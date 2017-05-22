Jenna cradles baby in new scene from Victoria

The first glimpse of Blackpool’s Jenna Coleman in the second series of drama Victoria has been revealed.

The former Arnold School headgirl is seen as the legendary monarch, cradling her young first-born baby on its Christening day.

In series one, Jenna’s queen was seen adjusting to life ruling the nation and falling in love with and marrying Prince Albert, played by Tom Hughes - Jenna’s real life partner, and giving birth to the child.

On the anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birthday, ITV gave a teaser of the highly-anticipated second series, expected to air in the autumn.

Series two picks up six weeks after the first series, and will establish Victoria as a working mother, ‘learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. However, Prince Albert is still struggling to find a role for himself alongside his powerful wife as she returns to her duties’ according to ITV.

New stars joing the cast include Dame Diana Rigg and Line Of Duty star Martin Compston.