even death.

And then right at the end, we got the Doctor – again. Except this was not Capaldi but the First Doctor (as played by David Bradley here) in a scene which references an episode from 1966 when the First (some might say the original) was facing his own crisis of regeneration. What could this mean?

I tell you what it means – possibly the best Christmas episode we fans (casual and not-so) have ever witnessed. How will this dovetail into previous events? Will it end (as has been speculated) with the 12th Doctor saving Gallifrey as seen in the 50th anniversary special?

What we do know is that this will be the last time that we see Peter Capaldi’s iteration of the famous character as he passes the baton to whoever the 13th will be and showrunner Steven

Moffatt passes his own baton over to new producer Chris Chibnall.

It’s all very exciting and really I don’t know what to expect – all I do know is that I’ll be there in front of the telly with my two boys lapping up every minute. . .