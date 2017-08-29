Leyland freestyler Liv's global domination

Have your say

The year 2017 has been a great one for sportswomen, and it has only been made better thanks to 18-year-old freestyle footballer Liv Cooke.

Liv, from Leyland, became the women’s world champion at Super Ball 2017 – the world open freestyle football championships.

Liv came up against defending world champion Kalina in the final, held in Prague over the weekend.

But she came out on top, winning the face-off in a landslide 5-0.

It’s one step further for Liv, who came second in 2016’s first-ever women’s world tour final in Melbourne, Australia, where she lost out to France’s Melody Donchet.

Taking to social media, Liv said: “This is a dream come true! Words cannot describe how I feel right now.”

Liv’s mum, Pam Cooke, said: “She’s been working so hard for the last few years, she really deserves this.

“She goes to the gym every day; Liv knew what she wanted to get done.”

Pam added: “It’s great for bringing attention to female sports, something which is growing so much at the moment.”

Liv’s dad, Jonathan Cooke, said: “I’m buzzing about it! Really really proud of her.

“People don’t see just how hard she works. We are super proud.”

Liv signed for both Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers as youngster but after a bad injury, chose freestyling over traditional football.

She is now actively championing women’s freestylers through her agency Girl Power, an organisation she established in 2016.