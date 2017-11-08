Lucy scoops first prize with best actress award

Have your say

Blackpool Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has picked up her first acting award.

Lucy was named best actress at the Inside Soap Awards, held at London’s Hippodrome Casino.

Lucy Fallon on screen as Bethany Platt

The award is well-deserved recognition for the 21-year-old Cleveleys starlet’s portrayal of Bethany Platt in the ITV soap.

Troubled teen Bethany has been embroiled in a string of hard-hitting storylines since Lucy started filming at the start of 2015.

This year she’s out the harrowing child sexual exploitation plot, which culminated in a dramatic court case seeing Bethany’s abuser jailed back in September.

A former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College student, Lucy is represented by Scream Management, the casting agency of Blackpool-based Scream Theatre School, which discovered her through their partnership with Barbara Jackson’s Theatre Arts Centre in the resort.

Agent Jessica Bell said: “We’re all so proud of Lucy winning this award. She’s had an incredible journey so far on Coronation Street - and long may it continue. We’re excited to see her developing as an artist.”

Since joining the soap, Lucy has been nominated for a string of awards, but this is her first win.

She was also up for the best partnership title with pal Colson Smith for their faithful friendship throughout Bethany’s ordeal.

This Sunday, she’ll by vying for the title of best performance in a continuing drama at the prestigious Royal Television Society North West Award.

Over the Christmas season she’ll be seen on screen appearing on ITV’s All Star Musicals, which will be hosted by former St Annes cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.