Looking good for Xmas No 1

PRESTON beauty Elizabeth Grant might be taking on the world in Washington DC, but she also has her sights set on a Christmas Number One.

The reigning Miss England, who is in the United States competing in the Miss World contest, is keeping a close eye on the British music charts after featuring in a charity single called Our World.

Elizabeth, from Ribbleton, recorded the number with the other 54 Miss England competitors back in the summer.

It is fronted by 17-year-old Rheo Parnell, Miss Coventry and Warwickshire, and will raise money for the Miss England and Miss World charity Beauty With A Purpose.

The music video for the track was directed by award-winning director Jack Van Spall from Mountain Pictures and was filmed in a variety of diverse locations across the country – one showing the 55 Miss England Finalists sporting shiny gold catsuits, made all the more sparkly on the hottest day of the year in July.

The song was originally written for the internationally acclaimed band U2, but was never used on their album.

It will now join the challenge to pip the new X-Factor winner to top the charts at Christmas.

Big Help Record Company boss, Dutch Van Spall said: “This is by far one of the most ambitious videos we have ever made.

“Having access to all 55 Miss England finalists added some spectacular images and all of the girls have been incredibly supportive throughout the production process, which has had its challenges.

“We are very proud of the finished product and we hope it is well received by the British public. We are realistic enough to realize we are up against some of the fiercest competition of the year.

However, that is not our main aim. Raising awareness and funds for Beauty with a Purpose is the present we are hoping for this Christmas.”